Fort Worth area high school boys basketball district standings

By Brian Gosset

January 25, 2019 03:01 PM

Keller Indians fans cheer in the first half of a boys high school basketball playoff game against the Allen Eagles at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, March 3, 2017. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram
*playoff berth

3-6A

Trinity 6-1

Haltom 5-1

LD Bell 4-3

SA Central 4-3

Richland 3-4

Abilene 2-5

Weatherford 0-7

4-6A

North Crowley 11-0*

Martin 9-2

Bowie 7-4

Arlington 6-5

Paschal 4-6

YMLA 3-7

Lamar 3-8

Sam Houston 3-8

Trimble Tech 2-8

5-6A

Guyer 8-0

Byron Nelson 6-2

Keller 5-3

Timber Creek 3-5

Fossil Ridge 3-5

Central 3-5

Carroll 3-5

Eaton 1-7

7-6A

DeSoto 8-0

Lake Ridge 5-3

Summit 4-4

Mansfield 4-4

Grand Prairie 3-5

Waxahachie 3-5

SGP 3-5

Cedar Hill 2-6

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 17

Football, Basketball & Soccer, Oh My!

4-5A

Rider 3-0

Aledo 3-1

Abilene Cooper 1-2

Abilene Wylie 1-2

Wichita Falls 0-3

5-5A

Timberview 8-0

Legacy 6-2

Burl Centennial 6-2

Crowley 5-3

Arl Seguin 3-5

Burleson 3-5

Granbury 1-7

Everman 0-8

6-5A

Wyatt 8-0

South Hills 7-1

Southwest 5-3

Arl Heights 5-3

Eastern Hills 3-5

Poly 2-6

North Side 2-6

Carter-Riverside 0-8

7-5A

Brewer 8-0

Grapevine 7-1

Colleyville Heritage 5-3

Birdville 4-4

Saginaw 3-5

Chisholm Trail 3-5

Boswell 1-7

Azle 1-7

8-5A

Northwest 6-1

Little Elm 5-1

The Colony 5-2

Braswell 4-3

Ryan 3-4

Denton 1-6

Lake Dallas 0-7

14-5A

Red Oak 7-0

Midlothian 6-1

Ennis 5-2

Joshua 2-5

University 2-5

Cleburne 1-5

Corsicana 1-6

9-4A

Kennedale 7-0

Dunbar 6-1

Western Hills 5-2

Castleberry 3-4

Benbrook 2-5

Lake Worth 1-6

DHJ 0-6

7-3A

Brock 8-0

Peaster 7-1

Tolar 6-2

Paradise 5-3

Breckenridge 3-5

Boyd 2-6

Jacksboro 1-7

Millsap 0-8

TAPPS 1-6A

Midland Christian 4-0

Nolan Catholic 3-1

Liberty Christian 2-2

TC-Addison 0-3

FW All Saints 0-3

TAPPS 1-5A

Legacy Christian 2-0

Grapevine Faith 1-1

SW Christian 1-1

FW Christian 0-2

TAPPS 2-4A

Coll. Covenant 3-0

Coram Deo 3-0

TC-Willow Park 2-2

Fellowship 1-3

Lone Star North 0-1

Temple Christian 0-3

TAPPS 3-4A

Grace Prep 1-0

Tyler All Saints 3-1

Pantego 0-1

Cristo Rey 0-1

Lucas Christian 0-1

Shelton 0-0

TAPPS 1-3A

Midland Classical 2-0

Lake Country 5-1

Harvest Christian 2-2

FW Calvary 0-1

Denton Calvary 0-2

San Jacinto 0-3

TAPPS 2-2A

Ovilla 3-0

Cambridge 0-1

FW Bethesda 0-1

Sacred Heart 0-1

TAPPS 3-1A

Tyler Street 3-0

Eagle Christian 1-0

Canterbury 3-1

Weatherford Christian 1-3

Waxahachie Prep 0-1

Fairhill 0-3

SPC

Cistercian 3-0

Episcopal 2-0

St. Mark’s 2-0

Oakridge 2-0

Greenhill 1-2

Casady 0-2

Trinity Valley 0-3

Country Day 0-3

