Fort Worth area high school girls and boys soccer rankings

Please send records and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com
GIRLS
1. Carroll (10-1-2); Next game- Fossil Ridge
2. Aledo (9-1-3); Next game- Northwest
3. Grapevine (10-1-2); Next game- Saginaw
4. Joshua (8-0-2); Next game- Midlothian
5. Nolan Catholic (19-5-2); Next game- Rider
6. Burleson Centennial (9-0); Next game- Burleson
7. Legacy (9-0-1); Next game- Granbury
8. Cleburne (9-1); Next game- Corsicana
9. Timber Creek (8-2-2); Next game- Byron Nelson
10. Burleson (9-3-1); Next game- Centennial
BOYS
1. Carroll (11-0-1); Next game- Fossil Ridge
2. Keller (8-1-1); Next game- Guyer
3. Sam Houston (8-3); Next game- North Crowley
4. South Hills (9-3); Next game- Poly
5. Legacy (8-1-3); Next game- Granbury
6. Burleson (9-1-3); Next game- Centennial
7. Byron Nelson (8-3-1); Next game- Timber Creek
8. Fossil Ridge (8-3-1); Next game- Carroll
9. Birdville (11-2-1); Next game- Brewer
10. Arlington (7-4-1); Next game- Bowie
