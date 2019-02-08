High School Sports

DFW high school boys basketball scores: Feb. 8, 2019

By Brian Gosset

February 08, 2019 10:31 PM

Ray Carlin Special to the Star-Telegram
Ray Carlin Special to the Star-Telegram

Please send scores and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Friday Feb. 8

GIRLS: Brock 43, Jacksboro 34

GIRLS: Abilene 50, Euless Trinity 47

Abilene Cooper 48, Aledo 37

Addison Trinity 44, FW All Saints 30

Allen 65, Plano 52

Alvarado 67, Ferris 61

Arl. Grace Prep 78, Pantego Chr. 33

Arlington Martin 62, Arl. Houston 39

Arlington Uplift 82, Williams Prep 23

Benbrook 66, FW Western Hills 51

Brock 65, Peaster 61

Brownwood 77, Glen Rose 56

Burl. Centennial 73, Mans. Legacy 68

Celina 51, Aubrey 27

Colleyville Heritage 64, Azle 53

Coppell 56, Irving MacArthur 55

Crowley 63, Burleson 52

Dallas Adams 80, Carr. Creekview 50

Dal. Bishop Lynch 81, Dal. Bishop Dunne 40

Dallas Carter 94, Dallas Pinkston 77

Dallas Conrad 56, Carr. Turner 55

Dallas Faith 81, Irving Ranchview 53

Dallas Jesuit 50, Plano West 45

Dallas L. Highlands 72, Dallas Molina 26

Dallas Madison 81, FW Harmony 14

Dallas Spruce 62, Dallas Adamson 58

Dallas Wilson 65, Dallas Jefferson 46

Decatur 77, Springtown 33

Denton Guyer 78, Keller Central 58

Denton Ryan 99, Denton 62

DeSoto 75, South Grand Prairie 43

DeSoto Canterbury 65, Dallas Tyler St. 52

Dublin 79, Bangs 53

Ennis 73, Joshua 52

Euless Trinity 59, Abilene 55

Flower Mound 61, Lewisville 60

FM Marcus 47, Irving 36

FW Boswell 63, FW Chisholm Trail 54

FW Brewer 56, Grapevine 34

FW Nolan Cath. 46, Plano Prestonwood 41

FW Paschal 52, Arlington 49

FW South Hills 72, FW North Side 42

FW Southwest 53, FW Eastern Hills 46

FW Timber Creek 58, Haslet Eaton 42

FW Trinity Valley 47, FW Country Day 40

Frisco 60, Frisco Heritage 58

Fris. Independence 67, Fris. Centennial 42

Frisco Legacy Chr. 92, FW SW Chr. 61

Frisco Lone Star 66, Fris. Memorial 57

Frisco Wakeland 75, Frisco Reedy 69

Gar. L’view Centennial 62, North Garland 41

Graford 94, Newcastle 24

Graham 75, Burkburnett 70

Granbury 56, Everman 51

Grandview 2, Waco HSI 0 (forfeit)

Gunter 65, Sadler S&S Consol. 40

Hebron 56, Irving Nimitz 41

Highland Park 83, Carr. Smith 69

Hurst Bell 68, Haltom 67

Keene 49, West 33

Kennedale 83, RO Castleberry 54

Lancaster 85, North Forney 46

Leonard 53, Bonham 48

Lingleville 45, Huckabay 44

Little Elm 57, The Colony 54

Lucas Lovejoy 80, Wylie East 46

Mansfield 60, Cedar Hill 48

Mans. Lake Ridge 92, Grand Prairie 61

Mansfield Timberview 79, Arl. Seguin 61

McKinney North 75, Denison 42

Muenster 86, Alvord 54

NRH Richland 59, Weatherford 48

OKC Casady 62, Irving Cistercian 55

Plano East 61, McKinney Boyd 44

Plano John Paul 71, Dallas Parish 37

Princeton 85, Sherman 44

Quitman 50, Lone Oak 27

Red Oak 70, Cleburne 53

Rich. Berkner 60, Dallas Skyline 47

Richardson Pearce 76, Dallas White 39

Rockwall 52, Longview 49

Rockwall-Heath 56, Tyler Lee 46

Rowlett 54, Gar. Naaman Forest 48

Saginaw 74, Birdville 62

Saint Jo 54, Bellevue 44

Sanger 46, Anna 42

South Garland 73, Garland 41

Southlake Carroll 59, Keller 50

Stephenville 73, Mineral Wells 44

Sulphur Springs 70, Royse City 59

Sunnyvale 60, Caddo Mills 58

TC Nelson 47, FW Fossil Ridge 39

Waxahachie 48, Mansfield Summit 46

Waxa. Life 51, Midlo. Heritage 40

West Mesquite 59, Forney 41

Whitney 64, Clifton 41

Wilmer-Hutchins 104, North Dallas 30

Wylie 53, Sachse 36

