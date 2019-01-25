Fort Worth area high school girls basketball district standings

Please send records to bgosset@star-telegram.com
*playoff berth
3-6A
Richland 8-1*
LD Bell 8-1*
SA Central 7-1*
Abilene 3-5
Trinity 3-6
Haltom 1-7
Weatherford 0-9
4-6A
Martin 11-2*
Bowie 10-2*
North Crowley 10-3*
Trimble Tech 9-3
Lamar 6-7
Sam Houston 4-8
Paschal 3-9
Arlington 2-10
YWLA 0-11
5-6A
Guyer 8-2
Keller 8-2
Byron Nelson 6-4
Carroll 6-4
Timber Creek 6-4
Fossil Ridge 4-6
Central 2-9
Eaton 0-10
7-6A
Cedar Hill 10-0*
DeSoto 9-2*
Summit 7-3
SGP 5-5
Waxahachie 4-6
Lake Ridge 4-6
Mansfield 2-8
Grand Prairie 0-10
4-5A
Aledo 5-0*
Abilene Wylie 4-1
Abilene Cooper 2-3
Rider 1-4
Wichita Falls 0-4
5-5A
Timberview 10-0*
Crowley 9-1*
Legacy 7-3
Centennial 6-4
Everman 4-6
Granbury 3-7
Burleson 1-9
Seguin 0-10
6-5A
Arlington Heights 10-0*
Southwest 8-2
Wyatt 6-4
Eastern Hills 6-4
Carter-Riverside 6-4
South Hills 3-7
North Side 1-9
Polytechnic 0-10
7-5A
Boswell 8-2
Grapevine 8-2
Birdville 8-2
Coll. Heritage 7-3
Brewer 5-5
Saginaw 3-7
Chisholm Trail 1-9
Azle 0-10
8-5A
The Colony 9-1*
Lake Dallas 6-3
Denton 5-4
Braswell 4-4
Northwest 4-5
Ryan 3-6
Little Elm 0-8
14-5A
Red Oak 7-2
University 6-2
Midlothian 6-3
Cleburne 5-3
Ennis 3-5
Joshua 2-7
Corsicana 1-8
9-4A
Kennedale 9-0*
Benbrook 7-2
Dunbar 6-2
Lake Worth 4-5
Castleberry 3-5
Western Hills 1-8
DHJ 0-8
7-3A
Jacksboro 9-1
Peaster 8-2
Brock 8-2
Breckenridge 6-4
Boyd 5-5
Paradise 4-6
Tolar 1-9
Millsap 1-9
TAPPS 1-6A
Liberty Christian 3-0
Nolan Catholic 3-1
FW All Saints 1-2
TC-Addison 0-1
Midland Christian 0-3
TAPPS 1-5A
FW Christian 3-0
Legacy Christian 1-1
Grapevine Faith 0-1
SW Christian 0-2
TAPPS 2-4A
Coll. Covenant 5-0
Fellowship 1-1
TC-Willow Park 0-1
Coram Deo 0-1
Temple Christian 0-3
TAPPS 3-4A
Tyler All Saints 1-0
Grace Prep 3-1
Shelton 0-1
Pantego 0-1
Cristo Rey 0-1
TAPPS 1-3A
Midland Classical 1-0
Lake Country 5-1
Denton Calvary 0-1
FW Calvary 0-1
Harvest Christian 0-1
San Jacinto 0-2
SPC
Country Day 2-0
Casady 2-0
Greenhill 2-0
Trinity Valley 1-1
Oakridge 1-2
Hockaday 0-2
Episcopal 0-3
