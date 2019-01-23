Grapevine receiver caught over 40 TDs in three years. Here’s where he committed

Grapevine 2019 wide receiver David Clayton has committed to Arkansas State, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.
He also has offers from Abilene Christian, Angelo State, Hawaii, Central Arkansas, Lamar and Northeastern State, per 247Sports.
“They did an outstanding job on making me and my family feel at home,” Clayton said.
Clayton was a very productive receiver in three years at Grapevine. He recorded 197 catches, 2,797 yards and 42 touchdowns, per 247Sports. This included a 1,100 yard and 17 TD season last year as a junior when the Mustangs went 9-3 and to the area round of the playoffs.
Grapevine went 29-8 with Clayton on the team including 10-3 and a trip to the regional round this season.
