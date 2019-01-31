High School Sports

Fort Worth area high school girls basketball district standings

By Brian Gosset

January 31, 2019 06:30 AM

LD Bell coach Andy Bloodworth talks to his team prior to tip off vs. Richland on Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019. Bell won 61-60 in triple overtime.
Please send records and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com

*playoff berth

**district championship

3-6A

LD Bell 10-1*

SA Central 9-1*

Richland 8-2*

Trinity 4-7

Abilene 3-7

Haltom 2-8

Weatherford 0-10

4-6A

Martin 13-2*

Bowie 12-2*

North Crowley 11-3*

Trimble Tech 10-4*

Lamar 7-7

Sam Houston 5-9

Paschal 3-11

Arlington 2-12

YWLA 0-13

5-6A

Guyer 10-2*

Keller 9-3*

Carroll 8-4

Timber Creek 8-4

Byron Nelson 6-6

Fossil Ridge 4-8

Central 3-9

Eaton 0-12

7-6A

Cedar Hill 12-0**

DeSoto 10-2*

Summit 8-4*

SGP 7-5*

Waxahachie 5-7

Lake Ridge 4-8

Mansfield 2-10

Grand Prairie 0-12

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 17

Football, Basketball & Soccer, Oh My!

4-5A

Aledo 6-0**

Abilene Wylie 5-2*

Wichita Falls 2-4

Abilene Cooper 2-5

Rider 1-5

5-5A

Timberview 12-0*

Crowley 11-1*

Legacy 9-3*

Centennial 7-5*

Everman 4-8

Granbury 3-9

Burleson 2-10

Seguin 0-12

6-5A

Arlington Heights 12-0**

Southwest 10-2*

Wyatt 8-4

Eastern Hills 8-4

Carter-Riverside 6-6

South Hills 3-9

North Side 1-11

Polytechnic 0-12

7-5A

Boswell 10-2*

Birdville 10-2*

Grapevine 9-3*

Coll. Heritage 8-4*

Brewer 5-7

Saginaw 4-8

Chisholm Trail 2-10

Azle 0-12

8-5A

The Colony 11-1**

Lake Dallas 7-3

Denton 7-4

Braswell 4-5#

Northwest 4-6

Ryan 3-7#

Little Elm 0-10

14-5A

Red Oak 9-2**

University 7-3*

Cleburne 7-3*

Midlothian 6-4

Ennis 4-6

Joshua 2-9

Corsicana 1-9

9-4A

Kennedale 11-0**

Benbrook 8-2*

Dunbar 7-3*

Lake Worth 6-5*

Castleberry 3-7

Western Hills 1-9

DHJ 0-10

7-3A

Jacksboro 11-1*

Peaster 10-2*

Brock 10-2*

Breckenridge 8-4*

Boyd 5-7

Paradise 4-8

Tolar 1-11

Millsap 1-11

TAPPS 1-6A

Liberty Christian 5-0

Nolan Catholic 5-1

FW All Saints 3-3

Midland Christian 1-5

TC-Addison 0-5

TAPPS 1-5A

FW Christian 4-0

Legacy Christian 2-1

Grapevine Faith 1-3

SW Christian 0-3

TAPPS 2-4A

Coll. Covenant 6-0

TC-Willow Park 3-2

Coram Deo 3-3

Fellowship 1-3

Temple Christian 0-5

TAPPS 3-4A

Grace Prep 4-1

Tyler All Saints 3-1

Shelton 3-3

Pantego 2-2

Cristo Rey 0-5

TAPPS 1-3A

Midland Classical 6-0

Lake Country 6-2

Denton Calvary 4-2

San Jacinto 3-3

FW Calvary 1-7

Harvest Christian 0-6

SPC

Greenhill 4-0

Country Day 3-1

Casady 3-1

Trinity Valley 3-1

Oakridge 1-2

Hockaday 0-4

Episcopal 0-5

