DFW high school boys basketball scores: Feb. 5, 2019

Tuesday Feb. 5
Allen 64, Plano West 49
Alvord 72, Chico 41
Arlington Bowie 72, Arlington 50
Arlington Lamar 52, FW Paschal 37
Arlington Seguin 52, Granbury 47
Brock 65, Breckenridge 41
Brownwood 81, Mineral Wells 51
Burleson 44, Everman 38
Caddo Mills 44, Quinlan Ford 39
Carrollton Smith 63, Carr. Turner 42
Celina 68, Anna 31
Coppell 60, Irving Nimitz 39
Corsicana 45, Cleburne 37
Crowley 72, Burleson Centennial 68
Dallas Bishop Lynch 70, Dallas Parish 39
Dallas Carter 81, Dallas Roosevelt 37
Dallas Episcopal 50, Irving Cistercian 48
Dallas Faith 75, Irving North Hills 44
Dallas First Baptist 97, Garland Chr. 41
Dallas Jesuit 71, Plano East 42
Dallas L. Highlands 56, Rich. Pearce 47
Dallas Madison 96, Hamilton Prep 60
Dallas Pinkston 105 North Dallas 49
Dallas St. Mark’s 96, Arl. Oakridge 69
Dallas Tyler St. 55, Waco Eagle Chr. 35
Decatur 37, Argyle 34
Denton Guyer 109, FW Fossil Ridge 45
Denton Ryan 73, Lake Dallas 38
DeSoto 55, Mansfield Summit 41
FW Brewer 65, NRH Birdville 60
FW Chisholm Trail 68, Azle 54
FW Lake Country 85, Watauga Harvest 68
FW Nolan Catholic 44, Argyle Liberty 31
FW South Hills 51, FW Arl. Heights 48
FW Southwest 73, FW Carter-Riverside 12
FW Wyatt 71, FW Eastern Hills 60
Frisco 69, Frisco Independence 51
Frisco Reedy 49, Frisco Centennial 47
Frisco Wakeland 54, Frisco Memorial 49
Gar. L. Centennial 77, Gar. Naaman For. 43
Haltom 61, NRH Richland 50
Highland Park 59, Dallas Wilson 42
Hillsboro 59, Ferris 39
Hurst Bell 70, San Angelo Central 57
Irving MacArthur 60, Flower Mound 52
Irving Ranchview 100, Williams Prep 28
Justin Northwest 83, Little Elm 80 OT
Keene 88, Waco HIS 31
Keller 51, Keller Central 50
Lancaster 74, Kaufman 53
Lewisville 72, FM Marcus 59
Lindsay 80, Collinsville 29
Mansfield Lake Ridge 61, Mansfield 56
Mans. Timberview 71, Mans. Legacy 62
McKinney 74, McKinney Boyd 60
Mesquite 51, Longview 46
Midlothian Heritage 61, Alvarado 48
Prosper 55, Plano 46
Richardson Berkner 78, Richardson 68
Rockwall-Heath 80, North Mesquite 45
Sachse 67, Rowlett 51
South Grand Prairie 60, Cedar Hill 51
Southlake Carroll 41, FW Timber Creek 38
The Colony 64, Little Elm Braswell 50
Trophy Club Nelson 48, Haslet Eaton 45
Waxahachie 68, Grand Prairie 61
Waxahachie Life 72, Venus 32
West Mesquite 75, North Forney 63
Wichita Falls Rider 64, Aledo 51
