DFW high school boys basketball scores: Jan. 25, 2019

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Friday Jan. 25
Abilene 64, Hurst Bell 52
Addison Greenhill 56, Dallas Episcopal 53
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Alvarado 91, Venus 44
Arlington 48, FW Trimble Tech 43
Arlington Bowie 66, Arlington Sam Houston 52
Arlington Martin 66, FW Paschal 36
Arlington Oakridge 68, Irving Cistercian 62
Arlington Seguin 76, Mansfield Legacy 64
Aubrey 59, Sanger 53
Brock 85, Millsap 23
Burleson Centennial 81, Granbury 55
Carrollton Ranchview 54, Irving North Hills 44
Carrollton Smith 68, Dallas Conrad 45
Carrollton Turner 60, Dallas Jefferson 37
Coppell 49, Flower Mound Marcus 47
Crandall 70, Quinlan Ford 45
Dallas Bishop Dunne 60, Dallas Parish Episcopal 42
Dallas Bishop Lynch 70, Plano Prestonwood 64
Dallas Jesuit 77, Allen 58
Dallas Lake Highlands 99, Richardson Berkner 82
Dallas Madison 102, Dallas A+ Academy 24
Dallas St. Mark’s 78, FW Trinity Valley 48
Dallas Spruce 61, Dallas Sunset 10
Dallas Tyler Street 72, Waxahachie Prep 35
Dallas White 81, Dallas Molina 71
Decatur 67, Krum 41
Denton Guyer 88, Keller 40
DeSoto 83, Mansfield Lake Ridge 75
FW Castleberry 69, Lake Worth 31
Fort Worth Christian 62, Grapevine Faith 50 OT
FW Nolan Catholic 53, Midland Christian 52
FW Southwest 45, FW Polytechnic 36
FW Wyatt 78, FW South Hills 68
Frisco 75, Frisco Lebanon Trail 35
Frisco Centennial 50, Frisco Wakeland 46
Frisco Legacy Chr. 78, FW Southwest Chr. 50
Frisco Liberty 65, Frisco Independence 45
Frisco Lone Star 60, Frisco Reedy 48
Garland Lakeview Centennial 72, Garland 42
Granbury NCTA 54, Graham 37
Grandview 104, Rio Vista 38
Haltom 77, Weatherford 26
Hebron 46, Flower Mound 42
Highland Park 60, Carrollton Creekview 32
Irving MacArthur 67, Irving Nimitz 64
Jacksboro 54, Paradise 44
Keller Central 52, Haslet Eaton 47
Lewisville 82, Irving 40
Little Elm Braswell 78, Denton 44
Longview 68, Rockwall-Heath 56
Lucas Lovejoy 77, Denison 41
Mansfield Timberview 85, Burleson 63
Mesquite 58, Tyler Lee 49
Mesquite Poteet 42, Forney 32
Midlothian 59, Cleburne 37
Midlothian Heritage 70, Ferris 43
NRH Birdville 73, FW Chisholm Trail 68
Oklahoma City Casady 61, FW Country Day 46
Plano Coram Deo 68, Garland Christian 57
Plano West 85, McKinney 66
Prosper 61, McKinney Boyd 48
Richardson Pearce 71, Richardson 69
Rockwall 64, North Mesquite 48
Sachse 69, North Garland 49
Seagoville 60, Dallas Samuell 52
South Garland 55, Garland Naaman Forest 26
South Grand Prairie 71, Mansfield 58
Southlake Carroll 71, FW Fossil Ridge 46
Springtown 46, Bridgeport 45
The Colony 63, Denton Ryan 53
Trophy Club Nelson 54, FW Timber Creek 52 OT
Van Alstyne 88, Howe 56
Waxahachie 66, Cedar Hill 37
Waxahachie Life 59, Hillsboro 48
Wylie East 54, Sherman 44
Comments