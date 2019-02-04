High School Sports

Fort Worth area high school girls and boys soccer rankings

By Brian Gosset

February 04, 2019 03:00 PM

Please send records and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com

GIRLS

1. Carroll (10-1-2); Next game- Fossil Ridge

2. Aledo (9-1-3); Next game- Northwest

3. Grapevine (10-1-2); Next game- Saginaw

4. Joshua (8-0-2); Next game- Midlothian

5. Nolan Catholic (19-5-2); Next game- Rider

6. Burleson Centennial (9-0); Next game- Burleson

7. Legacy (9-0-1); Next game- Granbury

8. Cleburne (9-1); Next game- Corsicana

9. Timber Creek (8-2-2); Next game- Byron Nelson

10. Burleson (9-3-1); Next game- Centennial

BOYS

1. Carroll (11-0-1); Next game- Fossil Ridge

2. Keller (8-1-1); Next game- Guyer

3. Sam Houston (8-3); Next game- North Crowley

4. South Hills (9-3); Next game- Poly

5. Legacy (8-1-3); Next game- Granbury

6. Burleson (9-1-3); Next game- Centennial

7. Byron Nelson (8-3-1); Next game- Timber Creek

8. Fossil Ridge (8-3-1); Next game- Carroll

9. Birdville (11-2-1); Next game- Brewer

10. Arlington (7-4-1); Next game- Bowie

