High School Sports

Lake Country senior drops career high, Azle boys win in OT, Nolan boys win on late FTs

By Brian Gosset

January 18, 2019 10:17 PM

Lake Country senior Morgan Campbell
Lake Country senior Morgan Campbell Kurt Fournier Courtesy
Lake Country senior Morgan Campbell Kurt Fournier Courtesy

GIRLS

Lake Country 63, Denton Calvary 37

Morgan Campbell, who signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor in November, outscored Calvary by herself, dropping a career-high 42 points as last year’s TAPPS 4A state champs picked up a district win on Friday.

Campbell added six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Eagles, who scored 27 points in the third quarter, improved to 3-1 in TAPPS 1-3A.

Aledo 60, Rider 28

Elizabeth Allanach scored a game-high 18 points as the Bearcats remained undefeated in District 4-5A. Riley Sale added 13 points and Kalen Atonio scored eight.

Audrey Pearce chipped in six as Aledo improved to 4-0. Rider dropped to 1-3.

Richland 44, Trinity 31

The Rebels held the Trojans to single-digits in each of the first three quarters on their way to a District 3-6A win.

Annika Gorman and Simara Peyton led the way with 14 and 13 points. Taylor Phouangaphayvong and Maiya Stovall added six points apiece as Richland stayed atop the district standings at 7-1.

Slim Carter had a game-high 17 for the Trojans, who dropped to 3-5.

Grapevine 44, Chisholm Trail 39

The Mustangs trailed after three quarters, but rallied to beat the Rangers in a 7-5A game. Dasha Macmillan scored a game-high 20 points to help improve Grapevine to 7-2.

Grapevine led 15-5 after one, but the Rangers (1-8) outscored the Mustangs 26-14 in the second and third quarters. They took a 31-29 lead into the fourth before the Mustangs won the final period 15-8.

Rylee Hanna added nine points.

BOYS

Azle 60, Birdville 59 OT

The Hornets (1-6) outlasted the Hawks in overtime to pick up their first district win in 7-5A. CJ Overstreet had a game-high 14 points while Payton Vaughn added 13.

Matt Ulshafer scored nine points while Blake McVea and Jackson Penshorn chipped in eight apiece.

Birdville drops to 3-4. Jalen Jackson led with 13 points.

Nolan 47, NCTA 46

Kevin Classo hit the game-winning free throws with two seconds left as the Vikings beat North Central Texas Academy, the defending TAPPS 1A champs, in a non-district game.

Jayden Williams scored a game-high 17 points for Nolan while Lejon Doss added 10.

Crowley 66, Legacy 63

The Eagles scored 30 points in the fourth quarter to upset the Broncos in a 5-5A game. Crowley trailed by nine after three. The Eagles improved to 4-3 in district while Legacy dropped to 5-2.

Coll. Heritage 52, Boswell 39

Three Panthers scored in double figures as Heritage defeated the Pioneers in a 7-5A game. Baylor Hebb led with a game-high 15 points while Niko Bossinakis added 14.

Ben Joelson chipped in 11 for Heritage, which improved to 5-2.

Boswell (1-6), was led by Tysr Livas’ 10 points.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

  Comments  