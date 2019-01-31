High School Sports

Fort Worth area high school boys basketball district standings

By Brian Gosset

January 31, 2019 07:30 AM

Denton Guyer senior guard De’Vion Harmon, right
*playoff berth

**district championship

3-6A

Trinity 8-1*

Haltom 6-2

LD Bell 5-4

SA Central 4-4

Richland 4-5

Abilene 3-6

Weatherford 0-8

4-6A

North Crowley 12-0*

Martin 11-2*

Bowie 9-4

Arlington 7-6

Paschal 5-7

Lamar 4-8

YMLA 3-9

Sam Houston 3-10

Trimble Tech 2-10

5-6A

Guyer 10-0*

Byron Nelson 7-3

Keller 6-4

Carroll 5-5

Central 4-6

Timber Creek 4-6

Fossil Ridge 3-7

Eaton 1-9

7-6A

DeSoto 10-0**

Lake Ridge 6-4

Summit 6-4

SGP 5-5

Mansfield 4-6

Waxahachie 4-6

Grand Prairie 3-7

Cedar Hill 2-8

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 17

Football, Basketball & Soccer, Oh My!

4-5A

Rider 4-0

Aledo 3-2

Abilene Wylie 3-2

Abilene Cooper 1-4

Wichita Falls 1-4

5-5A

Timberview 10-0*

Burl Centennial 7-3

Legacy 7-3

Crowley 7-3

Arl Seguin 4-6

Burleson 4-6

Granbury 1-9

Everman 0-10

6-5A

Wyatt 10-0*

South Hills 7-3

Southwest 7-3

Arl Heights 7-3

Eastern Hills 5-5

Poly 2-8

North Side 2-8

Carter-Riverside 0-10

7-5A

Brewer 10-0*

Grapevine 8-2

Colleyville Heritage 6-4

Birdville 6-4

Saginaw 4-6

Chisholm Trail 3-7

Azle 2-8

Boswell 1-9

8-5A

Little Elm 7-1*

Northwest 7-1*

The Colony 6-3

Braswell 6-3

Ryan 3-6

Denton 1-8

Lake Dallas 0-8

14-5A

Red Oak 9-0*

Midlothian 7-1*

Ennis 6-3

Joshua 3-6

University 3-6

Cleburne 1-7

Corsicana 1-7

9-4A

Dunbar 8-1*

Kennedale 8-1*

Western Hills 6-2

Castleberry 4-5

Benbrook 3-5

Lake Worth 1-8

DHJ 0-8

7-3A

Brock 10-0*

Peaster 9-1*

Tolar 7-3

Paradise 5-5

Breckenridge 4-6

Boyd 3-7

Jacksboro 2-8

Millsap 0-10

TAPPS 1-6A

Midland Christian 5-1

Nolan Catholic 5-1

Liberty Christian 3-2

TC-Addison 1-4

FW All Saints 0-6

TAPPS 1-5A

Legacy Christian 4-0

FW Christian 2-2

Grapevine Faith 1-3

SW Christian 1-3

TAPPS 2-4A

Coll. Covenant 7-0

Coram Deo 5-2

Fellowship 4-3

TC-Willow Park 3-4

Lone Star North 2-5

Temple Christian 0-7

TAPPS 3-4A

Grace Prep 7-0

Tyler All Saints 6-1

Shelton 4-3

Lucas Christian 1-4

Pantego 1-5

Cristo Rey 0-6

TAPPS 1-3A

Midland Classical 7-0

Lake Country 6-2

Harvest Christian 4-2

Denton Calvary 2-4

San Jacinto 1-6

FW Calvary 1-7

TAPPS 2-2A

Ovilla 4-0

FW Bethesda 3-1

Cambridge 1-3

Sacred Heart 0-4

TAPPS 3-1A

Tyler Street 7-0

Canterbury 5-1

Eagle Christian 4-2

Weatherford Christian 3-4

Dallas Fairhill 1-6

Waxahachie Prep 0-7

SPC

St. Mark’s 4-0

Oakridge 4-0

Cistercian 3-1

Episcopal 3-2

Greenhill 3-2

Casady 1-3

Trinity Valley 0-5

Country Day 0-5

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

