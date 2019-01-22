High School Sports

DFW high school girls basketball scores: Jan. 22, 2019

By Brian Gosset

January 22, 2019 10:28 PM

Arlington Bowie huddles up against Fort Worth Paschal in girl’s high school basketball Tuesday December 16, 2014 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Tuesday Jan. 22

Abilene Wylie 69, Wichita Falls Rider 30

Aledo 53, Abilene Cooper 42

Allen 56, Plano East 46

Argyle 61, Bridgeport 41

Arlington Bowie 56, Arlington Martin 33

Aubrey 48, Celina 35

Bowie 45, Henrietta 17

Breckenridge 54, Tolar 42

Brock 58, Boyd 18

Canton 47, Wills Point 24

Carrollton Creekview 47, Carrollton Turner 39

Carrollton Prince of Peace 37, Grapevine Faith 34

Carrollton Smith 62, Dallas Jefferson 54

Cedar Hill 100, Grand Prairie 24

Colleyville Covenant 65, Dallas Hockaday 60

Colleyville Heritage 49, Fort Worth Chisholm Trail 44

Candall 69, Nevada Community 14

Dallas Lincoln 76, Dallas Pinkston 41

Dallas Lutheran 38, Dallas Yavneh 27

Dallas Skyline 82, Dallas Lake Highlands 9

Dallas Wilson 70, Dallas Conrad 17

Decatur 60, Springtown 28

Denison 69, McKinney North 46

Denton 38, The Colony 33

DeSoto 68, Waxahachie 40

DeSoto Canterbury 36, Dallas Tyler Street 28

Duncanville 90, Richardson Berkner 8

Farmersville 59, Quinlan Ford 53

Ferris 59, Alvarado 52

Flower Mound 67, Irving Nimitz 37

Flower Mound Marcus 58, Hebron 41

Fort Worth Castleberry 42, Fort Worth Western Hills 17

Fort Worth Country Day 49, THESA 19

Fort Worth Dunbar 59, Benbrook 50

Fort Worth Fossil Ridge 54, Keller Central 52

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 49, Fort Worth Trinity Valley 31

Fort Worth Timber Creek 57, Denton Guyer 55

Frisco Centennial 50, Frisco Heritage 34

Frisco Independence 54, Frisco Reedy 49

Frisco Legacy Christian 40, DASCHE 30

Frisco Liberty 70, Frisco Memorial 36

Frisco Lone Star 67, Frisco Lebanon Trail 26

Frisco Wakeland 46, Frisco 44

Garland Lakeview Centennial 49, Wylie 39

Garland Naaman Forest 66, North Garland 31

Glen Rose 37, Brownwood 19

Graham 55, Burkburnett 47

Grapevine 48, Saginaw 39

Gunter 58, Callisburg 47

Highland Park 72, Dallas Adams 19

Hurst Bell 57, Euless Trinity 37

Irving MacArthur 82, Irving 37

Jacksboro 57, Peaster 39

Justin Northwest 35, Denton Ryan 26

Keene 58, Grandview 45

Keller 58, Haslet Eaton 34

Kennedale 70, Lake Worth 25

Lake Dallas 57, Little Elm Braswell 50

Lancaster 45, West Mesquite 30

Lewisville 39, Coppell 37

Mansfield Lake Ridge 60, South Grand Prairie 52

Mansfield Legacy 76, Burleson 36

Mansfield Summit 61, Mansfield 54

Mansfield Timberview 82, Granbury 48

Maypearl 72, Waco HSI 25

Mesquite Horn 72, Longview 52

Mesquite Poteet 62, North Forney 60

Midlothian 53, Waco University 46

Midlothian Heritage 56, Waxahachie Life 26

Muenster 42, Alvord 33

North Mesquite 52, Mesquite 44

NRH Birdville 42, Fort Worth Boswell 41

NRH Richland 37, Abilene 32

Paradise 60, Millsap 47

Plano 55, McKinney 53

Plano Prestonwood 74, Dallas Ursuline 44

Plano West 53, McKinney Boyd 45

Ponder 68, Sadler S&S Consolidated 22

Princeton 44, Sherman 33

Red Oak 49, Joshua 16

Richardson 60, Dallas White 17

Richardson Pearce 61, Dallas Molina 33

Rockwall 50, Rockwall-Heath 17

Rowlett 77, South Garland 21

Royse City 58, Sulphur Springs 53

San Angelo Central 40, Weatherford 19

Sanger 50, Anna 39

Seagoville 52, Dallas Sunset 27

Southlake Carroll 49, Trophy Club Nelson 46

Stephenville 70, Mineral Wells 30

Sunnyvale 57, Caddo Mills 39

Wylie East 59, Lucas Lovejoy 38

