Fort Worth area high school girls soccer teams and players to watch in 2019

January 3: First day for games

March 28-30: Bi-district

April 1-2: Area

April 4-6: Regional Quarterfinals

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

April 12-13: Regional Tournament

April 17-20: State Tournament

Top 5 Fort Worth area teams to watch

Carroll: Reached the regional quarterfinals, Dragons started the season No. 3 in the country.

Grapevine: Mustangs have reached the state tourney 3 of the past 4 years.

Joshua: 20 wins each of the past 3 years, made the regional tourney for the first time.

Kennedale: Wildcats have averaged over 20 wins through their first 6 seasons.

Nolan Catholic: Playoff bound in 17-straight seasons, state 5 of past 8 years.

Preseason All-Area first team

FORW Jackie Garcia, Diamond Hill-Jarvis

FORW Johana Rodriguez, South Hills

FORW Abby Geiser, Nolan Catholic

MF Caylen Wright, Joshua

MF Taylor Tufts, Carroll

MF Ashton Wright, Grapevine

MF Cassidy Savoy, Eaton

D Madeline Bryant, Carroll

D Taylor Dellosso, Grapevine

D Reagan Knesek, Aledo

GK Madi Martin, Carroll

Top Fort Worth area players to watch

Beth Agee, Mansfield

Hunter Alise, Grapevine

Julie Arriaga, Martin

Kara Bates, Byron Nelson

Lexi Beck, Crowley

Libby Beck, Kennedale

Payton Bell, Granbury

Wren Blanchette, Cleburne

Kamryn Blevins, Legacy

Caitlin Buendia, Castleberry

Destiny Cordova, Boswell

Chloe Cox, Benbrook

Lauryn Crawford, Aledo

Megan Crawford, Aledo

Kennedy Dahlin, Sr., Byron Nelson

Alyssa Daily, Brewer

Kristen Daily, Brewer

Raegan Dash, Benbrook

Ashley David, Keller Central

Ashlyn Denholm, Granbury

Madi Drenowatz, Carroll

CeCe Duarte, Lake Ridge

Laci Earixson, Nolan Catholic

Miriam Espinosa, Granbury

Brianna Eye, Grapevine

Hannah Falks, Arlington

Lauren Freeman, Joshua

Brianna Gajewski, Grapevine

Ashli Galupi, Burleson Centennial

Kendall Gilpin, Carroll

Hannah Gott, Keller Central

Abby Griffin, Weatherford

Ashton Griffin, Weatherford

Ashley Hattendorf, Lamar

Madison Hein, Burleson

Sarah Hernandez, Trimble Tech

Sarah Hornyak, Carroll

Faith Husbenet, Richland

Triniti Hutto, Fossil Ridge

Olivia Jackson, Legacy

Nevaeh Johnson, Kennedale

Brooke Jones, Aledo

Laney Kimble, Carroll

Faith Kinser, Kennedale

Tatum Krueger, Legacy

Berkeley Koch, Mansfield

Ashlyn Laughley, Aledo

Mckenna Leveling, Boswell

Jewel Lewis, Richland

Journee Lewis, Fossil Ridge

Samantha Lopez, North Crowley

Molly Lowe, Timber Creek

Anika Maher, Keller Central

Maycie Massingill, Burleson

Aubree McCue, Weatherford

Christine McCullough, Grapevine

Lucy Meadows, Keller

Bailey Meyer, Carroll

Jordan Michie, Lamar

Megan Mirabal, Keller Central

Ashton Mitchell, Birdville

Brigid Murray, Legacy

Kara Moore, Azle

Sydney Nobles, Carroll

Kaila O’Donald, Western Hills

Caroline Onley, Richland

Mia Paladini, Lamar

Bailey Patterson, Weatherford

Caroline Pool, Arlington

Emily Quiros, Richland

Brennan Reuland, Lamar

Nikki Romero, Grapevine

Caroline Ruiz, Birdville

Makenna Russo, Byron Nelson

Lily Sale, Colleyville Heritage

Cristal Saldivar, South Hills

Cloey Seltzer, Eaton

Julie Shahi, Mansfield

Tara Shelton, Birdville

Presley Smith, Birdville

Makayla Snow, Birdville

Michele Snow, Birdville

Valerie Solis, Martin

Gracie Spradley, Burleson

Alyssa Stanley, Joshua

Tara Sumer, Carroll

Taylor Tabarez, Azle

Lily Taylor, Keller

Avery Theis, Timber Creek

Whitney Thompson, Colleyville Heritage

Trinity Tovar, Eaton

Cambree Towle, Keller

Mikayla Trevino, Birdville

Mya Ulloa, Nolan Catholic

Casie Watson, Burleson Centennial

Chloe Walker, Joshua

Shea Wentz, Richland

Maddie White, Timber Creek

Bella Whitmore, Martin

Harli Wilbanks, Azle

Ashley Wilson, North Crowley

Trinity Woods, Boswell

Landree Yocom, Eaton