Fort Worth area high school girls and boys soccer rankings

Please send records to bgosset@star-telegram.com
GIRLS
1. Carroll (9-0-1); Next game- Keller
2. Aledo (8-0-1); Next game- Midlothian
3. Grapevine (7-1-2); Next game- Boswell
4. Joshua (6-0-1); Next game- Red Oak
5. Nolan Catholic (15-5-1); Next game- Rouse
6. Burleson Centennial (6-0); Next game- Everman
7. Legacy (6-0-1); Next game- Burleson
8. Timber Creek (6-1-1); Next game- Paschal
9. Burleson (7-2-1); Next game- Legacy
10. Cleburne (7-0); Next game- Castleberry
BOYS
1. Carroll (9-0); Next game- LD Bell
2. Lamar (6-0-1); Next game- Trimble Tech
3. Sam Houston (6-3); Next game- Arlington
4. Burleson (7-0-3); Next game- Legacy
5. Keller (6-1); Next game- Carroll
6. Fossil Ridge (7-1-1); Next game- Byron Nelson
7. Arlington (5-3-1); Next game- Sam Houston
8. Aledo (6-3-1); Next game- Joshua
9. South Hills (7-3); Next game- Wyatt
10. Birdville (4-2-1); Next game- Colleyville Heritage
