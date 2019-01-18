High School Sports

DFW high school girls basketball scores: Jan. 18, 2019

By Brian Gosset

January 18, 2019 09:36 PM

Lake Country senior Brinley Kilpatrick
Friday Jan. 18

Aledo 60, Rider 28

Argyle 42, Decatur 21

Benbrook 61, Lake Worth 44

Birdville 50, Azle 18

Bishop Lynch 56, Parish 20

Boswell 62, Coll. Heritage 38

Braswell 46, Little Elm 29

Byron Nelson 46, Central 22

Cedar Hill 44, DeSoto 43

Flower Mound 60, Irving 34

Fossil Ridge 60, Eaton 48

Frisco Centennial 55, Frisco 31

Glen Rose 40, Godley 19

Grapevine 44, Chisholm Trail 39

Grapevine Faith 42, SW Christian 37

Guyer 53, Carroll 46

Hebron 40, Coppell 38

Highland Park 66, Conrad 8

Keller 45, Timber Creek 39

Lake Country 63, Denton Calvary 37

Lamar 48, Sam Houston 43

LD Bell 66, Weatherford 30

Liberty 50, Reedy 18

Lone Star 63, Wakeland 15

Mansfield 66, Grand Prairie 38

Martin 65, Arlington 30

McKinney North 51, Lovejoy 50

Memorial 46, Lebanon Trail 38

Mid. Heritage 63, Alvarado 27

North Crowley 49, Bowie 45

Northwest 24, Denton 22

Richardson 67, Lake Highlands 24

Richland 44, Trinity 31

Rockwall 49, Horn 42

Rowlett 60, North Garland 37

Saginaw 45, Brewer 31

South Grand Prairie 54, Waxahachie 50

Summit 47, Lake Ridge 42

The Colony 65, Lake Dallas 62

Timberview 70, Everman 32

University 72, Cleburne 68

Wylie 63, Garland 37

