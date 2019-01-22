DFW high school girls basketball scores: Jan. 22, 2019

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Tuesday Jan. 22
Abilene Wylie 69, Wichita Falls Rider 30
Aledo 53, Abilene Cooper 42
Allen 56, Plano East 46
Argyle 61, Bridgeport 41
Arlington Bowie 56, Arlington Martin 33
Aubrey 48, Celina 35
Bowie 45, Henrietta 17
Breckenridge 54, Tolar 42
Brock 58, Boyd 18
Canton 47, Wills Point 24
Carrollton Creekview 47, Carrollton Turner 39
Carrollton Prince of Peace 37, Grapevine Faith 34
Carrollton Smith 62, Dallas Jefferson 54
Cedar Hill 100, Grand Prairie 24
Colleyville Covenant 65, Dallas Hockaday 60
Colleyville Heritage 49, Fort Worth Chisholm Trail 44
Candall 69, Nevada Community 14
Dallas Lincoln 76, Dallas Pinkston 41
Dallas Lutheran 38, Dallas Yavneh 27
Dallas Skyline 82, Dallas Lake Highlands 9
Dallas Wilson 70, Dallas Conrad 17
Decatur 60, Springtown 28
Denison 69, McKinney North 46
Denton 38, The Colony 33
DeSoto 68, Waxahachie 40
DeSoto Canterbury 36, Dallas Tyler Street 28
Duncanville 90, Richardson Berkner 8
Farmersville 59, Quinlan Ford 53
Ferris 59, Alvarado 52
Flower Mound 67, Irving Nimitz 37
Flower Mound Marcus 58, Hebron 41
Fort Worth Castleberry 42, Fort Worth Western Hills 17
Fort Worth Country Day 49, THESA 19
Fort Worth Dunbar 59, Benbrook 50
Fort Worth Fossil Ridge 54, Keller Central 52
Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 49, Fort Worth Trinity Valley 31
Fort Worth Timber Creek 57, Denton Guyer 55
Frisco Centennial 50, Frisco Heritage 34
Frisco Independence 54, Frisco Reedy 49
Frisco Legacy Christian 40, DASCHE 30
Frisco Liberty 70, Frisco Memorial 36
Frisco Lone Star 67, Frisco Lebanon Trail 26
Frisco Wakeland 46, Frisco 44
Garland Lakeview Centennial 49, Wylie 39
Garland Naaman Forest 66, North Garland 31
Glen Rose 37, Brownwood 19
Graham 55, Burkburnett 47
Grapevine 48, Saginaw 39
Gunter 58, Callisburg 47
Highland Park 72, Dallas Adams 19
Hurst Bell 57, Euless Trinity 37
Irving MacArthur 82, Irving 37
Jacksboro 57, Peaster 39
Justin Northwest 35, Denton Ryan 26
Keene 58, Grandview 45
Keller 58, Haslet Eaton 34
Kennedale 70, Lake Worth 25
Lake Dallas 57, Little Elm Braswell 50
Lancaster 45, West Mesquite 30
Lewisville 39, Coppell 37
Mansfield Lake Ridge 60, South Grand Prairie 52
Mansfield Legacy 76, Burleson 36
Mansfield Summit 61, Mansfield 54
Mansfield Timberview 82, Granbury 48
Maypearl 72, Waco HSI 25
Mesquite Horn 72, Longview 52
Mesquite Poteet 62, North Forney 60
Midlothian 53, Waco University 46
Midlothian Heritage 56, Waxahachie Life 26
Muenster 42, Alvord 33
North Mesquite 52, Mesquite 44
NRH Birdville 42, Fort Worth Boswell 41
NRH Richland 37, Abilene 32
Paradise 60, Millsap 47
Plano 55, McKinney 53
Plano Prestonwood 74, Dallas Ursuline 44
Plano West 53, McKinney Boyd 45
Ponder 68, Sadler S&S Consolidated 22
Princeton 44, Sherman 33
Red Oak 49, Joshua 16
Richardson 60, Dallas White 17
Richardson Pearce 61, Dallas Molina 33
Rockwall 50, Rockwall-Heath 17
Rowlett 77, South Garland 21
Royse City 58, Sulphur Springs 53
San Angelo Central 40, Weatherford 19
Sanger 50, Anna 39
Seagoville 52, Dallas Sunset 27
Southlake Carroll 49, Trophy Club Nelson 46
Stephenville 70, Mineral Wells 30
Sunnyvale 57, Caddo Mills 39
Wylie East 59, Lucas Lovejoy 38
