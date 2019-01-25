High School Sports

DFW high school boys basketball scores: Jan. 25, 2019

By Brian Gosset

January 25, 2019 10:27 PM

Nolan Catholic student section erupts following a basket by the Vikings, Friday Jan. 25, 2019.
Nolan Catholic student section erupts following a basket by the Vikings, Friday Jan. 25, 2019. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com
Nolan Catholic student section erupts following a basket by the Vikings, Friday Jan. 25, 2019. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Friday Jan. 25

Abilene 64, Hurst Bell 52

Addison Greenhill 56, Dallas Episcopal 53

Alvarado 91, Venus 44

Arlington 48, FW Trimble Tech 43

Arlington Bowie 66, Arlington Sam Houston 52

Arlington Martin 66, FW Paschal 36

Arlington Oakridge 68, Irving Cistercian 62

Arlington Seguin 76, Mansfield Legacy 64

Aubrey 59, Sanger 53

Brock 85, Millsap 23

Burleson Centennial 81, Granbury 55

Carrollton Ranchview 54, Irving North Hills 44

Carrollton Smith 68, Dallas Conrad 45

Carrollton Turner 60, Dallas Jefferson 37

Coppell 49, Flower Mound Marcus 47

Crandall 70, Quinlan Ford 45

Dallas Bishop Dunne 60, Dallas Parish Episcopal 42

Dallas Bishop Lynch 70, Plano Prestonwood 64

Dallas Jesuit 77, Allen 58

Dallas Lake Highlands 99, Richardson Berkner 82

Dallas Madison 102, Dallas A+ Academy 24

Dallas St. Mark’s 78, FW Trinity Valley 48

Dallas Spruce 61, Dallas Sunset 10

Dallas Tyler Street 72, Waxahachie Prep 35

Dallas White 81, Dallas Molina 71

Decatur 67, Krum 41

Denton Guyer 88, Keller 40

DeSoto 83, Mansfield Lake Ridge 75

FW Castleberry 69, Lake Worth 31

Fort Worth Christian 62, Grapevine Faith 50 OT

FW Nolan Catholic 53, Midland Christian 52

FW Southwest 45, FW Polytechnic 36

FW Wyatt 78, FW South Hills 68

Frisco 75, Frisco Lebanon Trail 35

Frisco Centennial 50, Frisco Wakeland 46

Frisco Legacy Chr. 78, FW Southwest Chr. 50

Frisco Liberty 65, Frisco Independence 45

Frisco Lone Star 60, Frisco Reedy 48

Garland Lakeview Centennial 72, Garland 42

Granbury NCTA 54, Graham 37

Grandview 104, Rio Vista 38

Haltom 77, Weatherford 26

Hebron 46, Flower Mound 42

Highland Park 60, Carrollton Creekview 32

Irving MacArthur 67, Irving Nimitz 64

Jacksboro 54, Paradise 44

Keller Central 52, Haslet Eaton 47

Lewisville 82, Irving 40

Little Elm Braswell 78, Denton 44

Longview 68, Rockwall-Heath 56

Lucas Lovejoy 77, Denison 41

Mansfield Timberview 85, Burleson 63

Mesquite 58, Tyler Lee 49

Mesquite Poteet 42, Forney 32

Midlothian 59, Cleburne 37

Midlothian Heritage 70, Ferris 43

NRH Birdville 73, FW Chisholm Trail 68

Oklahoma City Casady 61, FW Country Day 46

Plano Coram Deo 68, Garland Christian 57

Plano West 85, McKinney 66

Prosper 61, McKinney Boyd 48

Richardson Pearce 71, Richardson 69

Rockwall 64, North Mesquite 48

Sachse 69, North Garland 49

Seagoville 60, Dallas Samuell 52

South Garland 55, Garland Naaman Forest 26

South Grand Prairie 71, Mansfield 58

Southlake Carroll 71, FW Fossil Ridge 46

Springtown 46, Bridgeport 45

The Colony 63, Denton Ryan 53

Trophy Club Nelson 54, FW Timber Creek 52 OT

Van Alstyne 88, Howe 56

Waxahachie 66, Cedar Hill 37

Waxahachie Life 59, Hillsboro 48

Wylie East 54, Sherman 44

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

  Comments  