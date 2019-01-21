High School Sports

Fort Worth area high school girls and boys soccer rankings

By Brian Gosset

January 21, 2019 07:30 AM

Southlake Carroll’s Hanna Khan
Please send records to bgosset@star-telegram.com

GIRLS

1. Carroll (9-0-1); Next game- Keller

2. Aledo (8-0-1); Next game- Midlothian

3. Grapevine (7-1-2); Next game- Boswell

4. Joshua (6-0-1); Next game- Red Oak

5. Nolan Catholic (15-5-1); Next game- Rouse

6. Burleson Centennial (6-0); Next game- Everman

7. Legacy (6-0-1); Next game- Burleson

8. Timber Creek (6-1-1); Next game- Paschal

9. Burleson (7-2-1); Next game- Legacy

10. Cleburne (7-0); Next game- Castleberry

BOYS

1. Carroll (9-0); Next game- LD Bell

2. Lamar (6-0-1); Next game- Trimble Tech

3. Sam Houston (6-3); Next game- Arlington

4. Burleson (7-0-3); Next game- Legacy

5. Keller (6-1); Next game- Carroll

6. Fossil Ridge (7-1-1); Next game- Byron Nelson

7. Arlington (5-3-1); Next game- Sam Houston

8. Aledo (6-3-1); Next game- Joshua

9. South Hills (7-3); Next game- Wyatt

10. Birdville (4-2-1); Next game- Colleyville Heritage

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

