Fort Worth area high school girls basketball leaders

POINTS
Myra Gordon, LD Bell 27.7
Harmoni Turner, Legacy 26.0
Taylor Morgan, All Saints 22.8
Jillian Sowell, Carroll 19.1
Macie Lynch, Coll. Covenant 19.0
Kenzi Carter, Country Day 18.2
Abbey Walter, Nolan Catholic 18.0
Mele Kailahi, Timber Creek 17.8
Jazmin Barber, Wyatt 17.6
MaLay McQueen, Bowie 17.2
Ashia McSwain, Dunbar 17.0
Molly Kaiser, Saginaw 16.8
Morgan Campbell, Lake Country 16.6
Savannah Hassett, Fellowship 16.2
Keslyn King, Legacy 16.0
Zarria Carter, Mansfield 16.0
Maddie Cawley, Lake Country 15.6
Danielle Wilson, Paschal 15.0
Kertisa Amos, Burl. Centennial 14.9
M’Kayla Malone, Saginaw 14.5
Maggie Green-Wallace, Southwest 13.6
Mandy Withey, Granbury 13.1
Mariah Roberts, Martin 13.0
Simara Peyton, Richland 12.5
Iyana Dorsey, Birdville 12.4
Destiny Jackson, Timberview 12.2
Rylie Riddle, Birdville 12.0
Arieona Rosborough, Lake Ridge 12.0
REBOUNDS
Adreanna Waddle, Southwest 12.4
Macie Lynch, Coll. Covenant 11.0
Mandy Withey, Granbury 10.1
Danielle Wilson, Paschal 10.0
Bre’auna Smith, Trimble Tech 9.4
Maddie Cawley, Lake Country 9.4
Liberty Croutch, Country Day 9.3
Kenzi Carter, Country Day 9.2
Jade Masogayo, Fossil Ridge 9.0
Arieona Rosborough, Lake Ridge 8.4
Harmoni Turner, Legacy 8.4
Simara Peyton, Richland 8.1
Jadyn Fife, Fossil Ridge 7.7
Maggie Green-Wallace, Southwest 7.6
Myra Gordon, LD Bell 7.6
Bless Nkashama, Saginaw 7.5
Zarria Carter, Mansfield 7.4
Sydney McQuietor, Keller 7.1
Kezia Wiley, Wyatt 7.0
Kertisa Amos, Burl. Centennial 6.9
Ne’Khyria Rogers, Burl. Centennial 6.9
Karalie Morrison, Coll. Heritage 6.6
Caitlin Kobiske, Keller Central 6.5
Addison Badley, FW Christian 6.5
Ainsley Owen, FW Christian 6.5
Jordyn Sowell, Carroll 6.3
Tamia Miller, Bowie 6.3
Allison Stigarll, Mansfield 6.3
N’Denasija Collins, Timberview 6.3
Emma Taylor, Keller 6.1
Brooklyn Burks, Wyatt 6.1
Davisia Potter, Trimble Tech 6.1
Keslyn King, Legacy 6.0
Maya Duckworth, Birdville 6.0
Trinitee Johnson, Burleson 5.9
Hannah Kleinpeter, Fellowship 5.9
Kaylee Baker, Fellowship 5.8
Claire Deege, Fellowship 5.7
Alexa Ramirez, Saginaw 5.7
Kaelyn Riley, Carroll 5.2
Cortnee Brown, Wyatt 5.2
Mele Kailahi, Timber Creek 5.0
McKenzie Howard, Dunbar 5.0
ASSISTS
Rylee Hanna, Grapevine 7.2
Madison Eldridge, Coll. Covenant 4.8
Kyla Davis, LD Bell 4.5
Addison Hooper, FW Christian 4.0
Harmoni Turner, Legacy 3.9
Kennedy Wilson, 3.9
Brittney Flexer, Carroll 3.7
Maddi Samuelson, Granbury 3.5
Maddie Cawley, Lake Country 3.4
Liberty Croutch, Country Day 3.3
Mia Topping, Timber Creek 3.3
Morgan Campbell, Lake Country 3.2
Myra Gordon, LD Bell 3.1
Danielle Wilson, Paschal 3.0
MaLay McQueen, Bowie 2.9
Nya Harmon, Bowie 2.8
Mandy Withey, Granbury 2.7
Caitlyn Kirkham, Burleson 2.7
Timia Jefferson, Timberview 2.7
Aimee Campbell, Birdville 2.5
STEALS
Harmoni Turner, Legacy 5.0
Iyana Dorsey, Birdville 4.1
Kenzi Carter, Country Day 3.5
Madison Eldridge, Coll. Covenant 3.4
Maddie Cawley, Lake Country 3.4
Morgan Campbell, Lake Country 3.2
Kertisa Amos, Burl. Centennial 3.2
Kennedy Wilson, Timberview 3.2
Jazmin Barrber, Wyatt 3.1
Brooklyn Burks, Wyatt 3.0
Abbey Walter, Nolan Catholic 3.0
Faith Husbenet, Richland 2.9
Timia Jefferson, Timberview 2.9
Myra Gordon, LD Bell 2.9
Arieona Rosborough, Lake Ridge 2.9
Mikayla Hutchinson, Timberview 2.7
Alex Peeples, Country Day 2.7
Molly Kaiser, Saginaw 2.7
M’Kayla Malone, Saginaw 2.6
Maggie Green-Wallace, Southwest 2.6
Semiyiah Childers, Southwest 2.5
N’Denasija Collins, Timberview 2.5
Alexius Taylor, Wyatt 2.5
Kyla Davis, LD Bell 2.5
3-POINTERS
Jillian Sowell, Carroll 108
Jessica Leek, Brock 90
Kyla Davis, LD Bell 81
Mele Kailahi, Timber Creek 77
Morgan Campbell, Lake Country 74
Ella Strever, FW Christian 72
Harmoni Turner, Legacy 70
Myra Gordon, LD Bell 56
Morgan Ashmore, Granbury 54
Rylie Riddle, Birdville 51
Claire Reynolds, Carroll 49
MaLay McQueen, Bowie 48
Dasha Macmillan, Grapevine 45
Autumn Smith, Martin 45
Jazmin Barber, Wyatt 44
N’Denasija Collins, Timberview 42
Alaina Antwine, Keller Central 38
Ariele Rosborough, Lake Ridge 37
Cambridge Mathews, Keller 34
Kalli Olivar, Keller Central 33
Destiny Jackson, Timberview 33
Timia Jefferson, Timberview 31
Caitlyn Kirkham, Burleson 31
Brinley Kilpatrick, Lake Country 30
Alexis Maroon, Richland 30
OFFENSE
Timberview 69.4
Legacy 62.2
Kennedale 62.2
LD Bell 60.0
Boswell 59.9
Cleburne 57.4
Arl. Heights 57.1
Bowie 56.9
Trimble Tech 54.7
Summit 53.5
All Saints 53.0
North Crowley 52.4
Dunbar 51.9
Lake Ridge 51.6
Byron Nelson 51.6
Coll. Covenant 51.1
Wyatt 51.0
Burl. Centennial 50.9
DEFENSE
Arl. Heights 33.3
Brock 33.6
All Saints 35.1
Birdville 35.2
Southwest 36.0
Wyatt 37.2
Keller 38.0
Coll. Covenant 38.8
Timber Creek 38.8
Aledo 39.0
Nolan Catholic 39.0
FW Christian 39.1
Bowie 39.6
