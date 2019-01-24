Fort Worth area high school boys soccer teams and players to watch in 2019

Please send any players to watch to bgosset@star-telegram.com and they will be added to the list.
January 3: First day for games
March 28-30: Bi-district
April 1-2: Area
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
April 4-6: Regional Quarterfinals
April 12-13: Regional Tournament
April 17-20: State Tournament
Top 5 Fort Worth area teams to watch
Carroll: Enters the week 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in the area, No. 2 in the country. Dragons have allowed two goals this season.
Sam Houston: The Texans have gone to state two of the past four years, playoffs in 11-straight seasons.
Lake Ridge: The Eagles reached the regional final in 5A last season, moves up to 6A.
South Hills: The Scorpions went 41-8-1 in 2017 and 2016. Ranked No. 1 by TASCO this week.
Aledo: State bound last season with a 24-1-5 record.
Preseason All-Area first team
FORW Michael Somerville, Arlington Heights
FORW Jose Flores, Saginaw
MF Jose Ortiz, Sam Houston
MF Mason Wallak, Fossil Ridge
MF Freddy Hernandez, Burleson
MF Jasub Flores, Lamar
D Devin Lee, Crowley
D Nick Scarpello, Burl Centennial
D Luis Martinez, South Hills
GK Harrison Pustilnik, Carroll
Fort Worth area players to watch
Carlos Aguilar, Arlington
Gustavo Almanza, South Hills
Javier Almanza, South Hills
Caleb Allen, Lake Ridge
Ben Andrusin, Keller
Ian Arendse, Grapevine
Juan Arevalo, Saginaw
Brock Barbee, Cleburne
Diego Berlingeri, Fossil Ridge
Cameron Bigler, Grapevine
Jake Brantley, Birdville
Gabriel Bustillos, Burleson
Ephraim Cano, Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Trevor Carpani, Legacy
Conner Carrol, Boswell
Miguel Cervantez, Everman
Fernando Cisneros, Everman
Conner Contreras, Legacy
Esteban Daughtry, Crowley
Matt DeWitt, Keller
Marshall Dickson, Keller Central
Matthew Dieb, Summit
Chase Epps, Burl Centennial
Ricardo Fuentez, Birdville
Alejandro Garcia, Lamar
Henry Garcia, Burleson
Griffin Gayler, Joshua
Julio Hernandez, Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Clayton Holt, Aledo
Jace Hoover, Burl Centennial
Colton Howard, Keller
Alam Ibarra, Cleburne
Julio Ibarra, South Hills
Rhys Jacobs, Boswell
Will Johnson, Kennedale
Kian Khailian, Carroll
Nate Kopetsky, Sam Houston
Dakota Lamb, Eaton
Kent Lawrence, Arlington
Andrew Lemon, Lake Ridge
Rylan Light, Cleburne
Micco Little, Aledo
Angel Martinez, Martin
Angel Martinez, South Hills
Jorge Martinez, Summit
Mason Mcbeath, Burl Centennial
Cody McCauley, Grapevine
Rolando Medina, Burleson
Jordan Mejia, Summit
Jacob Mendez, Crowley
Oscar Mendoza, Lake Ridge
Eduardo Mercado, Fossil Ridge
Manuel Mercado, Castleberry
Austin Meza, Summit
David Meza, Summit
Tandy Miller, Weatherford
Mario Miranda, Joshua
Preston Myers, Carroll
Parker Odle, Keller
Prince Okegbe, Arlington
Daniel Olatunji, Grapevine
Kevin Ortega, Crowley
Jorge Ortiz, Cleburne
Michael Owens, Aledo
Ben Petersen, Lake Ridge
Gustavo Puente, Eastern Hills
Nick Quevedo, Azle
Cristian Ramon, Weatherford
Erik Rodriguez, Fossil Ridge
Nathan Rodriguez, Legacy
Esai Romero, Everman
Uriel Romero, Boswell
Oscar Ronquillo, Boswell
Fernando Sanchez, Everman
Osvaldo Sanchez, Bowie
Edgar Santillano, Grapevine
Fallou Secka, Crowley
Oscar Simon, Grapevine
Brendon Smith, Lake Ridge
Austin Sparks, Lamar
Austin Stohlmann, Fossil Ridge
Bryan Ukeje, Legacy
Nikolai Valtchanov, Trinity
Marco Vasquez, Cleburne
Marcos Vasallo, Burl Centennial
Carlos Vega, Arlington
Sergio Velazquez, Grapevine
Rene Veloz, Crowley
Oscar Villegas, Eastern Hills
Peyton Worlow, Joshua
Brandon Wrinkle, Aledo
Jack Wyatt, Arlington Heights
Comments