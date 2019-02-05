High School Sports

Fort Worth area high school boys basketball leaders

By Brian Gosset

February 05, 2019 07:00 AM

Mansfield Timberview guard CJ Smith (1) slides between Fort Bend Marshall forward Dakota Thompson, right and forward John Walker III (24) for two points during the UIL 5A Boys Basketball State Final, March 11, 2017 played at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
POINTS

Luis Hernandez, Castleberry 26.4

Sam Martin, Burleson 23.7

Tyler Lundblade, Grapevine Faith 22.9

Brandon Haddock, Carroll 22.9

Trey Tennyson, Legacy 21.9

Baylor Hebb, Coll. Heritage 20.8

Evan McCarthy, Grace Prep 20.0

Latrell Jossell, Keller Central 19.6

Tanner Hill, Grapevine Faith 19.1

Colby Smith, Victory Baptist Academy 19.0

Isaiah Crawford, North Crowley 18.2

Trazarien White, Timberview 17.8

Cade Dudley, Granbury 17.5

CJ Smith, Timberview 17.2

Tayton Conerway, Burl Centennial 17.1

Niko Bossinakis, Coll. Heritage 17.0

Tre Jones, Kennedale 16.9

Cortland Blake, Brewer 16.3

Tre Hester, Birdville 16.0

Anthony Hunter, Burl Centennial 15.9

Jayden Williams, Nolan Catholic 15.8

Jarian Lowery, Diamond Hill Jarvis 15.3

Jaden Wells, LD Bell 15.2

Deng Alier, LD Bell 14.1

Isaiah Holland, Chisholm Trail 14.1

Jacob Giunta, FW Christian 13.9

Gabe Sanchez, Haltom 13.8

Graham Stiefel, Coll. Covenant 13.7

Charlie Britton, Coll. Covenant 13.6

Justice Bowers, FW Christian 13.6

Matthew Reeves, Legacy 13.5

Ben Hurlburt, Coll. Covenant 13.1

Myles McCrary, Grace Prep 13.0

Kylil Anderson, Keller Central 13.0

Jacob Stuckey, Burl Centennial 13.0

Caden Price, Lake Country 13.0

Isaiah Wyatt, North Crowley 12.9

Tristan Starks, Timberview 12.9

Augustine Sherman, Haltom 12.6

Sherrod Poe, Kennedale 12.6

Edgar Espitia, Castleberry 12.5

Alan Rhone, Chisholm Trail 12.1

Jalen Jackson, Birdville 12.0

REBOUNDS

Tre Jones, Kennedale 12.7

Jackson Braun, Grapevine Faith 11.2

Brandon Swift, Coll. Covenant 10.6

LeJon Doss, Nolan Catholic 9.8

Deo Masungi, Haltom 8.6

Myles McCrary, Grace Prep 8.3

Kevin Classo, Nolan Catholic 8.2

Trazarien White, Timberview 8.1

Jonathan Zapinski, Carroll 8.0

Isaiah Crawford, North Crowley 7.5

Graham Stiefel, Coll. Covenant 7.5

Cristian Limon, Castleberry 7.2

Ben Joelson, Coll. Heritage 7.0

Luis Hernandez, Castleberry 7.0

Jacob Giunta, FW Christian 7.0

Davie Brauer, Grapevine 6.9

Jaden Smith, Kennedale 6.8

Deng Alier, LD Bell 6.8

Edward Zachariah, LD Bell 6.7

Caden Price, Lake Country 6.7

Jacob Stuckey, Burl Centennial 6.6

Tre Hester, Birdville 6.2

Cortland Blake, Brewer 6.2

Tyler Lundblade, Grapevine Faith 6.1

Trey Tennyson, Legacy 6.0

Kylil Anderson, Keller Central 6.0

Chris Jordan, North Crowley 5.9

Ben Hurlburt, Coll. Covenant 5.6

Malik Caper, Grapevine Faith 5.4

Marquiss Childs, Timberview 5.4

Matt Gaona, Castleberry 5.4

Tayton Conerway, Burl Centennial 5.2

Greer Tenery, FW Christian 5.1

Tristan Starks, Timberview 5.1

Christian Weddington, Grapevine Faith 5.0

Cesar Montejano, Diamond Hill Jarvis 5.0

Cole Villescas, Lake Country 5.0

ASSISTS

Sam Martin, Burleson 8.2

Jayden Williams, Nolan Catholic 6.2

Graham Stiefel, Coll. Covenant 5.5

Spencer Bowers, Grapevine 5.3

LeJon Doss, Nolan Catholic 5.1

Matt Jones, Nolan Catholic 5.0

Tanner Hill, Grapevine Faith 4.8

David Woosley, Brewer 4.6

Cade Dudley, Granbury 4.5

Isaiah Crawford, North Crowley 4.4

Brandon Haddock, Carroll 4.4

Brandon Lawrence, Grace Prep 4.2

Isaiah Holland, Chisholm Trail 4.1

Justice Bowers, FW Christian 4.1

Tre Hester, Birdville 4.0

Brandon Haddock, Carroll 4.0

CJ Smith, Timberview 3.8

Austin Poling, Nolan Catholic 3.8

Charlie Britton, Coll. Covenant 3.8

Caleb Turner, Coll. Covenant 3.7

Devin Avent, Brewer 3.7

Tayton Conerway, Burl Centennial 3.5

Tristan Starks, Timberview 3.4

Chris Jordan, North Crowley 3.0

Jalen Jackson, Birdville 3.0

Cole Villescas, Lake Country 2.9

Evan McCarthy, Grace Prep 2.9

Scott Whorley, Kennedale 2.9

Alex Cumberledge, Castleberry 2.8

Luis Hernandez, Castleberry 2.7

Jaden Wells, LD Bell 2.7

Josh Joe, Birdville 2.7

Tyler Lundblade, Grapevine Faith 2.6

Jordyn Vicente, Timber Creek 2.6

Michael Mouser, Timber Creek 2.5

3-POINTERS

Aaron Lelek, Brewer 87

Sam Martin, Burleson 83

Jayden Williams, Nolan Catholic 79

Jaxon Ryan, Grapevine 72

Evan McCarthy, Grace Prep 71

Latrell Jossell, Keller Central 69

Jaden Wells, LD Bell 68

Baylor Hebb, Coll. Heritage 68

Niko Bossinakis, Coll. Heritage 66

Brandon Haddock, Carroll 66

Jackson Waggoner, Grapevine 62

Austin Poling, Nolan Catholic 61

Isaiah Wyatt, North Crowley 61

Michael Mouser, Timber Creek 61

Gabe Sanchez, Haltom 60

Cade Dudley, Granbury 60

Ben Hurlburt, Coll. Covenant 59

Chase Henderson, Birdville 59

Sherrod Poe, Kennedale 54

Wyatt Hurst, Chisholm Trail 52

CJ Smith, Timberview 51

Cortland Blake, Brewer 50

Spencer Smith, Grapevine Faith 50

Trey Tennyson, Legacy 49

Matthew Reeves, Legacy 49

Wyatt Gay, Lake Country 48

Colton Phillips, Lake Country 46

Luke Amen, Grapevine Faith 44

Isaiah Holland, Chisholm Trail 44

Jordyn Vicente, Timber Creek 42

Cooper Steele, Timber Creek 41

DJ Jones, Grace Prep 39

Nemo Salas-Connor, Coll. Covenant 39

Matt Jones, Nolan Catholic 39

Luis Hernandez, Castleberry 38

Tre Ballard, North Crowley 37

Tre Hester, Birdville 37

Tanner Hill, Grapevine Faith 36

Jalen Jackson, Birdville 35

Rodrigo Soares, Timberview 34

Deng Alier, LD Bell 33

Cole Villescas, Lake Country 32

Erik Maldonado, Diamond Hill Jarvis 32

Blade Neel, Diamond Hill Jarvis 31

OFFENSE

Burl Centennial 74.7

Grace Prep 74.0

Lake Ridge 73.2

Timberview 72.9

Wyatt 72.3

Oakridge 71.0

Northwest 70.3

Kennedale 69.6

Dunbar 69.6

Brock 66.4

Grapevine Faith 64.4

Legacy 64.1

North Crowley 63.8

LD Bell 63.1

Coll. Heritage 62.6

Fellowship 62.5

Grapevine 62.2

Trinity 61.7

Coll. Covenant 60.2

DEFENSE

Brewer 40.0

Brock 41.4

Southwest 44.0

Nolan Catholic 45.2

Saginaw 45.8

Kennedale 45.8

Country Day 47.4

Grace Prep 48.0

North Crowley 48.1

FW Christian 48.3

Keller 48.4

Paschal 48.7

