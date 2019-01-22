DFW high school boys basketball scores: Jan. 22, 2019

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Tuesday Jan. 22
Abilene 66, NRH Richland 60
Allen 80, Plano East 56
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Arlington 44, Arlington Sam Houston 38
Arlington Bowie 49, Arlington Martin 47
Arlington Grace Prep 75, Arlington Pantego Christian 24
Argyle 60, Bridgeport 21
Bowie 49, Henrietta 40
Brock 75, Boyd 32
Brownwood 64, Glen Rose 61 OT
Burleson Centennial 73, Everman 67 OT
Carrollton Smith 80, Dallas Jefferson 31
Carrollton Turner 59, Carrollton Creekview 58
Cedar Hill 56, Grand Prairie 51
Celina 75, Aubrey 48
Crowley 71, Arlington Seguin 49
Dallas Bishop Lynch 70, Dallas Bishop Dunne 60
Dallas Greenhill 74, Dallas Thunder 57
Dallas Lake Highlands 52, Dallas Skyline 42
Dallas St. Mark’s 68, Plano Prestonwood 51
Dallas South Oak Cliff 91, Dallas Adamson 56
Dallas Wilson 66, Dallas Conrad 44
Decatur 72, Springtown 32
Denton Guyer 76, Fort Worth Timber Creek 53
DeSoto 60, Waxahachie 59
Duncanville 78, Richardson Berkner 69
Ennis 57, Corsicana 48
Euless Trinity 76, Hurst Bell 74
Flower Mound 55, Irving Nimitz 53
Flower Mound Marcus 51, Hebron 49
Fort Worth Arlington Heights 65, Fort Worth Southwest 62
Fort Worth Brewer 54, Azle 35
Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 59, Krum 43
Fort Worth Wyatt 77, Fort Worth Polytechnic 35
Frisco Heritage 81, Frisco Centennial 68
Frisco Independence 49, Frisco Reedy 43
Frisco Legacy Christian 70, Dallas Christian 52
Frisco Liberty 64, Frisco Memorial 51
Frisco Wakeland 41, Frisco 32
Grandview 79, Keene 44
Highland Park 70, Dallas Adams 41
Keller 52, Haslet Eaton 46
Lancaster 85, West Mesquite 40
Little Elm Braswell 62, Lake Dallas 37
Longview 68, Mesquite Horn 53
Lucas Lovejoy 56, Wylie East 47
Mansfield Legacy 63, Burleson 45
Mansfield Timberview 80, Granbury 46
McKinney North 75, Denison 45
Mesquite 74, North Mesquite 67
Mesquite Poteet 49, North Forney 44
North Crowley 49, Fort Worth Paschal 35
NRH Birdville 59, Fort Worth Boswell 44
Plano 67, McKinney 60
Plano John Paul II 50, Dallas Parish Episcopal 32
Plano West 85, McKinney Boyd 45
Ponder 63, Sadler S&S Consolidated 38
Prosper 61, Dallas Jesuit 60 OT
Red Oak 59, Joshua 31
Richardson 98, Dallas White 48
Rockwall 72, Rockwall-Heath 61
Sachse 54, Garland 42
San Angelo Central 74, Weatherford 36
Seagoville 79, Dallas Sunset 18
South Garland 108, Rowlett 58
Terrell 45, Forney 41 OT
The Colony 63, Denton 42
Tyler All Saints 75, Dallas Shelton 69
Waxahachie Life 50, Midlothian Heritage 41
Wichita Falls Rider 58, Abilene Wylie 42
Wylie 58, Garland Lakeview Centennial 49
Comments