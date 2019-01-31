Fort Worth area high school girls basketball district standings

Please send records and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com
*playoff berth
**district championship
3-6A
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
LD Bell 10-1*
SA Central 9-1*
Richland 8-2*
Trinity 4-7
Abilene 3-7
Haltom 2-8
Weatherford 0-10
4-6A
Martin 13-2*
Bowie 12-2*
North Crowley 11-3*
Trimble Tech 10-4*
Lamar 7-7
Sam Houston 5-9
Paschal 3-11
Arlington 2-12
YWLA 0-13
5-6A
Guyer 10-2*
Keller 9-3*
Carroll 8-4
Timber Creek 8-4
Byron Nelson 6-6
Fossil Ridge 4-8
Central 3-9
Eaton 0-12
7-6A
Cedar Hill 12-0**
DeSoto 10-2*
Summit 8-4*
SGP 7-5*
Waxahachie 5-7
Lake Ridge 4-8
Mansfield 2-10
Grand Prairie 0-12
4-5A
Aledo 6-0**
Abilene Wylie 5-2*
Wichita Falls 2-4
Abilene Cooper 2-5
Rider 1-5
5-5A
Timberview 12-0*
Crowley 11-1*
Legacy 9-3*
Centennial 7-5*
Everman 4-8
Granbury 3-9
Burleson 2-10
Seguin 0-12
6-5A
Arlington Heights 12-0**
Southwest 10-2*
Wyatt 8-4
Eastern Hills 8-4
Carter-Riverside 6-6
South Hills 3-9
North Side 1-11
Polytechnic 0-12
7-5A
Boswell 10-2*
Birdville 10-2*
Grapevine 9-3*
Coll. Heritage 8-4*
Brewer 5-7
Saginaw 4-8
Chisholm Trail 2-10
Azle 0-12
8-5A
The Colony 11-1**
Lake Dallas 7-3
Denton 7-4
Braswell 4-5#
Northwest 4-6
Ryan 3-7#
Little Elm 0-10
14-5A
Red Oak 9-2**
University 7-3*
Cleburne 7-3*
Midlothian 6-4
Ennis 4-6
Joshua 2-9
Corsicana 1-9
9-4A
Kennedale 11-0**
Benbrook 8-2*
Dunbar 7-3*
Lake Worth 6-5*
Castleberry 3-7
Western Hills 1-9
DHJ 0-10
7-3A
Jacksboro 11-1*
Peaster 10-2*
Brock 10-2*
Breckenridge 8-4*
Boyd 5-7
Paradise 4-8
Tolar 1-11
Millsap 1-11
TAPPS 1-6A
Liberty Christian 5-0
Nolan Catholic 5-1
FW All Saints 3-3
Midland Christian 1-5
TC-Addison 0-5
TAPPS 1-5A
FW Christian 4-0
Legacy Christian 2-1
Grapevine Faith 1-3
SW Christian 0-3
TAPPS 2-4A
Coll. Covenant 6-0
TC-Willow Park 3-2
Coram Deo 3-3
Fellowship 1-3
Temple Christian 0-5
TAPPS 3-4A
Grace Prep 4-1
Tyler All Saints 3-1
Shelton 3-3
Pantego 2-2
Cristo Rey 0-5
TAPPS 1-3A
Midland Classical 6-0
Lake Country 6-2
Denton Calvary 4-2
San Jacinto 3-3
FW Calvary 1-7
Harvest Christian 0-6
SPC
Greenhill 4-0
Country Day 3-1
Casady 3-1
Trinity Valley 3-1
Oakridge 1-2
Hockaday 0-4
Episcopal 0-5
Comments