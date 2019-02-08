DFW high school boys basketball scores: Feb. 8, 2019

Please send scores and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Friday Feb. 8
GIRLS: Brock 43, Jacksboro 34
GIRLS: Abilene 50, Euless Trinity 47
Abilene Cooper 48, Aledo 37
Addison Trinity 44, FW All Saints 30
Allen 65, Plano 52
Alvarado 67, Ferris 61
Arl. Grace Prep 78, Pantego Chr. 33
Arlington Martin 62, Arl. Houston 39
Arlington Uplift 82, Williams Prep 23
Benbrook 66, FW Western Hills 51
Brock 65, Peaster 61
Brownwood 77, Glen Rose 56
Burl. Centennial 73, Mans. Legacy 68
Celina 51, Aubrey 27
Colleyville Heritage 64, Azle 53
Coppell 56, Irving MacArthur 55
Crowley 63, Burleson 52
Dallas Adams 80, Carr. Creekview 50
Dal. Bishop Lynch 81, Dal. Bishop Dunne 40
Dallas Carter 94, Dallas Pinkston 77
Dallas Conrad 56, Carr. Turner 55
Dallas Faith 81, Irving Ranchview 53
Dallas Jesuit 50, Plano West 45
Dallas L. Highlands 72, Dallas Molina 26
Dallas Madison 81, FW Harmony 14
Dallas Spruce 62, Dallas Adamson 58
Dallas Wilson 65, Dallas Jefferson 46
Decatur 77, Springtown 33
Denton Guyer 78, Keller Central 58
Denton Ryan 99, Denton 62
DeSoto 75, South Grand Prairie 43
DeSoto Canterbury 65, Dallas Tyler St. 52
Dublin 79, Bangs 53
Ennis 73, Joshua 52
Euless Trinity 59, Abilene 55
Flower Mound 61, Lewisville 60
FM Marcus 47, Irving 36
FW Boswell 63, FW Chisholm Trail 54
FW Brewer 56, Grapevine 34
FW Nolan Cath. 46, Plano Prestonwood 41
FW Paschal 52, Arlington 49
FW South Hills 72, FW North Side 42
FW Southwest 53, FW Eastern Hills 46
FW Timber Creek 58, Haslet Eaton 42
FW Trinity Valley 47, FW Country Day 40
Frisco 60, Frisco Heritage 58
Fris. Independence 67, Fris. Centennial 42
Frisco Legacy Chr. 92, FW SW Chr. 61
Frisco Lone Star 66, Fris. Memorial 57
Frisco Wakeland 75, Frisco Reedy 69
Gar. L’view Centennial 62, North Garland 41
Graford 94, Newcastle 24
Graham 75, Burkburnett 70
Granbury 56, Everman 51
Grandview 2, Waco HSI 0 (forfeit)
Gunter 65, Sadler S&S Consol. 40
Hebron 56, Irving Nimitz 41
Highland Park 83, Carr. Smith 69
Hurst Bell 68, Haltom 67
Keene 49, West 33
Kennedale 83, RO Castleberry 54
Lancaster 85, North Forney 46
Leonard 53, Bonham 48
Lingleville 45, Huckabay 44
Little Elm 57, The Colony 54
Lucas Lovejoy 80, Wylie East 46
Mansfield 60, Cedar Hill 48
Mans. Lake Ridge 92, Grand Prairie 61
Mansfield Timberview 79, Arl. Seguin 61
McKinney North 75, Denison 42
Muenster 86, Alvord 54
NRH Richland 59, Weatherford 48
OKC Casady 62, Irving Cistercian 55
Plano East 61, McKinney Boyd 44
Plano John Paul 71, Dallas Parish 37
Princeton 85, Sherman 44
Quitman 50, Lone Oak 27
Red Oak 70, Cleburne 53
Rich. Berkner 60, Dallas Skyline 47
Richardson Pearce 76, Dallas White 39
Rockwall 52, Longview 49
Rockwall-Heath 56, Tyler Lee 46
Rowlett 54, Gar. Naaman Forest 48
Saginaw 74, Birdville 62
Saint Jo 54, Bellevue 44
Sanger 46, Anna 42
South Garland 73, Garland 41
Southlake Carroll 59, Keller 50
Stephenville 73, Mineral Wells 44
Sulphur Springs 70, Royse City 59
Sunnyvale 60, Caddo Mills 58
TC Nelson 47, FW Fossil Ridge 39
Waxahachie 48, Mansfield Summit 46
Waxa. Life 51, Midlo. Heritage 40
West Mesquite 59, Forney 41
Whitney 64, Clifton 41
Wilmer-Hutchins 104, North Dallas 30
Wylie 53, Sachse 36
