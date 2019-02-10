High school girls basketball playoff preview: Top 5 area teams, players to watch

The UIL girls basketball playoffs get underway with bi-district games on Monday and Tuesday.

The state tournament is at the Alamodome in San Antonio Feb. 28 through March 2.

Here are the top 5 teams and players among the Fort Worth area to watch:

TOP 5 TEAMS TO WATCH

Mansfield Timberview (34-1): The senior class finished 56-0 in district and look to finally get over the hump after finishing runner-up at the 5A state tourney the past two seasons. The Wolves, who start Monday vs. FW Eastern Hills, are averaging 70 points per game and haven’t lost since November.

LD Bell (30-3): The Blue Raiders, ranked No. 24 in the 6A state rankings, won their second district title since 1999. Their win margin is 17 points per game and overall, they’ve won seven in a row. Bell starts Monday vs. FW Trimble Tech.

Birdville (25-7): The Hawks won their first district title since 2008 and set a program record for wins in a season. They have the third best defense among area UIL teams with an average of 35.2 points per game. Birdville gets Braswell on Monday.

Arlington Bowie (22-9): The Volunteers are the No. 1 seed out of District 4-6A and start Monday vs. Abilene. They’ve won seven playoff games the past three years and reached the 6A Region I tournament last season.

Saginaw Boswell (29-6): The Pioneers, who start Monday vs. Lake Dallas, are winning by an average of 17 points per game this season. Boswell reached the 5A Region I tournament last year.

TOP 5 PLAYERS TO WATCH

Myra Gordon, LD Bell: The 4-star 2020 prospect is leading Dallas-Fort Worth with 27.4 points per game. Gordon has scored 904 points this season and is 24 points away from 2,000 in her career. She’s also averaging 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Harmoni Turner, Mansfield Legacy: The 4-star 2020 prospect is averaging 26 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 5.0 steals per game.

MaLay McQueen, Arlington Bowie: The Lamar University signee is averaging team-highs 17.4 points and 2.9 assists per game, and 52 3-pointers.

Tommisha Lampkin, Mansfield Summit: Averaging 17.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, the fourth-best mark among the Fort Worth area, and 2.1 blocks per game.

Kaylne Daniels, Kennedale: Averaging a team-high 20.4 points per game, the fourth-best mark among the Fort Worth area. Daniels is also averaging 6.9 rebounds.