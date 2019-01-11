High School Sports

High school girls basketball scores: January 11

By Brian Gosset

January 11, 2019 10:26 PM

Coach Kit Martin’s Timberview girls are headed to Saturday’s Class 5A state championship basketball game after defeating Kerrville Tivy 62-43 in Thursday’s state semifinal.
Coach Kit Martin’s Timberview girls are headed to Saturday’s Class 5A state championship basketball game after defeating Kerrville Tivy 62-43 in Thursday’s state semifinal. Eric Zarate ezarate@star-telegram.com
Coach Kit Martin’s Timberview girls are headed to Saturday’s Class 5A state championship basketball game after defeating Kerrville Tivy 62-43 in Thursday’s state semifinal. Eric Zarate ezarate@star-telegram.com

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Friday Jan. 11

Benbrook 41, Castleberry 35

Abilene 51, Weatherford 38

Timberview 85, Legacy 47

Richland 35, Haltom 20

LD Bell 39, SA Central 34

Birdville 46, Brewer 31

North Crowley 50, Lamar 42

Lake Ridge 66, Mansfield 29

Northwest 35, Little Elm 20

Timber Creek 42, Carroll 38

Crowley 47, Centennial 38

Colleyville Heritage 57, Saginaw 36

Midlothian Heritage 49, Venus 22

Guyer 58, Fossil Ridge 22

Liberty 42, Frisco Heritage 15

Granbury 68, Seguin 42

Boswell 46, Grapevine 41

Bowie 61, Paschal 8

Country Day 55, Weatherford Express 22

Midlothian 66, Ennis 56

Cleburne 58, Corsicana 22

Brock 70, Breckenridge 28

MacArthur 51, Flower Mound 30

Keller 46, Central 20

Aledo 59, Wylie 56

DeSoto 50, Summit 39

Nelson 59, Eaton 32

Southwest 45, Carter-Riverside 19

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

  Comments  