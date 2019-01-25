Nolan Catholic boys edge Midland Christian; Azle wins in OT; Grace Prep routs Shelton

BOYS

Nolan Catholic 53, Midland Christian 52

Kevin Classo has the clutch gene in him after his latest game winner over Midland Christian on Friday night. In a battle of Top-8 teams in the state, Classo and No. 8 Nolan Catholic defeated the No. 3 Mustangs in a TAPPS 1-6A game.

Trailing 52-51 with 12.9 seconds left, Classo hit a banker inside the paint with two seconds and Midland Christian (30-5, 4-1) couldn’t get a final shot off. The Nolan Catholic student section stormed the court.

The Vikings (23-8, 4-1) stalled in the third quarter as Midland Christian took a 41-33 lead into the fourth. They scored the first four points of the final period, but the Mustangs went in front 44-37.

Jayden Williams scored nine of his 16 points in the fourth including a 3-point play to bring it to 44-42. Austin Poling, who had a game-high 18 points, scored on the ensuing possession to tie it at 44-44 with 4:17 left.

Nolan Catholic increased its run to 11-0 to take a four-point lead after Williams’ 10-foot jumper, but Midland Christian went back in front 50-48 on Joseph Venzant’s 3-point play with 1:15 to go.

Classo, who finished with eight points, hit two free throws with two seconds left to beat North Central Texas Academy on Jan. 18.

Timberview 85, Burleson 65

CJ Smith couldn’t miss from deep as the Wolves defeated the Elks to stay perfect in District 5-5A.

Smith finished with seven of the team’s nine 3-pointers including four in the first quarter and six in the first half. He finished with a game-high 30 points. Tristan Starks finished with 15 points while Trazarien White added 14 for the Wolves (26-2, 9-0), who are ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 1 among area teams.

Sam Martin led Burleson (3-6) with 20 points.

Azle 61, Saginaw 59 OT

The Hornets picked up their second District 7-5A win of the season in extra time over the Rough Riders. Azle, which also won its first district game in overtime, improves to 2-7. Saginaw drops to 3-6.

CJ Overstreet scored a game-high 20 points while Mathew Ulshafer added 16. Eric McAlister chipped in 12.

Grace Prep 91, Dallas Shelton 42

Evan McCarthy scored 38 points and went 6 of 7 from the 3-point line as the Lions routed Shelton in a TAPPS 3-4A game. The Lions, who scored 34 points in the third quarter, improves to 24-2 overall.

Brandon Lawrence added 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

GIRLS

Nolan Catholic 55 Midland Christian 31

Abbey Walter made sure she played well during her final home game as she scored 25 points in the Vikings’ TAPPS 1-6A game over the Mustangs on senior night. Walter, who’s committed with Western New Mexico, scored 17 in the first half. She would finish with four 3-pointers and six rebounds.

The Vikings (22-14, 4-1) forced a Midland Christian (0-4) timeout after Kate Griffith’s 12-footer to put Nolan up 9-2 in the first. Sam Watson, who finished with 10 points, picked up a 3-point play to send the Vikings to a 22-6 lead after one.

Walter made three 3-pointers in the first half as Nolan led 33-10 at the break.

Emily Glaze added a 3-point play in the third to push the lead to 43-11.