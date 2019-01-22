High School Sports

DFW high school boys basketball scores: Jan. 22, 2019

By Brian Gosset

January 22, 2019 10:26 PM

Tommy Brakel won his 600th game at North Crowley on Monday.
Tommy Brakel won his 600th game at North Crowley on Monday. North Crowley High School Screenshot

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Tuesday Jan. 22

Abilene 66, NRH Richland 60

Allen 80, Plano East 56

Arlington 44, Arlington Sam Houston 38

Arlington Bowie 49, Arlington Martin 47

Arlington Grace Prep 75, Arlington Pantego Christian 24

Argyle 60, Bridgeport 21

Bowie 49, Henrietta 40

Brock 75, Boyd 32

Brownwood 64, Glen Rose 61 OT

Burleson Centennial 73, Everman 67 OT

Carrollton Smith 80, Dallas Jefferson 31

Carrollton Turner 59, Carrollton Creekview 58

Cedar Hill 56, Grand Prairie 51

Celina 75, Aubrey 48

Crowley 71, Arlington Seguin 49

Dallas Bishop Lynch 70, Dallas Bishop Dunne 60

Dallas Greenhill 74, Dallas Thunder 57

Dallas Lake Highlands 52, Dallas Skyline 42

Dallas St. Mark’s 68, Plano Prestonwood 51

Dallas South Oak Cliff 91, Dallas Adamson 56

Dallas Wilson 66, Dallas Conrad 44

Decatur 72, Springtown 32

Denton Guyer 76, Fort Worth Timber Creek 53

DeSoto 60, Waxahachie 59

Duncanville 78, Richardson Berkner 69

Ennis 57, Corsicana 48

Euless Trinity 76, Hurst Bell 74

Flower Mound 55, Irving Nimitz 53

Flower Mound Marcus 51, Hebron 49

Fort Worth Arlington Heights 65, Fort Worth Southwest 62

Fort Worth Brewer 54, Azle 35

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 59, Krum 43

Fort Worth Wyatt 77, Fort Worth Polytechnic 35

Frisco Heritage 81, Frisco Centennial 68

Frisco Independence 49, Frisco Reedy 43

Frisco Legacy Christian 70, Dallas Christian 52

Frisco Liberty 64, Frisco Memorial 51

Frisco Wakeland 41, Frisco 32

Grandview 79, Keene 44

Highland Park 70, Dallas Adams 41

Keller 52, Haslet Eaton 46

Lancaster 85, West Mesquite 40

Little Elm Braswell 62, Lake Dallas 37

Longview 68, Mesquite Horn 53

Lucas Lovejoy 56, Wylie East 47

Mansfield Legacy 63, Burleson 45

Mansfield Timberview 80, Granbury 46

McKinney North 75, Denison 45

Mesquite 74, North Mesquite 67

Mesquite Poteet 49, North Forney 44

North Crowley 49, Fort Worth Paschal 35

NRH Birdville 59, Fort Worth Boswell 44

Plano 67, McKinney 60

Plano John Paul II 50, Dallas Parish Episcopal 32

Plano West 85, McKinney Boyd 45

Ponder 63, Sadler S&S Consolidated 38

Prosper 61, Dallas Jesuit 60 OT

Red Oak 59, Joshua 31

Richardson 98, Dallas White 48

Rockwall 72, Rockwall-Heath 61

Sachse 54, Garland 42

San Angelo Central 74, Weatherford 36

Seagoville 79, Dallas Sunset 18

South Garland 108, Rowlett 58

Terrell 45, Forney 41 OT

The Colony 63, Denton 42

Tyler All Saints 75, Dallas Shelton 69

Waxahachie Life 50, Midlothian Heritage 41

Wichita Falls Rider 58, Abilene Wylie 42

Wylie 58, Garland Lakeview Centennial 49

