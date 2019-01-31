Fort Worth area high school boys basketball district standings

Please send records and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com
*playoff berth
**district championship
3-6A
Trinity 8-1*
Haltom 6-2
LD Bell 5-4
SA Central 4-4
Richland 4-5
Abilene 3-6
Weatherford 0-8
4-6A
North Crowley 12-0*
Martin 11-2*
Bowie 9-4
Arlington 7-6
Paschal 5-7
Lamar 4-8
YMLA 3-9
Sam Houston 3-10
Trimble Tech 2-10
5-6A
Guyer 10-0*
Byron Nelson 7-3
Keller 6-4
Carroll 5-5
Central 4-6
Timber Creek 4-6
Fossil Ridge 3-7
Eaton 1-9
7-6A
DeSoto 10-0**
Lake Ridge 6-4
Summit 6-4
SGP 5-5
Mansfield 4-6
Waxahachie 4-6
Grand Prairie 3-7
Cedar Hill 2-8
4-5A
Rider 4-0
Aledo 3-2
Abilene Wylie 3-2
Abilene Cooper 1-4
Wichita Falls 1-4
5-5A
Timberview 10-0*
Burl Centennial 7-3
Legacy 7-3
Crowley 7-3
Arl Seguin 4-6
Burleson 4-6
Granbury 1-9
Everman 0-10
6-5A
Wyatt 10-0*
South Hills 7-3
Southwest 7-3
Arl Heights 7-3
Eastern Hills 5-5
Poly 2-8
North Side 2-8
Carter-Riverside 0-10
7-5A
Brewer 10-0*
Grapevine 8-2
Colleyville Heritage 6-4
Birdville 6-4
Saginaw 4-6
Chisholm Trail 3-7
Azle 2-8
Boswell 1-9
8-5A
Little Elm 7-1*
Northwest 7-1*
The Colony 6-3
Braswell 6-3
Ryan 3-6
Denton 1-8
Lake Dallas 0-8
14-5A
Red Oak 9-0*
Midlothian 7-1*
Ennis 6-3
Joshua 3-6
University 3-6
Cleburne 1-7
Corsicana 1-7
9-4A
Dunbar 8-1*
Kennedale 8-1*
Western Hills 6-2
Castleberry 4-5
Benbrook 3-5
Lake Worth 1-8
DHJ 0-8
7-3A
Brock 10-0*
Peaster 9-1*
Tolar 7-3
Paradise 5-5
Breckenridge 4-6
Boyd 3-7
Jacksboro 2-8
Millsap 0-10
TAPPS 1-6A
Midland Christian 5-1
Nolan Catholic 5-1
Liberty Christian 3-2
TC-Addison 1-4
FW All Saints 0-6
TAPPS 1-5A
Legacy Christian 4-0
FW Christian 2-2
Grapevine Faith 1-3
SW Christian 1-3
TAPPS 2-4A
Coll. Covenant 7-0
Coram Deo 5-2
Fellowship 4-3
TC-Willow Park 3-4
Lone Star North 2-5
Temple Christian 0-7
TAPPS 3-4A
Grace Prep 7-0
Tyler All Saints 6-1
Shelton 4-3
Lucas Christian 1-4
Pantego 1-5
Cristo Rey 0-6
TAPPS 1-3A
Midland Classical 7-0
Lake Country 6-2
Harvest Christian 4-2
Denton Calvary 2-4
San Jacinto 1-6
FW Calvary 1-7
TAPPS 2-2A
Ovilla 4-0
FW Bethesda 3-1
Cambridge 1-3
Sacred Heart 0-4
TAPPS 3-1A
Tyler Street 7-0
Canterbury 5-1
Eagle Christian 4-2
Weatherford Christian 3-4
Dallas Fairhill 1-6
Waxahachie Prep 0-7
SPC
St. Mark’s 4-0
Oakridge 4-0
Cistercian 3-1
Episcopal 3-2
Greenhill 3-2
Casady 1-3
Trinity Valley 0-5
Country Day 0-5
