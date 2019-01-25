DFW high school girls basketball scores: Jan. 25, 2019

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Friday Jan. 25
Abilene Wylie 64, Abilene Cooper 42
Addison Greenhill 63, Dallas Episcopal 18
Argyle Liberty Chr. 42, Aledo 41
Arlington Bowie 73, Arlington Sam Houston 22
Arlington Martin 67, FW Paschal 24
Benbrook 79, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 32
Bridgeport 78, Springtown 24
Brock 77, Millsap 40
Brownwood 45, Godley 43
Caddo Mills 59, Farmersville 45
Carrollton Turner 72, Dallas Jefferson 22
Cedar Hill 57, Waxahachie 41
Cleburne 58, Midlothian 53
Colleyville Heritage 55, Grapevine 50 OT
Coppell 35, Flower Mound Marcus 32
Dallas Bishop Lynch 81, Plano Prestonwood 59
Dallas Lake Highlands 55, Richardson Berkner 26
Dallas Lincoln 81, Wilmer-Hutchins 18
Dallas Pinkston 49, Dallas Roosevelt 30
Dallas Samuell 48, Seagoville 45
Dallas Wilson 53, Dallas Adams 35
Decatur 41, Krum 35
Denison 62, Lucas Lovejoy 41
Denton 47, Little Elm Braswell 46
Denton Guyer 62, Keller 50
DeSoto 59, Mansfield Lake Ridge 29
FW Boswell 72, FW Brewer 46
FW Country Day 45, Oklahoma City Casady 33
FW Eastern Hills 56, FW North Side 32
FW Nolan Catholic 55, Midland Christian 31
FW Timber Creek 42, Trophy Club Nelson 36
FW Trinity Valley 60, Dallas Hockaday 34
Frisco Centennial 56, Frisco Wakeland 19
Frisco Lebanon Trail 43, Frisco 18
Frisco Legacy Chr. 50, FW Southwest Chr. 45
Frisco Liberty 44, Frisco Independence 17
Frisco Memorial 53, Frisco Heritage 44
Garland Lakeview Centennial 70, Garland 17
Highland Park 70, Carrollton Creekview 25
Howe 55, Van Alstyne 45
Hurst Bell 58, Abilene 51
Irving MacArthur 77, Irving Nimitz 25
Jacksboro 34, Paradise 33
Justin Northwest 64, FW Western Hills 22
Keene 54, Clifton 14
Keller Central 38, Haslet Eaton 25
Kennedale 56, FW Dunbar 55
Lake Dallas 46, Little Elm 21
Lake Worth 31, FW Castleberry 30
Lewisville 66, Irving 33
Longview 81, Rockwall-Heath 52
Mansfield Legacy 55, Arlington Seguin 24
Mansfield Timberview 92, Burleson 39
McKinney 58, Plano West 51
McKinney North 41, Princeton 35
Mesquite Poteet 58, Forney 46
Midlothian Heritage 42, Ferris 33
NRH Birdville 60, FW Chisholm Trail 17
Plano 55, Plano East 49
Plano John Paul II 48, Dallas Ursuline 39
Prosper 61, McKinney Boyd 36
Quinlan Ford 44, Crandall 32
Red Oak 59, Ennis 55
Richardson 88, Richardson Pearce 33
Rockwall 63, North Mesquite 31
Rowlett 61, Wylie 48
Sachse 87, North Garland 20
Saginaw 43, Azle 30
San Angelo Central 31, Euless Trinity 24
South Grand Prairie 53, Mansfield 33
Southlake Carroll 45, FW Fossil Ridge 37
Stephenville 38, Glen Rose 32
Sunnyvale 86, Nevada Community 18
The Colony 55, Denton Ryan 53
Tyler Lee 54, Mesquite 24
Venus 53, Alvarado 47
West Mesquite 40, Terrell 31
Wichita Falls 55, Wichita Falls Rider 45
