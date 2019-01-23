Who’s the best boys basketball team in Class 6A? Here’s your chance to vote

Who’s the best boys basketball team in Class 6A? Are they from Dallas-Fort Worth? Take a look at this week’s 6A state rankings, per TABC; the Top-4 teams and eight of the Top-10 are from DFW. So here’s your chance to vote.

Find the poll below the Top-10

1. Duncanville (18-7): Whataburger champ

2. Allen (26-2): Defending state champ

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

3. Guyer (22-4)

4. North Crowley (26-3)

5. North Shore (22-2)

6. Dallas Jesuit (21-4)

7. Pearce (19-8)

8. Rockwall (22-5)

9. Westlake (24-3): State semifinalist

10. South Garland (17-6): State semifinalist