LD Bell, FW Country Day and Lake Ridge stars highlight basketball players of the week

This week’s players of the week were hand picked after three area basketball standouts wowed the crowds with their performances during Jan. 28 through Feb. 1.

LD Bell’s Myra Gordon and Fort Worth Country Day’s Kenzi Carter were named girls co-player of the week after each scored over 35 points in respected games.

In one of the more thrilling finishes of the season, Gordon, a 4-star junior for the Blue Raiders, scored 38 points including the game-winning 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in 61-60 triple overtime victory over Richland on Jan. 29.

Gordon scored 18 points in the third and fourth quarters to up her season average to a DFW leading 27.7 points per game. The win helped Bell move to 10-1 in District 3-6A.

Carter has been on the edge of two other player of the week polls this season, but the Falcons’ junior poured in 37 points in a comeback effort over Arlington Oakridge on Feb. 1.

Trailing by 15, Carter scored 18 points in the final quarter during a 55-51 victory. She added 12 boards, 8 steals and 6 blocks.

Mansfield Lake Ridge senior Tahlik Chavez was named boys basketball player of the week after leading the Eagles to a 91-78 win over Cedar Hill on Feb. 1.

Chavez scored a game-high 31 points as Lake Ridge improved to 7-4 in 7-6A, a game up for second place.