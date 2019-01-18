DFW high school girls basketball scores: Jan. 18, 2019

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Friday Jan. 18
Aledo 60, Rider 28
Argyle 42, Decatur 21
Benbrook 61, Lake Worth 44
Birdville 50, Azle 18
Bishop Lynch 56, Parish 20
Boswell 62, Coll. Heritage 38
Braswell 46, Little Elm 29
Byron Nelson 46, Central 22
Cedar Hill 44, DeSoto 43
Flower Mound 60, Irving 34
Fossil Ridge 60, Eaton 48
Frisco Centennial 55, Frisco 31
Glen Rose 40, Godley 19
Grapevine 44, Chisholm Trail 39
Grapevine Faith 42, SW Christian 37
Guyer 53, Carroll 46
Hebron 40, Coppell 38
Highland Park 66, Conrad 8
Keller 45, Timber Creek 39
Lake Country 63, Denton Calvary 37
Lamar 48, Sam Houston 43
LD Bell 66, Weatherford 30
Liberty 50, Reedy 18
Lone Star 63, Wakeland 15
Mansfield 66, Grand Prairie 38
Martin 65, Arlington 30
McKinney North 51, Lovejoy 50
Memorial 46, Lebanon Trail 38
Mid. Heritage 63, Alvarado 27
North Crowley 49, Bowie 45
Northwest 24, Denton 22
Richardson 67, Lake Highlands 24
Richland 44, Trinity 31
Rockwall 49, Horn 42
Rowlett 60, North Garland 37
Saginaw 45, Brewer 31
South Grand Prairie 54, Waxahachie 50
Summit 47, Lake Ridge 42
The Colony 65, Lake Dallas 62
Timberview 70, Everman 32
University 72, Cleburne 68
Wylie 63, Garland 37
