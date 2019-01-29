Mansfield Timberview and Timber Creek standouts lead basketball players of the week

Timberview’s CJ Smith and Timber Creek’s Mele Kailahi are the latest winners for basketball players of the week after both recorded 30-point games during the week of Jan. 21-25, 2019.

Smith, the Wolves’ starting point guard, scored 30 points and made 7 3-pointers in the Wolves’ win over Burleson. He drained 4 3s in the first quarter as Timberview, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, remained undefeated in 5-5A and improved to 26-2 overall.

Kailahi, a starting forward for the Falcons, scored 32 points and hit a couple key free throws down the stretch in the Falcons’ 57-55 upset win over district leading Denton Guyer. The win helped Timber Creek keep their playoff hopes alive. The Falcons finished the week with a 7-4 record, tied for third place in 5-6A.

Colleyville Heritage’s Niko Bossinakis and Arlington Bowie’s MaLay McQueen came in second place.