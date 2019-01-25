Fort Worth area high school boys basketball district standings

Please send records to bgosset@star-telegram.com
*playoff berth
3-6A
Trinity 6-1
Haltom 5-1
LD Bell 4-3
SA Central 4-3
Richland 3-4
Abilene 2-5
Weatherford 0-7
4-6A
North Crowley 11-0*
Martin 9-2
Bowie 7-4
Arlington 6-5
Paschal 4-6
YMLA 3-7
Lamar 3-8
Sam Houston 3-8
Trimble Tech 2-8
5-6A
Guyer 8-0
Byron Nelson 6-2
Keller 5-3
Timber Creek 3-5
Fossil Ridge 3-5
Central 3-5
Carroll 3-5
Eaton 1-7
7-6A
DeSoto 8-0
Lake Ridge 5-3
Summit 4-4
Mansfield 4-4
Grand Prairie 3-5
Waxahachie 3-5
SGP 3-5
Cedar Hill 2-6
4-5A
Rider 3-0
Aledo 3-1
Abilene Cooper 1-2
Abilene Wylie 1-2
Wichita Falls 0-3
5-5A
Timberview 8-0
Legacy 6-2
Burl Centennial 6-2
Crowley 5-3
Arl Seguin 3-5
Burleson 3-5
Granbury 1-7
Everman 0-8
6-5A
Wyatt 8-0
South Hills 7-1
Southwest 5-3
Arl Heights 5-3
Eastern Hills 3-5
Poly 2-6
North Side 2-6
Carter-Riverside 0-8
7-5A
Brewer 8-0
Grapevine 7-1
Colleyville Heritage 5-3
Birdville 4-4
Saginaw 3-5
Chisholm Trail 3-5
Boswell 1-7
Azle 1-7
8-5A
Northwest 6-1
Little Elm 5-1
The Colony 5-2
Braswell 4-3
Ryan 3-4
Denton 1-6
Lake Dallas 0-7
14-5A
Red Oak 7-0
Midlothian 6-1
Ennis 5-2
Joshua 2-5
University 2-5
Cleburne 1-5
Corsicana 1-6
9-4A
Kennedale 7-0
Dunbar 6-1
Western Hills 5-2
Castleberry 3-4
Benbrook 2-5
Lake Worth 1-6
DHJ 0-6
7-3A
Brock 8-0
Peaster 7-1
Tolar 6-2
Paradise 5-3
Breckenridge 3-5
Boyd 2-6
Jacksboro 1-7
Millsap 0-8
TAPPS 1-6A
Midland Christian 4-0
Nolan Catholic 3-1
Liberty Christian 2-2
TC-Addison 0-3
FW All Saints 0-3
TAPPS 1-5A
Legacy Christian 2-0
Grapevine Faith 1-1
SW Christian 1-1
FW Christian 0-2
TAPPS 2-4A
Coll. Covenant 3-0
Coram Deo 3-0
TC-Willow Park 2-2
Fellowship 1-3
Lone Star North 0-1
Temple Christian 0-3
TAPPS 3-4A
Grace Prep 1-0
Tyler All Saints 3-1
Pantego 0-1
Cristo Rey 0-1
Lucas Christian 0-1
Shelton 0-0
TAPPS 1-3A
Midland Classical 2-0
Lake Country 5-1
Harvest Christian 2-2
FW Calvary 0-1
Denton Calvary 0-2
San Jacinto 0-3
TAPPS 2-2A
Ovilla 3-0
Cambridge 0-1
FW Bethesda 0-1
Sacred Heart 0-1
TAPPS 3-1A
Tyler Street 3-0
Eagle Christian 1-0
Canterbury 3-1
Weatherford Christian 1-3
Waxahachie Prep 0-1
Fairhill 0-3
SPC
Cistercian 3-0
Episcopal 2-0
St. Mark’s 2-0
Oakridge 2-0
Greenhill 1-2
Casady 0-2
Trinity Valley 0-3
Country Day 0-3
