Castleberry boys win on OT buzzer beater; Timberview girls routs Legacy

BOYS

Castleberry 63, Benbrook 61 OT

Luis Hernandez hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to beat the buzzer and the Bobcats in overtime during a 9-4A game on Friday. The win moved the Lions to 3-1 in district.

Benbrook, which drops to 1-3 in district play, had a chance to ice the game, but the Bobcats missed two front ends of a 1-and-1 inside 10 seconds left in the extra period.

A quiet first half, with Castleberry leading 19-17 at the break, turned into a shootout in the final 20 minutes.

Trailing 38-33 after three, the Bobcats rallied behind Devin Bennett’s 12 points in the fourth quarter. Benbrook held onto a one-point lead late until Castleberry’s Edgar Espitia hit one free throw to tie the game at 52-52.

Hernandez, who finished with a game-high 28 points, scored 9 in overtime. Cristian Limon added 12.

Bennett led Benbrook with 18 and Kennedy Keevon added 16.

Lake Ridge 72, Mansfield 68 OT

The Eagles, ranked No. 15 in the latest 6A state poll, got the better of the No. 25 Tigers in extra time during a 7-6A game.

Lake Ridge improves to 4-1 and 21-5 overall. Mansfield drops to 18-6 and 3-2.

The Tigers led 21-19 after one and it was tied at 35-35 at half. Joy Madimba led the Eagles with 25 points. Terrell Williams led the Tigers with 17.

GIRLS

Benbrook 41, Castleberry 35

After suffering its first district loss to Kennedale, Benbrook rebounded and gutted out a 41-35 road win against Castleberry in a 9-4A game. The win pushed the Bobcats to 5-1 to end the first round of district play.

Josie Ishmael knocked down two 3-pointers as Benbrook took a 14-9 lead into the second quarter. She finished with 11.

Castleberry (2-4) rallied and took an 18-17 lead after Emilee Ashkar made three-straight baskets for the Lions. Ashkar finished with a game-high 18 points. Benbrook led 29-23 after three quarters, but the Lions crawled back in the fourth.

Ashkar grabbed a loose ball and went the length of the floor toward a layup and Jasmine Ortiz made two layups to help the Lions tie the game at 31-31 and 35-35.

But Ashanti Hunter scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the final period. She hit a 12-footer and Taryn Longley scored three quick points to make it 40-35.

Timberview 85, Legacy 47

In a meeting between two Top-12 teams in Class 5A, it was the top-ranked Wolves who dominated from start to finish, defeating the No. 12 Broncos in a 5-5A game.

The Wolves wrap up the first round of district a perfect 7-0. Legacy falls to 5-2.

Timberview raced out to a 19-4 first quarter lead and Destiny Jackson’s and-1 extended the lead to 27-4 in the second quarter.

The Wolves led 42-17 at half and Kennedy Wilson’s steal and two points made it 49-20 midway through the third. Jackson hit a 3 a few minutes later to push it over 30 points at 54-23.

LD Bell 39, SA Central 34

The Blue Raiders hang on to beat San Angelo Central in a 3-6A game and improved to 5-1 and 24-3 overall.

Bell outscored the Bobcats by 10 between the second and third quarters.

Myra Gordon finished with a team-high 16 points while Kyla Davis and Claire McDonald added 9 and 6.