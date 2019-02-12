High School Sports

DFW high school girls basketball scores: Feb. 12, 2019

By Darren Lauber

February 12, 2019 10:29 PM

Brock Lady Eagles celebrate a bi-district win, Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019.
Tuesday, Feb. 12

Amarillo Tascosa 60, EP Pebble Hills 36

Bridgeport 43, Brownwood 32

Brock 51, Holliday 30

Bullard 67, Paris North Lamar 30

Canadian 44, Denver City 42 OT

Cedar Hill 76, Richardson Pearce 11

Childress 57, Peaster 44

Collinsville 80, Alvord 59

Colorado City 57, Eastland 50

Dallas Samuell 48, Carrollton Turner 47

DeSoto 61, Richardson 37

EP Burges 52, EP Bel Air 42

EP Franklin 52, Midland Lee 47 OT

Houston Wheatley 52, Freeport Brazosport 44

Irving MacArthur 44, Southlake Carroll 43

Jacksboro 39, Bowie 30

Marlin 65, Valley Mills 38

Mesquite Poteet 55, Midlothian 39

Midland Greenwood 44, Iowa Park 34

Midlo. Heritage 62, China Spring 54

NRH Richland 47, North Crowley 41

Odessa 48, EP Americas 34

Plainview 48, Abilene Wylie 42 OT

Prosper 63, Rowlett 40

Red Oak 78, Forney 31

Rockwall 49, Killeen 33

Rusk 35, Center 30

Sachse 68, Plano East 42

Tyler Lee 43, Harker Heights 42

Waco Midway 52, Longview 42

Wolfforth Frenship 63, EP Montwood 32

