DFW high school boys basketball scores: Feb. 12, 2019

Tuesday, Feb. 12
Abilene Wylie 43, Abilene Cooper 38
Addison Trinity 46, Argyle Liberty 32
Allen 74, McKinney 55
Alvarado 82, Venus 48
Arlington 40, FW YMLA 30
Arlington Bowie 52, FW Paschal 51
Arl. Grace Prep 69, Cedar Hill Trinity 61
Brock 79, Tolar 43
Burleson 92, Granbury 85
Burl. Centennial 67, Arl. Seguin 63
Caddo Mills 76, Farmersville 35
Carrollton Smith 48, Dallas Wilson 43
Celina 52, Melissa 49
Clifton 73, Waco HIS 38
Coll. Heritage 74, FW Boswell 44
Coppell 60, Hebron 55
Crowley 82, Mansfield Legacy 71
Dallas Adams 75, Carr. Turner 46
Dallas Faith 99, Arlington Uplift 34
Dallas Madison 74, Dallas A+ 15
Dallas Bishop Dunne 64, Dal. Parish 49
Dallas Jesuit 70, McKinney Boyd 56
Denton Guyer 73, Southlake Carroll 63
DeSoto 67, Cedar Hill 59
Euless Trinity 51, NRH Richland 38
Flower Mound 89, Irving 53
FM Marcus 70, Irving Nimitz 52
FW Brewer 67, Saginaw 39
FW Chisholm Trail 69, Grapevine 65
FW Eastern Hills 71, FW Polytechnic 48
FW Nolan Cath. 60, FW All Saints 36
FW South Hills 112, FW Carter-Riverside 30
FW Timber Creek 45, Keller 35
FW Wyatt 69, FW Southwest 62
Frisco 54, Frisco Lone Star 47
Fris. Centennial 53, Fris. Lebanon Tr. 48
Frisco Liberty 80, Frisco Heritage 58
Frisco Reedy 76, Frisco Memorial 51
Fris. Wakeland 60, Fris. Independence 42
Godley 59, Brownwood 51
Goldburg 53, Bellevue 40
Haltom 66, San Angelo Central 60
Haslet Eaton 74, FW Fossil Ridge 66
Hurst Bell 70, Weatherford 47
Irving MacArthur 57, Lewisville 55
Irving Ranchview 54, Irving N. Hills 26
Joshua 54, Corsicana 43
Justin Northwest 86, Denton 42
Kennedale 67, FW Western Hills 31
Lancaster 79, Forney 26
Lindsay 71, Tioga 35
Little Elm 48, Little Elm Braswell 45
Lucas Lovejoy 80, Denison 38
Mansfield 65, Grand Prairie 55
Mans. Summit 56, Mans. Lake Ridge 43
Mansfield Timberview 60, Everman 47
McKinney North 50, Princeton 38
Mesquite Poteet 66, Kaufman 44
Midlothian 53, Red Oak 44
Muenster 56, Era 36
North Forney 80, Terrell 41
NRH Birdville 71, Azle 55
Pilot Point 68, Whitesboro 63
Plano West 48, Plano 44
Poolville 54, Chico 37
Prosper 64, Plano East 58
Rich. Pearce 66, Dallas Skyline 47
Rockwall 99, Mesquite Horn 68
Rockwall-Heath 57, Mesquite 55
Sachse 73, Gar. Naaman Forest 52
Saint Jo 57, Midway 52
Sanger 51, Aubrey 41
South Garland 66, Gar. L. Centennial 48
So. Grand Prairie 38, Waxahachie 34
Texarkana Texas 70, Royse City 55
The Colony 74, Lake Dallas 69
Tom Bean 82, Sam Rayburn 55
TC Nelson 75, San Angelo Central 51
Tyler Lee 60, North Mesquite 48
Waxahachie Life 53, Hillsboro 32
WF Rider 53, Wichita Falls 45
