DFW high school boys basketball scores: Feb. 12, 2019

By Darren Lauber

February 12, 2019 10:30 PM

Fort Worth Wyatt wrapped up the regular season with an undefeated District 6-5A championship, Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019.
Tuesday, Feb. 12

Abilene Wylie 43, Abilene Cooper 38

Addison Trinity 46, Argyle Liberty 32

Allen 74, McKinney 55

Alvarado 82, Venus 48

Arlington 40, FW YMLA 30

Arlington Bowie 52, FW Paschal 51

Arl. Grace Prep 69, Cedar Hill Trinity 61

Brock 79, Tolar 43

Burleson 92, Granbury 85

Burl. Centennial 67, Arl. Seguin 63

Caddo Mills 76, Farmersville 35

Carrollton Smith 48, Dallas Wilson 43

Celina 52, Melissa 49

Clifton 73, Waco HIS 38

Coll. Heritage 74, FW Boswell 44

Coppell 60, Hebron 55

Crowley 82, Mansfield Legacy 71

Dallas Adams 75, Carr. Turner 46

Dallas Faith 99, Arlington Uplift 34

Dallas Madison 74, Dallas A+ 15

Dallas Bishop Dunne 64, Dal. Parish 49

Dallas Jesuit 70, McKinney Boyd 56

Denton Guyer 73, Southlake Carroll 63

DeSoto 67, Cedar Hill 59

Euless Trinity 51, NRH Richland 38

Flower Mound 89, Irving 53

FM Marcus 70, Irving Nimitz 52

FW Brewer 67, Saginaw 39

FW Chisholm Trail 69, Grapevine 65

FW Eastern Hills 71, FW Polytechnic 48

FW Nolan Cath. 60, FW All Saints 36

FW South Hills 112, FW Carter-Riverside 30

FW Timber Creek 45, Keller 35

FW Wyatt 69, FW Southwest 62

Frisco 54, Frisco Lone Star 47

Fris. Centennial 53, Fris. Lebanon Tr. 48

Frisco Liberty 80, Frisco Heritage 58

Frisco Reedy 76, Frisco Memorial 51

Fris. Wakeland 60, Fris. Independence 42

Godley 59, Brownwood 51

Goldburg 53, Bellevue 40

Haltom 66, San Angelo Central 60

Haslet Eaton 74, FW Fossil Ridge 66

Hurst Bell 70, Weatherford 47

Irving MacArthur 57, Lewisville 55

Irving Ranchview 54, Irving N. Hills 26

Joshua 54, Corsicana 43

Justin Northwest 86, Denton 42

Kennedale 67, FW Western Hills 31

Lancaster 79, Forney 26

Lindsay 71, Tioga 35

Little Elm 48, Little Elm Braswell 45

Lucas Lovejoy 80, Denison 38

Mansfield 65, Grand Prairie 55

Mans. Summit 56, Mans. Lake Ridge 43

Mansfield Timberview 60, Everman 47

McKinney North 50, Princeton 38

Mesquite Poteet 66, Kaufman 44

Midlothian 53, Red Oak 44

Muenster 56, Era 36

North Forney 80, Terrell 41

NRH Birdville 71, Azle 55

Pilot Point 68, Whitesboro 63

Plano West 48, Plano 44

Poolville 54, Chico 37

Prosper 64, Plano East 58

Rich. Pearce 66, Dallas Skyline 47

Rockwall 99, Mesquite Horn 68

Rockwall-Heath 57, Mesquite 55

Sachse 73, Gar. Naaman Forest 52

Saint Jo 57, Midway 52

Sanger 51, Aubrey 41

South Garland 66, Gar. L. Centennial 48

So. Grand Prairie 38, Waxahachie 34

Texarkana Texas 70, Royse City 55

The Colony 74, Lake Dallas 69

Tom Bean 82, Sam Rayburn 55

TC Nelson 75, San Angelo Central 51

Tyler Lee 60, North Mesquite 48

Waxahachie Life 53, Hillsboro 32

WF Rider 53, Wichita Falls 45

