High school girls basketball scores: January 11

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Friday Jan. 11
Benbrook 41, Castleberry 35
Abilene 51, Weatherford 38
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Timberview 85, Legacy 47
Richland 35, Haltom 20
LD Bell 39, SA Central 34
Birdville 46, Brewer 31
North Crowley 50, Lamar 42
Lake Ridge 66, Mansfield 29
Northwest 35, Little Elm 20
Timber Creek 42, Carroll 38
Crowley 47, Centennial 38
Colleyville Heritage 57, Saginaw 36
Midlothian Heritage 49, Venus 22
Guyer 58, Fossil Ridge 22
Liberty 42, Frisco Heritage 15
Granbury 68, Seguin 42
Boswell 46, Grapevine 41
Bowie 61, Paschal 8
Country Day 55, Weatherford Express 22
Midlothian 66, Ennis 56
Cleburne 58, Corsicana 22
Brock 70, Breckenridge 28
MacArthur 51, Flower Mound 30
Keller 46, Central 20
Aledo 59, Wylie 56
DeSoto 50, Summit 39
Nelson 59, Eaton 32
Southwest 45, Carter-Riverside 19
Comments