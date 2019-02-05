High School Sports

DFW high school girls basketball scores: Feb. 5, 2019

By Darren Lauber

February 05, 2019 10:26 PM

Birdville captures its first district title since 2008.
Tuesday Feb. 5

Abilene 44, Weatherford 37

Abilene Wylie 61, Wichita Falls 29

Addison Greenhill 48, FW Southwest Chr. 35

Aledo 56, Wichita Falls Rider 28

Allen 75, Plano West 63

Argyle 39, Decatur 30

Argyle Liberty 71, FW Nolan Catholic 37

Arlington Bowie 77, Arlington 16

Azle 49, FW Chisholm Trail 37

Benbrook 35, RO Castleberry 27

Blue Ridge 56, Bells 52

Brock 38, Breckenridge 35

Brownwood 63, Mineral Wells 39

Burleson Centennial 47, Crowley 41

Cedar Hill 56, South Grand Prairie 33

Cleburne 77, Corsicana 38

Colleyville Heritage 48, Saginaw 39

Coppell 54, Irving Nimitz 25

Dallas Adamson 45, Seagoville 29

Dallas Bishop Lynch 58, Dallas Parish 30

Dallas First Baptist 32, Garland Chr. 25

Dallas Lake Highlands 39, Rich. Pearce 25

Dallas Lincoln 88, Dallas Hillcrest 21

Dallas S. Oak Cliff 67, Dallas Samuell 25

Dallas Tyler St. 50, Waco Eagle Chr. 30

Denison 78, Sherman 19

Denton Guyer 72, FW Fossil Ridge 43

Denton Ryan 55, Lake Dallas 41

DeSoto 48, Mansfield Summit 37

Farmersville 57, Nevada Community 20

FW Arl. Heights 72, FW South Hills 9

FW Country Day 50, Westlake Academy 25

FW Dunbar 64, Lake Worth 40

FW Lake Country 70, Watauga Harvest 13

FW Timber Creek 43, Southlake Carroll 40

Frisco Centennial 59, Frisco Reedy 51

Frisco Heritage 53, Fris. Lebanon Trail 52

Firsco Independence 46, Frisco 24

Frisco Liberty 48, Frisco Lone Star 39

Frisco Memorial 34, Frisco Wakeland 28

Garland 38, North Garland 31

Gar. L. Centennial 56, Gar. Naaman For. 40

Glen Rose 51, Godley 43

Granbury 48, Arlington Seguin 37

Grapevine 52, FW Boswell 42

Hebron 51, Irving 23

Highland Park 48, Dallas Wilson 35

Hurst Bell 41, San Angelo Central 37

Irving MacArthur 52, Flower Mound 32

Justin Northwest 43, Little Elm 41

Keene 82, Waco HIS 18

Keller 56, Keller Central 34

Lewisville 46, FM Marcus 39

Longview 59, Mesquite 29

Mansfield Lake Ridge 46, Mansfield 34

Mans. Timberview 72, Mans. Legacy 45

Maypearl 47, Clifton 30

McKinney Boyd 59, McKinney 51

McKinney North 50, Lucas Lovejoy 48

Melissa 42, Aubrey 30

Mesquite Horn 56, Tyler Lee 33

Mesquite Poteet 87, Terrell 26

Midlothian 61, Ennis 48

Midlothian Heritage 61, Alvarado 25

North Mesquite 50, Rockwall-Heath 31

NRH Birdville 36, FW Brewer 21

NRH Richland 63, Haltom 34

Plano Prestonwood 66, Plano John Paul 44

Ponder 57, Pilot Point 43

Pottsboro 55, Sadler S&S Consol. 25

Quinlan Ford 48, Caddo Mills 38

Red Oak 70, Waco University 49

Richardson 72, Rich. Berkner 15

Sachse 61, Rowlett 40

Sunnyvale 47, Crandall 36

Trophy Club Nelson 73, Haslet Eaton 41

Van Alstyne 61, Whitewright 35

Wylie 70, South Garland 25

Wylie East 61, Princeton 49

