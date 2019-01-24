Fort Worth area high school boys soccer teams and players to watch in 2019

Please send any players to watch to bgosset@star-telegram.com and they will be added to the list.

January 3: First day for games

March 28-30: Bi-district

April 1-2: Area

April 4-6: Regional Quarterfinals

April 12-13: Regional Tournament

April 17-20: State Tournament

Top 5 Fort Worth area teams to watch

Carroll: Enters the week 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in the area, No. 2 in the country. Dragons have allowed two goals this season.

Sam Houston: The Texans have gone to state two of the past four years, playoffs in 11-straight seasons.

Lake Ridge: The Eagles reached the regional final in 5A last season, moves up to 6A.

South Hills: The Scorpions went 41-8-1 in 2017 and 2016. Ranked No. 1 by TASCO this week.

Aledo: State bound last season with a 24-1-5 record.

Preseason All-Area first team

FORW Michael Somerville, Arlington Heights

FORW Jose Flores, Saginaw

FORW Kevin Saldivar, Castleberry





MF Jose Ortiz, Sam Houston

MF Mason Wallak, Fossil Ridge

MF Freddy Hernandez, Burleson

MF Jasub Flores, Lamar

D Devin Lee, Crowley

D Nick Scarpello, Burl Centennial

D Luis Martinez, South Hills

GK Harrison Pustilnik, Carroll

Fort Worth area players to watch

Carlos Aguilar, Arlington

Gustavo Almanza, South Hills

Javier Almanza, South Hills

Caleb Allen, Lake Ridge





Ben Andrusin, Keller

Ian Arendse, Grapevine

Juan Arevalo, Saginaw

Brock Barbee, Cleburne

Diego Berlingeri, Fossil Ridge

Cameron Bigler, Grapevine

Jake Brantley, Birdville

Gabriel Bustillos, Burleson

Ephraim Cano, Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Trevor Carpani, Legacy

Conner Carrol, Boswell

Miguel Cervantez, Everman

Fernando Cisneros, Everman

Conner Contreras, Legacy

Esteban Daughtry, Crowley

Matt DeWitt, Keller

Marshall Dickson, Keller Central

Matthew Dieb, Summit

Chase Epps, Burl Centennial

Ricardo Fuentez, Birdville

Alejandro Garcia, Lamar

Henry Garcia, Burleson

Griffin Gayler, Joshua

Julio Hernandez, Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Clayton Holt, Aledo

Jace Hoover, Burl Centennial

Colton Howard, Keller

Alam Ibarra, Cleburne

Julio Ibarra, South Hills

Rhys Jacobs, Boswell

Will Johnson, Kennedale

Kian Khailian, Carroll

Nate Kopetsky, Sam Houston

Dakota Lamb, Eaton

Kent Lawrence, Arlington

Andrew Lemon, Lake Ridge

Rylan Light, Cleburne

Micco Little, Aledo

Angel Martinez, Martin

Angel Martinez, South Hills

Jorge Martinez, Summit

Mason Mcbeath, Burl Centennial

Cody McCauley, Grapevine

Rolando Medina, Burleson

Jordan Mejia, Summit

Jacob Mendez, Crowley

Oscar Mendoza, Lake Ridge

Eduardo Mercado, Fossil Ridge

Manuel Mercado, Castleberry

Austin Meza, Summit

David Meza, Summit

Tandy Miller, Weatherford

Mario Miranda, Joshua

Preston Myers, Carroll

Parker Odle, Keller

Prince Okegbe, Arlington

Daniel Olatunji, Grapevine

Kevin Ortega, Crowley

Jorge Ortiz, Cleburne

Michael Owens, Aledo

Ben Petersen, Lake Ridge

Gustavo Puente, Eastern Hills

Nick Quevedo, Azle

Cristian Ramon, Weatherford

Erik Rodriguez, Fossil Ridge

Nathan Rodriguez, Legacy

Esai Romero, Everman

Uriel Romero, Boswell

Oscar Ronquillo, Boswell

Fernando Sanchez, Everman

Osvaldo Sanchez, Bowie

Edgar Santillano, Grapevine

Fallou Secka, Crowley

Oscar Simon, Grapevine

Brendon Smith, Lake Ridge

Austin Sparks, Lamar

Austin Stohlmann, Fossil Ridge

Bryan Ukeje, Legacy

Nikolai Valtchanov, Trinity

Marco Vasquez, Cleburne

Marcos Vasallo, Burl Centennial

Carlos Vega, Arlington

Sergio Velazquez, Grapevine

Rene Veloz, Crowley

Oscar Villegas, Eastern Hills

Peyton Worlow, Joshua

Brandon Wrinkle, Aledo

Jack Wyatt, Arlington Heights