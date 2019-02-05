High School Sports

DFW high school boys basketball scores: Feb. 5, 2019

By Darren Lauber

February 05, 2019 10:31 PM

Brewer captured its first district championship in program history.
Tuesday Feb. 5

Allen 64, Plano West 49

Alvord 72, Chico 41

Arlington Bowie 72, Arlington 50

Arlington Lamar 52, FW Paschal 37

Arlington Seguin 52, Granbury 47

Brock 65, Breckenridge 41

Brownwood 81, Mineral Wells 51

Burleson 44, Everman 38

Caddo Mills 44, Quinlan Ford 39

Carrollton Smith 63, Carr. Turner 42

Celina 68, Anna 31

Coppell 60, Irving Nimitz 39

Corsicana 45, Cleburne 37

Crowley 72, Burleson Centennial 68

Dallas Bishop Lynch 70, Dallas Parish 39

Dallas Carter 81, Dallas Roosevelt 37

Dallas Episcopal 50, Irving Cistercian 48

Dallas Faith 75, Irving North Hills 44

Dallas First Baptist 97, Garland Chr. 41

Dallas Jesuit 71, Plano East 42

Dallas L. Highlands 56, Rich. Pearce 47

Dallas Madison 96, Hamilton Prep 60

Dallas Pinkston 105 North Dallas 49

Dallas St. Mark’s 96, Arl. Oakridge 69

Dallas Tyler St. 55, Waco Eagle Chr. 35

Decatur 37, Argyle 34

Denton Guyer 109, FW Fossil Ridge 45

Denton Ryan 73, Lake Dallas 38

DeSoto 55, Mansfield Summit 41

FW Brewer 65, NRH Birdville 60

FW Chisholm Trail 68, Azle 54

FW Lake Country 85, Watauga Harvest 68

FW Nolan Catholic 44, Argyle Liberty 31

FW South Hills 51, FW Arl. Heights 48

FW Southwest 73, FW Carter-Riverside 12

FW Wyatt 71, FW Eastern Hills 60

Frisco 69, Frisco Independence 51

Frisco Reedy 49, Frisco Centennial 47

Frisco Wakeland 54, Frisco Memorial 49

Gar. L. Centennial 77, Gar. Naaman For. 43

Haltom 61, NRH Richland 50

Highland Park 59, Dallas Wilson 42

Hillsboro 59, Ferris 39

Hurst Bell 70, San Angelo Central 57

Irving MacArthur 60, Flower Mound 52

Irving Ranchview 100, Williams Prep 28

Justin Northwest 83, Little Elm 80 OT

Keene 88, Waco HIS 31

Keller 51, Keller Central 50

Lancaster 74, Kaufman 53

Lewisville 72, FM Marcus 59

Lindsay 80, Collinsville 29

Mansfield Lake Ridge 61, Mansfield 56

Mans. Timberview 71, Mans. Legacy 62

McKinney 74, McKinney Boyd 60

Mesquite 51, Longview 46

Midlothian Heritage 61, Alvarado 48

Prosper 55, Plano 46

Richardson Berkner 78, Richardson 68

Rockwall-Heath 80, North Mesquite 45

Sachse 67, Rowlett 51

South Grand Prairie 60, Cedar Hill 51

Southlake Carroll 41, FW Timber Creek 38

The Colony 64, Little Elm Braswell 50

Trophy Club Nelson 48, Haslet Eaton 45

Waxahachie 68, Grand Prairie 61

Waxahachie Life 72, Venus 32

West Mesquite 75, North Forney 63

Wichita Falls Rider 64, Aledo 51

