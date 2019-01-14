Fort Worth area high school girls soccer teams and players to watch in 2019

January 3: First day for games
March 28-30: Bi-district
April 1-2: Area
April 4-6: Regional Quarterfinals
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
April 12-13: Regional Tournament
April 17-20: State Tournament
Top 5 Fort Worth area teams to watch
Carroll: Reached the regional quarterfinals, Dragons started the season No. 3 in the country.
Grapevine: Mustangs have reached the state tourney 3 of the past 4 years.
Joshua: 20 wins each of the past 3 years, made the regional tourney for the first time.
Kennedale: Wildcats have averaged over 20 wins through their first 6 seasons.
Nolan Catholic: Playoff bound in 17-straight seasons, state 5 of past 8 years.
Preseason All-Area first team
FORW Jackie Garcia, Diamond Hill-Jarvis
FORW Johana Rodriguez, South Hills
FORW Abby Geiser, Nolan Catholic
MF Caylen Wright, Joshua
MF Taylor Tufts, Carroll
MF Ashton Wright, Grapevine
MF Cassidy Savoy, Eaton
D Madeline Bryant, Carroll
D Taylor Dellosso, Grapevine
D Reagan Knesek, Aledo
GK Madi Martin, Carroll
Top Fort Worth area players to watch
Beth Agee, Mansfield
Hunter Alise, Grapevine
Julie Arriaga, Martin
Kara Bates, Byron Nelson
Lexi Beck, Crowley
Libby Beck, Kennedale
Payton Bell, Granbury
Wren Blanchette, Cleburne
Kamryn Blevins, Legacy
Caitlin Buendia, Castleberry
Destiny Cordova, Boswell
Chloe Cox, Benbrook
Lauryn Crawford, Aledo
Megan Crawford, Aledo
Kennedy Dahlin, Sr., Byron Nelson
Alyssa Daily, Brewer
Kristen Daily, Brewer
Raegan Dash, Benbrook
Ashley David, Keller Central
Ashlyn Denholm, Granbury
Madi Drenowatz, Carroll
CeCe Duarte, Lake Ridge
Laci Earixson, Nolan Catholic
Miriam Espinosa, Granbury
Brianna Eye, Grapevine
Hannah Falks, Arlington
Lauren Freeman, Joshua
Brianna Gajewski, Grapevine
Ashli Galupi, Burleson Centennial
Kendall Gilpin, Carroll
Hannah Gott, Keller Central
Abby Griffin, Weatherford
Ashton Griffin, Weatherford
Ashley Hattendorf, Lamar
Madison Hein, Burleson
Sarah Hernandez, Trimble Tech
Sarah Hornyak, Carroll
Faith Husbenet, Richland
Triniti Hutto, Fossil Ridge
Olivia Jackson, Legacy
Nevaeh Johnson, Kennedale
Brooke Jones, Aledo
Laney Kimble, Carroll
Faith Kinser, Kennedale
Tatum Krueger, Legacy
Berkeley Koch, Mansfield
Ashlyn Laughley, Aledo
Mckenna Leveling, Boswell
Jewel Lewis, Richland
Journee Lewis, Fossil Ridge
Samantha Lopez, North Crowley
Molly Lowe, Timber Creek
Anika Maher, Keller Central
Maycie Massingill, Burleson
Aubree McCue, Weatherford
Christine McCullough, Grapevine
Lucy Meadows, Keller
Bailey Meyer, Carroll
Jordan Michie, Lamar
Megan Mirabal, Keller Central
Ashton Mitchell, Birdville
Brigid Murray, Legacy
Kara Moore, Azle
Sydney Nobles, Carroll
Kaila O’Donald, Western Hills
Caroline Onley, Richland
Mia Paladini, Lamar
Bailey Patterson, Weatherford
Caroline Pool, Arlington
Emily Quiros, Richland
Brennan Reuland, Lamar
Nikki Romero, Grapevine
Caroline Ruiz, Birdville
Makenna Russo, Byron Nelson
Lily Sale, Colleyville Heritage
Cristal Saldivar, South Hills
Cloey Seltzer, Eaton
Julie Shahi, Mansfield
Tara Shelton, Birdville
Presley Smith, Birdville
Makayla Snow, Birdville
Michele Snow, Birdville
Valerie Solis, Martin
Gracie Spradley, Burleson
Alyssa Stanley, Joshua
Tara Sumer, Carroll
Taylor Tabarez, Azle
Lily Taylor, Keller
Avery Theis, Timber Creek
Whitney Thompson, Colleyville Heritage
Trinity Tovar, Eaton
Cambree Towle, Keller
Mikayla Trevino, Birdville
Mya Ulloa, Nolan Catholic
Casie Watson, Burleson Centennial
Chloe Walker, Joshua
Shea Wentz, Richland
Maddie White, Timber Creek
Bella Whitmore, Martin
Harli Wilbanks, Azle
Ashley Wilson, North Crowley
Trinity Woods, Boswell
Landree Yocom, Eaton
Comments