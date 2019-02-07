Fort Worth area high school girls basketball district standings

Please send records and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com

*playoff berth

**district championship

3-6A

LD Bell 11-1*

Richland 10-2*

SA Central 9-3*

Trinity 5-7

Abilene 5-7

Haltom 2-10

Weatherford 0-12

*Trinity vs. Abilene for fourth, 6 p.m. Friday at Weatherford

4-6A

Bowie 14-2**

Martin 14-2**

Trimble Tech 12-4*

North Crowley 12-4*

Lamar 8-8

Sam Houston 6-10

Paschal 3-13

Arlington 3-13

YWLA 0-16

*Bowie 1 seed

*Trimble Tech 3 seed

5-6A

Guyer 12-2**

Keller 11-3*

Timber Creek 10-4*

Carroll 9-5*

Byron Nelson 7-7

Fossil Ridge 4-10

Central 3-11

Eaton 0-14

7-6A

Cedar Hill 14-0**

DeSoto 12-2*

Summit 9-5*

SGP 7-7*

Waxahachie 7-7

Lake Ridge 5-9

Mansfield 2-12

Grand Prairie 0-14





High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 18 Crazy On Recruiting

4-5A

Aledo 8-0**

Abilene Wylie 6-2*

Abilene Cooper 3-5*

Wichita Falls 2-6*

Rider 1-7

5-5A

Timberview 14-0**

Crowley 11-3*

Legacy 10-4*

Centennial 9-5*

Everman 6-8

Granbury 4-10

Burleson 2-12

Seguin 0-14

6-5A

Arlington Heights 14-0**

Southwest 12-2*

Wyatt 10-4*

Eastern Hills 8-6*

Carter-Riverside 6-8

South Hills 4-10

North Side 2-12

Polytechnic 0-14

7-5A

Birdville 12-2**

Boswell 11-3*

Grapevine 10-4*

Coll. Heritage 9-5*

Brewer 6-8

Saginaw 4-10

Chisholm Trail 3-11

Azle 1-13

8-5A

The Colony 11-1**

Denton 8-4*

Lake Dallas 8-4*

Braswell 6-6*

Northwest 5-7

Ryan 4-8

Little Elm 0-12





*Denton 2 seed

14-5A

Red Oak 10-2**

Cleburne 9-3*

University 8-4*

Midlothian 8-4*

Ennis 4-8

Joshua 2-10

Corsicana 1-11

*Midlothian vs. University for third, TBD

9-4A

Kennedale 12-0**

Benbrook 9-3*

Dunbar 9-3*

Lake Worth 6-6*

Castleberry 4-8

Western Hills 1-11

DHJ 0-12

*Benbrook vs. Dunbar for second, TBD

7-3A

Jacksboro 12-2**

Brock 12-2**

Peaster 11-3*

Breckenridge 8-6*

Boyd 6-8

Paradise 6-8

Millsap 2-12

Tolar 1-13

*Brock vs. Jacksboro for first, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells

TAPPS 1-6A

Liberty Christian 6-0

Nolan Catholic 5-2

FW All Saints 3-3

Midland Christian 2-5

TC-Addison 0-6

TAPPS 1-5A

FW Christian 5-0

Legacy Christian 3-2

Grapevine Faith 1-4

SW Christian 1-4

TAPPS 2-4A

Coll. Covenant 8-0

Coram Deo 4-3

TC-Willow Park 3-3

Fellowship 2-4

Temple Christian 0-7

TAPPS 3-4A

Grace Prep 6-1

Tyler All Saints 4-2

Shelton 4-3

Pantego 3-4

Cristo Rey 0-7

TAPPS 1-3A

Midland Classical 9-0

Lake Country 7-2

Denton Calvary 6-3

San Jacinto 3-5

FW Calvary 1-8

Harvest Christian 0-8

TAPPS 2-2A

Granbury NCTA 6-1

Ovilla 6-1

Sacred Heart 4-3

FW Bethesda 1-6

Cambridge 0-6

TAPPS 3-1A

Canterbury 5-1

Weatherford Christian 4-2

Waxahachie Prep 4-3

Tyler Street 3-4

Eagle Christian 0-6

SPC

Greenhill 5-0

Country Day 4-1

Trinity Valley 4-1

Casady 3-3

Oakridge 1-4

Hockaday 1-4

Episcopal 0-5