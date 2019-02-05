Top high school girls basketball games to watch in season finale, February 5

TOP GAMES TO WATCH

Tuesday, February 5

District 3-6A

LD Bell (10-1) at San Angelo Central (9-2)

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Previous meeting: LD Bell won 39-34

The Blue Raiders, No. 24 in the 6A state rankings, can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win. The Bobcats need to win to force a tiebreaker. Bell junior Myra Gordon is averaging a DFW-leading 27.7 points per game. Junior Kyla Davis is third in the area with 4.5 assists per game and 81 total 3-pointers made.

District 5-6A

Southlake Carroll (9-4) at Timber Creek (9-4)

Previous meeting: Timber Creek won 42-38

The Dragons have a chance at second in 5-6A; they need a win and Keller loss to Central to force a tie. They have won four straight. The Falcons, who have won nine of 10, will clinch third with a win. Carroll junior Jillian Sowell is fourth in the area with 19.1 points per game and first with 108 3-pointers. Timber Creek senior Mele Kailahi leads the team with 17.8 points per game.

District 6-5A

Wyatt (9-4) at Eastern Hills (8-5)

Previous meeting: Wyatt won 54-41

The Chaparrals, who have won four straight, will be third in 6-5A with a win. The Highlanders, who have won four of five, force a tie with a win. Wyatt sophomore Jazmin Barber is averaging a team-high 17.6 points and 3.1 steals per game. Sophomore Brooklyn Burks is averaging 8.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game.

District 7-5A

Boswell (11-2) at Grapevine (9-4)

Previous meeting: Boswell won 46-41

The Pioneers, No. 20 in the 5A state rankings, can clinch a district title with a win. They can clinch No. 1 in 7-5A with a win and Birdville loss to Brewer. Boswell is averaging 60 points per game. The Mustangs clinch third with a win. Senior Rylee Hanna leads the area with 7.2 assists per game. Senior Symone Wesley is averaging 12 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Honorable Mention

Richland: The Rebels visit Haltom. A win and Bell loss will create a three-way tie for first in 3-6A.

Bowie: The Volunteers host Arlington. A win will clinch a district title and No. 1 seed in 4-6A.

Keller: The Indians host Keller Central. A win and Guyer loss will clinch a district title in 5-6A.

Birdville: The Hawks visit Brewer. A win will clinch a district title. A win and Boswell loss clinches No. 1 in 7-5A.

Coll. Heritage: The Panthers visit Saginaw. A win and Grapevine loss forces a tie for third in 7-5A.