DFW high school girls basketball scores: Feb. 12, 2019

Tuesday, Feb. 12
Amarillo Tascosa 60, EP Pebble Hills 36
Bridgeport 43, Brownwood 32
Brock 51, Holliday 30
Bullard 67, Paris North Lamar 30
Canadian 44, Denver City 42 OT
Cedar Hill 76, Richardson Pearce 11
Childress 57, Peaster 44
Collinsville 80, Alvord 59
Colorado City 57, Eastland 50
Dallas Samuell 48, Carrollton Turner 47
DeSoto 61, Richardson 37
EP Burges 52, EP Bel Air 42
EP Franklin 52, Midland Lee 47 OT
Houston Wheatley 52, Freeport Brazosport 44
Irving MacArthur 44, Southlake Carroll 43
Jacksboro 39, Bowie 30
Marlin 65, Valley Mills 38
Mesquite Poteet 55, Midlothian 39
Midland Greenwood 44, Iowa Park 34
Midlo. Heritage 62, China Spring 54
NRH Richland 47, North Crowley 41
Odessa 48, EP Americas 34
Plainview 48, Abilene Wylie 42 OT
Prosper 63, Rowlett 40
Red Oak 78, Forney 31
Rockwall 49, Killeen 33
Rusk 35, Center 30
Sachse 68, Plano East 42
Tyler Lee 43, Harker Heights 42
Waco Midway 52, Longview 42
Wolfforth Frenship 63, EP Montwood 32
