Mansfield Timberview has set the standard in both girls and boys basketball

If you’re looking for perhaps the most dominant collective high school basketball program in the state, a good place to start would be Mansfield Timberview.

Both the girls and boys varsity teams have combined for a 190-21 record with three state tournament appearances in the last three years.

Once again, the Wolves and Lady Wolves are two of the best teams in the state.

The Timberview girls are No. 1 in Class 5A with a 31-1 record while the boys are No. 3 with a 26-2 record.

Both are undefeated in District 5-5A and No. 1 in area rankings.

“It’s a combination of tradition and consistency in our program,” said girls coach Kit Kyle Martin, who won her 600th career game earlier this season. “On the girls side, Candi Harvey started this program and built it into a powerhouse and we’ve been able to contain that. The kids expect to win when they walk through our hallways and they’re not afraid of the work or effort.”

The Lady Wolves’ only loss came against 6A No. 1 Cedar Hill in November, but they have since won 22 straight. The senior class is 141-8 overall, including 53-0 in district play.

“We’ve won so much that we expect to win when we walk onto the court,” senior Mikayla Hutchinson said.

While the girls have reached the state tourney in back-to-back seasons, the boys won state in 2017.

“Our assistant coaches have a lot to do with it. They do an outstanding job preparing the younger guys,” boys coach Duane Gregory said. “I’m sure Kit would say the same thing. We’ve also been fortunate the last few years to have physically talented guys with high basketball IQs. They’ve embraced playing together. We don’t have to sale them on it, and they enjoy it. It’s been a huge difference.”

Both programs have produced Division I athletes the past three years.

Chennedy Carter, a sophomore at Texas A&M, was National Freshman of the Year last season. She was Star-Telegram player of the year as a senior in 2017.

Taylah Thomas is a sophomore at Arkansas. Lauryn Thompson, an all-area pick last season, is at Virginia Commonwealth.

Chris Mullins and Isaac Likekele helped Timberview win the title two years ago and both have been on the all-area team. Mullins, who was 5A state MVP, is at Rice while Likekele is at Oklahoma State.

“These players have continued to develop and get better,” Martin said. “The guys that won state two years ago are gone, but the players that were behind them have worked on their craft and have helped the boys get back to the top. We’ve been fortunate enough on both sides – girls and boys.”

The team flipped-flopped the last two state titles for the school. The girls won in 2010 while the boys came up short in the final. The girls have been state runner-up the past two seasons.

“The expectations are high on both sides. We respect and applaud what they’re doing and they do the same for us,” Gregory said. “It’s really a cool situation. The two programs get along so well – I hear places where that doesn’t happen. Kit and her staff get along with my staff and we help each other out as much as possible.”

This season, the girls have three games left before the playoffs. They won the Mavs Frisco Tip Off for the second-straight season, including a 67-50 win over 6A power Duncanville.

The Lady Wolves have five players that will play in college: seniors Destiny Jackson (Rice), Kennedy Wilson (Houston Baptist), Timia Jefferson (HBU), N’Denasija Collins (HBU) and Hutchinson (SFA).

Jackson is averaging a team-high 12.3 points per game. Collins leads with 6.5 rebounds and Wilson is averaging 3.7 assists and 3.0 steals.

“This team is very unselfish. We’ve had a lot of growth, even from the bench,” said Jackson, who made the state all-tourney team last season.

“It’s a very balanced attack,” Martin added. “Anyone can lead in scoring any night and that’s hard to guard. There are no limitations for this group.”

Of course, both teams are hungrier this season after coming up short last year.

“It would mean a lot to win state, not only for us, but for the community and fans who have supported us throughout this journey,” Collins said.

“The guys want to win, there’s no unselfishness,” said senior Trazarien White, who’s averaging 18 points and eight boards. “We’re more hungry and the team knows how hard to play and to leave it on the court in every game.”

The boys started the season 19-0, which set a school record. They went 13-0 twice.

Senior CJ Smith is averaging 17 points and four assists. White is signed with Air Force.

“We’ve played on some big stages early on,” Gregory said. “I wanted the guys to get use to that for when we hit the playoffs. They know the grind and aren’t afraid of close games. They’re not afraid of the moment.”

Added Martin: “Both teams know they have quality opponents down the stretch, but we’re both battle-tested and I think we’ll surpass even our own expectations come February and March.”