Who’s the best boys basketball team in Class 6A? Here’s your chance to vote

Who’s the best boys basketball team in Class 6A? Are they from Dallas-Fort Worth? Take a look at this week’s 6A state rankings, per TABC; the Top-4 teams and eight of the Top-10 are from DFW. So here’s your chance to vote.
Find the poll below the Top-10
1. Duncanville (18-7): Whataburger champ
2. Allen (26-2): Defending state champ
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
3. Guyer (22-4)
4. North Crowley (26-3)
5. North Shore (22-2)
6. Dallas Jesuit (21-4)
7. Pearce (19-8)
8. Rockwall (22-5)
9. Westlake (24-3): State semifinalist
10. South Garland (17-6): State semifinalist
Comments