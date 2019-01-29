High School Sports

Mansfield Timberview and Timber Creek standouts lead basketball players of the week

By Brian Gosset

January 29, 2019 03:14 PM

Mansfield Timberview guard CJ Smith (1) slides between Fort Bend Marshall forward Dakota Thompson, right and forward John Walker III (24) for two points during the UIL 5A Boys Basketball State Final, March 11, 2017 played at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Timberview’s CJ Smith and Timber Creek’s Mele Kailahi are the latest winners for basketball players of the week after both recorded 30-point games during the week of Jan. 21-25, 2019.

Smith, the Wolves’ starting point guard, scored 30 points and made 7 3-pointers in the Wolves’ win over Burleson. He drained 4 3s in the first quarter as Timberview, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, remained undefeated in 5-5A and improved to 26-2 overall.

Kailahi, a starting forward for the Falcons, scored 32 points and hit a couple key free throws down the stretch in the Falcons’ 57-55 upset win over district leading Denton Guyer. The win helped Timber Creek keep their playoff hopes alive. The Falcons finished the week with a 7-4 record, tied for third place in 5-6A.

Colleyville Heritage’s Niko Bossinakis and Arlington Bowie’s MaLay McQueen came in second place.

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

