High School Sports

Fort Worth area high school girls basketball district standings

By Brian Gosset

January 25, 2019 01:56 PM

Lake Country junior Sage Taliaferro, left, and senior Brinley Kilpatrick
Please send records to bgosset@star-telegram.com

*playoff berth

3-6A

Richland 8-1*

LD Bell 8-1*

SA Central 7-1*

Abilene 3-5

Trinity 3-6

Haltom 1-7

Weatherford 0-9

4-6A

Martin 11-2*

Bowie 10-2*

North Crowley 10-3*

Trimble Tech 9-3

Lamar 6-7

Sam Houston 4-8

Paschal 3-9

Arlington 2-10

YWLA 0-11

5-6A

Guyer 8-2

Keller 8-2

Byron Nelson 6-4

Carroll 6-4

Timber Creek 6-4

Fossil Ridge 4-6

Central 2-9

Eaton 0-10

7-6A

Cedar Hill 10-0*

DeSoto 9-2*

Summit 7-3

SGP 5-5

Waxahachie 4-6

Lake Ridge 4-6

Mansfield 2-8

Grand Prairie 0-10

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 17

Football, Basketball & Soccer, Oh My!

4-5A

Aledo 5-0*

Abilene Wylie 4-1

Abilene Cooper 2-3

Rider 1-4

Wichita Falls 0-4

5-5A

Timberview 10-0*

Crowley 9-1*

Legacy 7-3

Centennial 6-4

Everman 4-6

Granbury 3-7

Burleson 1-9

Seguin 0-10

6-5A

Arlington Heights 10-0*

Southwest 8-2

Wyatt 6-4

Eastern Hills 6-4

Carter-Riverside 6-4

South Hills 3-7

North Side 1-9

Polytechnic 0-10

7-5A

Boswell 8-2

Grapevine 8-2

Birdville 8-2

Coll. Heritage 7-3

Brewer 5-5

Saginaw 3-7

Chisholm Trail 1-9

Azle 0-10

8-5A

The Colony 9-1*

Lake Dallas 6-3

Denton 5-4

Braswell 4-4

Northwest 4-5

Ryan 3-6

Little Elm 0-8

14-5A

Red Oak 7-2

University 6-2

Midlothian 6-3

Cleburne 5-3

Ennis 3-5

Joshua 2-7

Corsicana 1-8

9-4A

Kennedale 9-0*

Benbrook 7-2

Dunbar 6-2

Lake Worth 4-5

Castleberry 3-5

Western Hills 1-8

DHJ 0-8

7-3A

Jacksboro 9-1

Peaster 8-2

Brock 8-2

Breckenridge 6-4

Boyd 5-5

Paradise 4-6

Tolar 1-9

Millsap 1-9

TAPPS 1-6A

Liberty Christian 3-0

Nolan Catholic 3-1

FW All Saints 1-2

TC-Addison 0-1

Midland Christian 0-3

TAPPS 1-5A

FW Christian 3-0

Legacy Christian 1-1

Grapevine Faith 0-1

SW Christian 0-2

TAPPS 2-4A

Coll. Covenant 5-0

Fellowship 1-1

TC-Willow Park 0-1

Coram Deo 0-1

Temple Christian 0-3

TAPPS 3-4A

Tyler All Saints 1-0

Grace Prep 3-1

Shelton 0-1

Pantego 0-1

Cristo Rey 0-1

TAPPS 1-3A

Midland Classical 1-0

Lake Country 5-1

Denton Calvary 0-1

FW Calvary 0-1

Harvest Christian 0-1

San Jacinto 0-2

SPC

Country Day 2-0

Casady 2-0

Greenhill 2-0

Trinity Valley 1-1

Oakridge 1-2

Hockaday 0-2

Episcopal 0-3

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

