Fort Worth area high school girls basketball district standings

*playoff berth
**district championship
3-6A
LD Bell 11-1*
Richland 10-2*
SA Central 9-3*
Trinity 5-7
Abilene 5-7
Haltom 2-10
Weatherford 0-12
*Trinity vs. Abilene for fourth, 6 p.m. Friday at Weatherford
4-6A
Bowie 14-2**
Martin 14-2**
Trimble Tech 12-4*
North Crowley 12-4*
Lamar 8-8
Sam Houston 6-10
Paschal 3-13
Arlington 3-13
YWLA 0-16
*Bowie 1 seed
*Trimble Tech 3 seed
5-6A
Guyer 12-2**
Keller 11-3*
Timber Creek 10-4*
Carroll 9-5*
Byron Nelson 7-7
Fossil Ridge 4-10
Central 3-11
Eaton 0-14
7-6A
Cedar Hill 14-0**
DeSoto 12-2*
Summit 9-5*
SGP 7-7*
Waxahachie 7-7
Lake Ridge 5-9
Mansfield 2-12
Grand Prairie 0-14
4-5A
Aledo 8-0**
Abilene Wylie 6-2*
Abilene Cooper 3-5*
Wichita Falls 2-6*
Rider 1-7
5-5A
Timberview 14-0**
Crowley 11-3*
Legacy 10-4*
Centennial 9-5*
Everman 6-8
Granbury 4-10
Burleson 2-12
Seguin 0-14
6-5A
Arlington Heights 14-0**
Southwest 12-2*
Wyatt 10-4*
Eastern Hills 8-6*
Carter-Riverside 6-8
South Hills 4-10
North Side 2-12
Polytechnic 0-14
7-5A
Birdville 12-2**
Boswell 11-3*
Grapevine 10-4*
Coll. Heritage 9-5*
Brewer 6-8
Saginaw 4-10
Chisholm Trail 3-11
Azle 1-13
8-5A
The Colony 11-1**
Denton 8-4*
Lake Dallas 8-4*
Braswell 6-6*
Northwest 5-7
Ryan 4-8
Little Elm 0-12
*Denton 2 seed
14-5A
Red Oak 10-2**
Cleburne 9-3*
University 8-4*
Midlothian 8-4*
Ennis 4-8
Joshua 2-10
Corsicana 1-11
*Midlothian vs. University for third, TBD
9-4A
Kennedale 12-0**
Benbrook 9-3*
Dunbar 9-3*
Lake Worth 6-6*
Castleberry 4-8
Western Hills 1-11
DHJ 0-12
*Benbrook vs. Dunbar for second, TBD
7-3A
Jacksboro 12-2**
Brock 12-2**
Peaster 11-3*
Breckenridge 8-6*
Boyd 6-8
Paradise 6-8
Millsap 2-12
Tolar 1-13
*Brock vs. Jacksboro for first, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells
TAPPS 1-6A
Liberty Christian 6-0
Nolan Catholic 5-2
FW All Saints 3-3
Midland Christian 2-5
TC-Addison 0-6
TAPPS 1-5A
FW Christian 5-0
Legacy Christian 3-2
Grapevine Faith 1-4
SW Christian 1-4
TAPPS 2-4A
Coll. Covenant 8-0
Coram Deo 4-3
TC-Willow Park 3-3
Fellowship 2-4
Temple Christian 0-7
TAPPS 3-4A
Grace Prep 6-1
Tyler All Saints 4-2
Shelton 4-3
Pantego 3-4
Cristo Rey 0-7
TAPPS 1-3A
Midland Classical 9-0
Lake Country 7-2
Denton Calvary 6-3
San Jacinto 3-5
FW Calvary 1-8
Harvest Christian 0-8
TAPPS 2-2A
Granbury NCTA 6-1
Ovilla 6-1
Sacred Heart 4-3
FW Bethesda 1-6
Cambridge 0-6
TAPPS 3-1A
Canterbury 5-1
Weatherford Christian 4-2
Waxahachie Prep 4-3
Tyler Street 3-4
Eagle Christian 0-6
SPC
Greenhill 5-0
Country Day 4-1
Trinity Valley 4-1
Casady 3-3
Oakridge 1-4
Hockaday 1-4
Episcopal 0-5
