DFW high school girls basketball scores: Feb. 5, 2019

Tuesday Feb. 5
Abilene 44, Weatherford 37
Abilene Wylie 61, Wichita Falls 29
Addison Greenhill 48, FW Southwest Chr. 35
Aledo 56, Wichita Falls Rider 28
Allen 75, Plano West 63
Argyle 39, Decatur 30
Argyle Liberty 71, FW Nolan Catholic 37
Arlington Bowie 77, Arlington 16
Azle 49, FW Chisholm Trail 37
Benbrook 35, RO Castleberry 27
Blue Ridge 56, Bells 52
Brock 38, Breckenridge 35
Brownwood 63, Mineral Wells 39
Burleson Centennial 47, Crowley 41
Cedar Hill 56, South Grand Prairie 33
Cleburne 77, Corsicana 38
Colleyville Heritage 48, Saginaw 39
Coppell 54, Irving Nimitz 25
Dallas Adamson 45, Seagoville 29
Dallas Bishop Lynch 58, Dallas Parish 30
Dallas First Baptist 32, Garland Chr. 25
Dallas Lake Highlands 39, Rich. Pearce 25
Dallas Lincoln 88, Dallas Hillcrest 21
Dallas S. Oak Cliff 67, Dallas Samuell 25
Dallas Tyler St. 50, Waco Eagle Chr. 30
Denison 78, Sherman 19
Denton Guyer 72, FW Fossil Ridge 43
Denton Ryan 55, Lake Dallas 41
DeSoto 48, Mansfield Summit 37
Farmersville 57, Nevada Community 20
FW Arl. Heights 72, FW South Hills 9
FW Country Day 50, Westlake Academy 25
FW Dunbar 64, Lake Worth 40
FW Lake Country 70, Watauga Harvest 13
FW Timber Creek 43, Southlake Carroll 40
Frisco Centennial 59, Frisco Reedy 51
Frisco Heritage 53, Fris. Lebanon Trail 52
Firsco Independence 46, Frisco 24
Frisco Liberty 48, Frisco Lone Star 39
Frisco Memorial 34, Frisco Wakeland 28
Garland 38, North Garland 31
Gar. L. Centennial 56, Gar. Naaman For. 40
Glen Rose 51, Godley 43
Granbury 48, Arlington Seguin 37
Grapevine 52, FW Boswell 42
Hebron 51, Irving 23
Highland Park 48, Dallas Wilson 35
Hurst Bell 41, San Angelo Central 37
Irving MacArthur 52, Flower Mound 32
Justin Northwest 43, Little Elm 41
Keene 82, Waco HIS 18
Keller 56, Keller Central 34
Lewisville 46, FM Marcus 39
Longview 59, Mesquite 29
Mansfield Lake Ridge 46, Mansfield 34
Mans. Timberview 72, Mans. Legacy 45
Maypearl 47, Clifton 30
McKinney Boyd 59, McKinney 51
McKinney North 50, Lucas Lovejoy 48
Melissa 42, Aubrey 30
Mesquite Horn 56, Tyler Lee 33
Mesquite Poteet 87, Terrell 26
Midlothian 61, Ennis 48
Midlothian Heritage 61, Alvarado 25
North Mesquite 50, Rockwall-Heath 31
NRH Birdville 36, FW Brewer 21
NRH Richland 63, Haltom 34
Plano Prestonwood 66, Plano John Paul 44
Ponder 57, Pilot Point 43
Pottsboro 55, Sadler S&S Consol. 25
Quinlan Ford 48, Caddo Mills 38
Red Oak 70, Waco University 49
Richardson 72, Rich. Berkner 15
Sachse 61, Rowlett 40
Sunnyvale 47, Crandall 36
Trophy Club Nelson 73, Haslet Eaton 41
Van Alstyne 61, Whitewright 35
Wylie 70, South Garland 25
Wylie East 61, Princeton 49
