Big start helps Carroll boys clinch berth, Bell wins at buzzer, Brock girls get No. 1

BOYS

Carroll 59, Keller 50

The Dragons led 20-1 to start the game and hung on over the Indians to win their sixth straight game and clinch a playoff spot in District 5-6A at home on Friday night.

Carroll scored the first 10 points and led 18-1 after the first quarter, holding Keller without a field goal in the opening eight minutes. Brandon Haddock had 11 points.

“Our scouting report was perfect. We zoned them up,” Haddock said. “They were beating our press the last time we played so this time we were going to play 2-3 zone and we were rotating great.”

The Dragons led 20-1 before Keller made its first bucket at the 7:13 mark of the second quarter. Carroll led 26-10 at halftime and held its largest lead of the game at 20 after Haddock scored with 5:45 in the third.

“So proud of our guys coming out ready to play,” coach Eric McDade said. “They learned to set the pace and the tempo and it’s great to see that. It’s gradually getting better and better as the season goes on and we have one more game left and it seems like we’re peaking well.”

But Keller hit back-to-back 3-pointers, the second coming from Preston Hannah, to cut it to 35-24 late in the period. The Indians hit six more 3-pointers in the fourth, but got as close as six down the stretch.

Haddock scored a game-high 24 points while Dylan Hatton added 13. Keller was led by Cole Roberts’ 18.

Carroll improved to 8-5 in district play and sits in third place, a game back of Byron Nelson. The Dragons finish the regular season Tuesday against Guyer while Nelson gets Keller Central.

Keller dropped to 7-6 and 19-12 overall. The Indians are a game up of Timber Creek for the final spot, but the two teams play each other to end the regular season.

L.D. Bell 68, Haltom 67

Senior Sam Pilcher hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to help the Blue Raiders clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2011.

The Blue Raiders rallied from an 18-11 deficit after the first quarter.

Deng Alier led all scorers with 25 points. Pilcher and Jaden Wells added 13 and 12.

The Buffalos had four in double figures, led by Gabe Sanchez’s 21.

Bell and Haltom are now tied for second in 3-6A at 7-4 with one game left and the season series split. Bell finishes at Weatherford while Haltom, which already locked up its first playoff spot in a decade, hosts San Angelo Central.

Burleson Centennial 73, Legacy 68

Four Spartans scored in double figures and Centennial held off 33 points from Trey Tennyson to clinch a playoff berth in 5-5A.

Centennial (22-9, 9-4) is tied for second in district with Crowley (16-14, 9-4). The two teams split the season series. The Spartans end the season on Tuesday against Arlington Seguin. Crowley faces Legacy, which is a game back at 8-5 and 24-9 overall.

Anthony Hunter had a team-high 21 points. Tayton Conerway added 16 and Nate Adcox and Jacob Stuckey chipped in 13 and 11 points.

GIRLS

Brock 43, Jacksboro 34

The Eagles rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to clinch the No. 1 seed in 7-3A at Mineral Wells High School.

Brock (29-8) will play Holliday in the first round at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Graham.

Jessica Leek had a game-high 17 points and knocked down five 3-pointers. Olivia Lewis added 10 and Torrye Tyler and Kasaundra Boxell both scored eight.

Jacksboro led 29-15 at intermission.

Abilene 50, Trinity 47

The Trojans saw their season come to an end during a 3-6A play-in game for the fourth and final playoff spot at Weatherford High School.

Trinity trailed almost the entire night, but had a shot to force overtime with under four seconds to play. Abilene’s defense buckled down and defended the 3-point line and didn’t allow Trinity to get a shot off before the buzzer sounded.

Shamarea Carter led Trinity with 19 points in the loss.

Abilene (17-19) advances to face Arlington Bowie at 6 p.m. Monday at Glen Rose.