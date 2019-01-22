High School Sports

Arlington Bowie boys stun Martin late; Birdville girls upset state-ranked Boswell

By Brian Gosset

January 22, 2019 10:27 PM

Arlington Bowie girls hosted Martin in a Pink Out game on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.
BOYS

Bowie 49, Martin 47

The Volunteers stole a Martin inbound pass and scored the go-ahead basket with 1.7 seconds left to shock the Warriors in a District 4-6A game on Tuesday.

With a 47-47 tie and 5.2 seconds on the clock, Martin’s inbound pass was stolen by Bowie’s Ja’Lon Hunter, who found Donta Coady in the paint for the easy layup.

Martin’s last second 3-pointer clanked off the backboard to send Bowie to 7-4 in district play (third place). The Warriors, which came in second and a game back of first, dropped to 9-2.

Montreal Pena’s put-back dunk pushed Martin to 47-44 with 2:22 left. He picked up a big block on defense with under a minute to play, but the rebound went right to a Bowie player who scored to tie the game at 47-47.

Bowie trailed 28-25 at the break, but held the Warriors to 19 points in the second half.

Pena led the Warriors with 13 while Coady had a game-high 14 points. Malcolm Mays and Jalen Williams added 12 apiece for the Vols.

Grapevine 56, Saginaw 42

The Mustangs remained a game back of the district lead in 7-5A after taking down the Rough Riders. The win pushed Grapevine’s total to a school-record-tying 24 this season.

Grapevine improved to 24-6 overall and 7-1 in district.

GIRLS

Birdville 42, Boswell 41

Maya Duckworth hit the go-ahead shot with three seconds left to send the Hawks to the upset win over the Pioneers in a 7-5A game.

Iyana Dorsey scored a team-high 17 points. Duckworth and Rylie Riddle added eight points apiece. Duckworth had three steals and Riddle had three assists.

Birdville improves to 21-7 and 8-2 in district. Boswell, which is the No. 9 ranked team in Class 5A, drops to 25-5 and 8-2. With Grapevine’s win over Saginaw, there’s a three-way tie for first place with four games left.

Timber Creek 57, Guyer 55

Mele Kailahi poured in 32 points as the Falcons upset the Wildcats in a 5-6A game.

Trailing by one with 38 seconds left, Lanae Johnson was fouled and hit both free throws to push Timber Creek in front 56-55. Guyer turned the ball over on the ensuing possession and Kailahi made 1 of 2 at the line.

Timber Creek stays in the playoff hunt, now 6-4 and in a three-way tie for third place after Southlake Carroll (6-4) defeated Byron Nelson (6-4).

Guyer’s loss pushed the Wildcats to a tie for first at 8-2 with Keller after the Indians beat Eaton.

Bowie 56, Martin 33

The Volunteers used a 25-6 third quarter to complete the season sweep of the Warriors in a 4-6A game.

Bowie improves to 10-2 in district, a half game back of Martin (11-2). The Warriors got out to an early 9-0 lead, but Bowie went on a 14-1 run. Kijah Bamberg made her only 3-pointer to put the Vols in front at 10-9.

Mariah Roberts, who led Martin with 15 points, helped the Warriors regain the lead at 19-18, but Bowie went into half with a 22-19 lead after Jada Williams’ layup and MaLay McQueen’s bucket off the steal on the inbound pass.

Bowie added a 15-0 run in the third quarter. McQueen scored a game-high 23 points.

