The top 10 Dallas-Fort Worth high school football players from the Class of 2021

High school football season is still six months away, but it’s never too early to look at the next batch of talent.

With a look at the future, here are the Top 10 Class of 2021 football recruits in Dallas-Fort Worth.





1. QB Preston Stone

6-2, 185, Dallas Parish Episcopal

The 4-star recruit is ranked as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the nation for 2021 and No. 1 overall player in the state. Holds 41 offers and is projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports. Threw for 3,500 yards and 44 touchdowns last season.

2. LB Kendrick Blackshire

6-2, 245, Mesquite Horn

Ranked as the No. 1 inside linebacker in the nation and No. 3 overall in the state. The 4-star recruit holds 17 offers and projected to commit with Oklahoma. Recorded 111 tackles last season.

3. ATH KJ Liggins

5-11, 180, Coppell

The 4-star Liggins has six offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Georgia, SMU, Syracuse and Mississippi State. Ranked as the No. 3 athlete in the country and No. 8 overall in the state.

4. RB Camar Wheaton

5-11, 190, Garland Lakeview Centennial

The 4-star recruit is the top-ranked running back in the nation and No. 10 overall in the state, per 247Sports. Holds 19 offers from Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, Kansas, Arkansas and more. Rushed for 14 touchdowns last season.

5. QB Eli Stowers

6-4, 205, Denton Guyer

The 4-star recruit is ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, per 247Sports. Holds eight offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Oregon and more. Accounted for 2,700 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.

6. OT Erick Cade

6-7, 290, Denton Braswell

The 4-star recruit is ranked as the No. 13 tackle in the nation and No. 14 overall in the state. Holds nine offers and is projected to commit with Texas A&M, per 247Sports.

7. WR JoJo Earle

5-8, 165, Aledo

Holds seven offers from TCU, Texas, Arkansas, Michigan, Kansas, Texas Tech and Tulsa, and is projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports. Recorded 1,100 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns last season.

8. DB JD Coffey

6-0, 160, Kennedale

Class 4A all-state team as a freshman after recording 88 tackles and six interceptions for the Wildcats, who reached the state title game. Recorded 50 tackles and seven interceptions last season.

9. DE Shemar Turner

6-4, 250, DeSoto

Holds offers from Baylor, Oklahoma State and more. Recorded 70 tackles and four sacks last season.

10. DB Johnny Smith-Rider

5-10, 165, Haltom

Recorded 115 tackles and four interceptions for the Buffalos, who recorded their best season in program history.