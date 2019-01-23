Son of Dallas Cowboy Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is headed to the SEC

Trinity Christian Cedar Hill 3-star 2019 corner Shilo Sanders, the son of former Dallas Cowboys corner and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, announced his commitment to South Carolina, Tuesday on Twitter.





Sanders holds 15 scholarship offers and also considered Florida State, where Deion was an All-American, Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon, Louisiana Tech, Colorado State, SMU, Tennessee, Central Florida Oregon State and more.

Sanders is ranked as the No. 61 corner in the nation and No. 83 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports.

He has helped the Trojans to back-to-back TAPPS Division II state titles, while playing defense, offense and returning kicks. On the season, he accounted for 652 all-purpose yards, eight touchdowns, 19 tackles and team-high five interceptions.

Sanders has a younger brother, sophomore quarterback Shedeur, who accounted for 3,100 yards and 50 TDs.