DFW high school girls basketball scores: Jan. 25, 2019

By Brian Gosset

January 25, 2019 10:25 PM

Friday Jan. 25

Abilene Wylie 64, Abilene Cooper 42

Addison Greenhill 63, Dallas Episcopal 18

Argyle Liberty Chr. 42, Aledo 41

Arlington Bowie 73, Arlington Sam Houston 22

Arlington Martin 67, FW Paschal 24

Benbrook 79, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 32

Bridgeport 78, Springtown 24

Brock 77, Millsap 40

Brownwood 45, Godley 43

Caddo Mills 59, Farmersville 45

Carrollton Turner 72, Dallas Jefferson 22

Cedar Hill 57, Waxahachie 41

Cleburne 58, Midlothian 53

Colleyville Heritage 55, Grapevine 50 OT

Coppell 35, Flower Mound Marcus 32

Dallas Bishop Lynch 81, Plano Prestonwood 59

Dallas Lake Highlands 55, Richardson Berkner 26

Dallas Lincoln 81, Wilmer-Hutchins 18

Dallas Pinkston 49, Dallas Roosevelt 30

Dallas Samuell 48, Seagoville 45

Dallas Wilson 53, Dallas Adams 35

Decatur 41, Krum 35

Denison 62, Lucas Lovejoy 41

Denton 47, Little Elm Braswell 46

Denton Guyer 62, Keller 50

DeSoto 59, Mansfield Lake Ridge 29

FW Boswell 72, FW Brewer 46

FW Country Day 45, Oklahoma City Casady 33

FW Eastern Hills 56, FW North Side 32

FW Nolan Catholic 55, Midland Christian 31

FW Timber Creek 42, Trophy Club Nelson 36

FW Trinity Valley 60, Dallas Hockaday 34

Frisco Centennial 56, Frisco Wakeland 19

Frisco Lebanon Trail 43, Frisco 18

Frisco Legacy Chr. 50, FW Southwest Chr. 45

Frisco Liberty 44, Frisco Independence 17

Frisco Memorial 53, Frisco Heritage 44

Garland Lakeview Centennial 70, Garland 17

Highland Park 70, Carrollton Creekview 25

Howe 55, Van Alstyne 45

Hurst Bell 58, Abilene 51

Irving MacArthur 77, Irving Nimitz 25

Jacksboro 34, Paradise 33

Justin Northwest 64, FW Western Hills 22

Keene 54, Clifton 14

Keller Central 38, Haslet Eaton 25

Kennedale 56, FW Dunbar 55

Lake Dallas 46, Little Elm 21

Lake Worth 31, FW Castleberry 30

Lewisville 66, Irving 33

Longview 81, Rockwall-Heath 52

Mansfield Legacy 55, Arlington Seguin 24

Mansfield Timberview 92, Burleson 39

McKinney 58, Plano West 51

McKinney North 41, Princeton 35

Mesquite Poteet 58, Forney 46

Midlothian Heritage 42, Ferris 33

NRH Birdville 60, FW Chisholm Trail 17

Plano 55, Plano East 49

Plano John Paul II 48, Dallas Ursuline 39

Prosper 61, McKinney Boyd 36

Quinlan Ford 44, Crandall 32

Red Oak 59, Ennis 55

Richardson 88, Richardson Pearce 33

Rockwall 63, North Mesquite 31

Rowlett 61, Wylie 48

Sachse 87, North Garland 20

Saginaw 43, Azle 30

San Angelo Central 31, Euless Trinity 24

South Grand Prairie 53, Mansfield 33

Southlake Carroll 45, FW Fossil Ridge 37

Stephenville 38, Glen Rose 32

Sunnyvale 86, Nevada Community 18

The Colony 55, Denton Ryan 53

Tyler Lee 54, Mesquite 24

Venus 53, Alvarado 47

West Mesquite 40, Terrell 31

Wichita Falls 55, Wichita Falls Rider 45

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

