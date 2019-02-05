Birdville, L.D. Bell girls capture No. 1 seed; South Hills boys end playoff drought

GIRLS

Lake Country 70, Harvest Christian 13

Maddie Cawley got her chance to score her final two points at home during senior night on Tuesday in the Eagles’ TAPPS 1-3A victory. The Eagles improved to 7-2 in district.

Cawley, who signed to play at Tarleton State, suffered a season-ending ACL injury earlier in the year, but returned to the starting lineup one last time. Cawley stood under the Lake Country basket and got the assist by fellow senior Morgan Campbell, who finished with 18 points.

Senior Brinley Kilpatrick scored a game-high 24 points to surpass 1,000 for her career.

Birdville 36, Brewer 21

The Hawks clinched the district championship and No. 1 seed in 7-5A, and got some help with Grapevine’s win over Boswell, which was tied with Birdville entering Tuesday night.

Aimee Campbell scored a game-high 18 points while Iyana Dorsey added eight. Maya Duckworth grabbed six rebounds.

Birdville, which is No. 19 in the 5A state rankings, captures its first district title since 2008 and also sets a program record with its 25th win of the season. The Hawks are 25-7 and finished district 12-2.

L.D. Bell 41, San Angelo Central 37

The Blue Raiders secured the No. 1 seed out of 3-6A with a road victory in San Angelo and improved their record to 30-3 overall. It’s their second district title since 1999.

Kyla Davis scored a game-high 21 points and Myra Gordon chipped in 18.

Bell trailed 11-5 after one and 17-11 at the break, but outscored the Bobcats 31-20 in the second half.

Timber Creek 43, Carroll 40

Mele Kailahi scored 18 points and Mia Topping chipped in 11 as the Falcons beat the Dragons to clinch the No. 3 seed out of 5-6A. The Falcons improved to 24-11 and have won 10 of the past 11 games.

Jillian Sowell led the Dragons, who are the No. 4 seed, with 14 points.

Colleyville Covenant 75, TC-Willow Park 42

Macie Lynch recorded a triple double as the Cougars finished as undefeated district champs in TAPPS 2-4A. Lynch recorded 31 points, 13 boards, 10 blocks, three assists and three blocks.

The Cougars are 24-7 and 8-0 in district.

BOYS

Keller 51, Keller Central 50

The Indians held off the Chargers in the closing seconds to pick up a big win in District 5-6A with two games left in the regular season. Keller, which improved to 7-5 in district, started flat with only eight points in the first quarter. Central (4-8) led 14-8 after one and 31-24 at the break.

The Indians outscored Central 17-9 in the third quarter. Cole Roberts scored a team-high 11 points while Preston Hannah added 10. Keller is tied for third and two games up for a playoff spot.

Kylil Anderson had a game-high 16 for the Chargers.

Byron Nelson 48, Eaton 45

Three Bobcats scored in double figures as Nelson went on to capture a playoff spot and earned its 200th win in program history.

Jesse Iweze scored a game-high 15 points while Nico Matheus and Austin Garner added 12 and 11. Byron Nelson improved to 23-10 overall and 8-4 in district, a game up for second place.

South Hills 51, Arlington Heights 48

The Scorpions hung on to beat the Yellow Jackets and clinched a playoff berth for the first time in 16 years.

South Hills improved to 9-3 in 6-5A, tied for second place with Southwest.

Wyatt 71, Eastern Hills 60

The Chaparrals won the 6-5A title, winning district championships in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

Wyatt improved to 12-0 and 19-11 overall.

Lake Country 85, Harvest Christian 68

The Eagles raced out to a 14-2 run to start the third quarter in their TAPPS 1-3A win against the Saints. Lake Country, which is 7-2 in district, led for most of the first half, but Harvest Christian, 5-4, took a 33-32 lead at intermission.

Lake Country scored the first nine points of the second half and took a 58-48 lead after three.