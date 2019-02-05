Fort Worth area high school boys basketball leaders

Please send stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com
POINTS
Luis Hernandez, Castleberry 26.4
Sam Martin, Burleson 23.7
Tyler Lundblade, Grapevine Faith 22.9
Brandon Haddock, Carroll 22.9
Trey Tennyson, Legacy 21.9
Baylor Hebb, Coll. Heritage 20.8
Evan McCarthy, Grace Prep 20.0
Latrell Jossell, Keller Central 19.6
Tanner Hill, Grapevine Faith 19.1
Colby Smith, Victory Baptist Academy 19.0
Isaiah Crawford, North Crowley 18.2
Trazarien White, Timberview 17.8
Cade Dudley, Granbury 17.5
CJ Smith, Timberview 17.2
Tayton Conerway, Burl Centennial 17.1
Niko Bossinakis, Coll. Heritage 17.0
Tre Jones, Kennedale 16.9
Cortland Blake, Brewer 16.3
Tre Hester, Birdville 16.0
Anthony Hunter, Burl Centennial 15.9
Jayden Williams, Nolan Catholic 15.8
Jarian Lowery, Diamond Hill Jarvis 15.3
Jaden Wells, LD Bell 15.2
Deng Alier, LD Bell 14.1
Isaiah Holland, Chisholm Trail 14.1
Jacob Giunta, FW Christian 13.9
Gabe Sanchez, Haltom 13.8
Graham Stiefel, Coll. Covenant 13.7
Charlie Britton, Coll. Covenant 13.6
Justice Bowers, FW Christian 13.6
Matthew Reeves, Legacy 13.5
Ben Hurlburt, Coll. Covenant 13.1
Myles McCrary, Grace Prep 13.0
Kylil Anderson, Keller Central 13.0
Jacob Stuckey, Burl Centennial 13.0
Caden Price, Lake Country 13.0
Isaiah Wyatt, North Crowley 12.9
Tristan Starks, Timberview 12.9
Augustine Sherman, Haltom 12.6
Sherrod Poe, Kennedale 12.6
Edgar Espitia, Castleberry 12.5
Alan Rhone, Chisholm Trail 12.1
Jalen Jackson, Birdville 12.0
REBOUNDS
Tre Jones, Kennedale 12.7
Jackson Braun, Grapevine Faith 11.2
Brandon Swift, Coll. Covenant 10.6
LeJon Doss, Nolan Catholic 9.8
Deo Masungi, Haltom 8.6
Myles McCrary, Grace Prep 8.3
Kevin Classo, Nolan Catholic 8.2
Trazarien White, Timberview 8.1
Jonathan Zapinski, Carroll 8.0
Isaiah Crawford, North Crowley 7.5
Graham Stiefel, Coll. Covenant 7.5
Cristian Limon, Castleberry 7.2
Ben Joelson, Coll. Heritage 7.0
Luis Hernandez, Castleberry 7.0
Jacob Giunta, FW Christian 7.0
Davie Brauer, Grapevine 6.9
Jaden Smith, Kennedale 6.8
Deng Alier, LD Bell 6.8
Edward Zachariah, LD Bell 6.7
Caden Price, Lake Country 6.7
Jacob Stuckey, Burl Centennial 6.6
Tre Hester, Birdville 6.2
Cortland Blake, Brewer 6.2
Tyler Lundblade, Grapevine Faith 6.1
Trey Tennyson, Legacy 6.0
Kylil Anderson, Keller Central 6.0
Chris Jordan, North Crowley 5.9
Ben Hurlburt, Coll. Covenant 5.6
Malik Caper, Grapevine Faith 5.4
Marquiss Childs, Timberview 5.4
Matt Gaona, Castleberry 5.4
Tayton Conerway, Burl Centennial 5.2
Greer Tenery, FW Christian 5.1
Tristan Starks, Timberview 5.1
Christian Weddington, Grapevine Faith 5.0
Cesar Montejano, Diamond Hill Jarvis 5.0
Cole Villescas, Lake Country 5.0
ASSISTS
Sam Martin, Burleson 8.2
Jayden Williams, Nolan Catholic 6.2
Graham Stiefel, Coll. Covenant 5.5
Spencer Bowers, Grapevine 5.3
LeJon Doss, Nolan Catholic 5.1
Matt Jones, Nolan Catholic 5.0
Tanner Hill, Grapevine Faith 4.8
David Woosley, Brewer 4.6
Cade Dudley, Granbury 4.5
Isaiah Crawford, North Crowley 4.4
Brandon Haddock, Carroll 4.4
Brandon Lawrence, Grace Prep 4.2
Isaiah Holland, Chisholm Trail 4.1
Justice Bowers, FW Christian 4.1
Tre Hester, Birdville 4.0
Brandon Haddock, Carroll 4.0
CJ Smith, Timberview 3.8
Austin Poling, Nolan Catholic 3.8
Charlie Britton, Coll. Covenant 3.8
Caleb Turner, Coll. Covenant 3.7
Devin Avent, Brewer 3.7
Tayton Conerway, Burl Centennial 3.5
Tristan Starks, Timberview 3.4
Chris Jordan, North Crowley 3.0
Jalen Jackson, Birdville 3.0
Cole Villescas, Lake Country 2.9
Evan McCarthy, Grace Prep 2.9
Scott Whorley, Kennedale 2.9
Alex Cumberledge, Castleberry 2.8
Luis Hernandez, Castleberry 2.7
Jaden Wells, LD Bell 2.7
Josh Joe, Birdville 2.7
Tyler Lundblade, Grapevine Faith 2.6
Jordyn Vicente, Timber Creek 2.6
Michael Mouser, Timber Creek 2.5
3-POINTERS
Aaron Lelek, Brewer 87
Sam Martin, Burleson 83
Jayden Williams, Nolan Catholic 79
Jaxon Ryan, Grapevine 72
Evan McCarthy, Grace Prep 71
Latrell Jossell, Keller Central 69
Jaden Wells, LD Bell 68
Baylor Hebb, Coll. Heritage 68
Niko Bossinakis, Coll. Heritage 66
Brandon Haddock, Carroll 66
Jackson Waggoner, Grapevine 62
Austin Poling, Nolan Catholic 61
Isaiah Wyatt, North Crowley 61
Michael Mouser, Timber Creek 61
Gabe Sanchez, Haltom 60
Cade Dudley, Granbury 60
Ben Hurlburt, Coll. Covenant 59
Chase Henderson, Birdville 59
Sherrod Poe, Kennedale 54
Wyatt Hurst, Chisholm Trail 52
CJ Smith, Timberview 51
Cortland Blake, Brewer 50
Spencer Smith, Grapevine Faith 50
Trey Tennyson, Legacy 49
Matthew Reeves, Legacy 49
Wyatt Gay, Lake Country 48
Colton Phillips, Lake Country 46
Luke Amen, Grapevine Faith 44
Isaiah Holland, Chisholm Trail 44
Jordyn Vicente, Timber Creek 42
Cooper Steele, Timber Creek 41
DJ Jones, Grace Prep 39
Nemo Salas-Connor, Coll. Covenant 39
Matt Jones, Nolan Catholic 39
Luis Hernandez, Castleberry 38
Tre Ballard, North Crowley 37
Tre Hester, Birdville 37
Tanner Hill, Grapevine Faith 36
Jalen Jackson, Birdville 35
Rodrigo Soares, Timberview 34
Deng Alier, LD Bell 33
Cole Villescas, Lake Country 32
Erik Maldonado, Diamond Hill Jarvis 32
Blade Neel, Diamond Hill Jarvis 31
OFFENSE
Burl Centennial 74.7
Grace Prep 74.0
Lake Ridge 73.2
Timberview 72.9
Wyatt 72.3
Oakridge 71.0
Northwest 70.3
Kennedale 69.6
Dunbar 69.6
Brock 66.4
Grapevine Faith 64.4
Legacy 64.1
North Crowley 63.8
LD Bell 63.1
Coll. Heritage 62.6
Fellowship 62.5
Grapevine 62.2
Trinity 61.7
Coll. Covenant 60.2
DEFENSE
Brewer 40.0
Brock 41.4
Southwest 44.0
Nolan Catholic 45.2
Saginaw 45.8
Kennedale 45.8
Country Day 47.4
Grace Prep 48.0
North Crowley 48.1
FW Christian 48.3
Keller 48.4
Paschal 48.7
