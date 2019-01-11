High School Sports

High school boys basketball scores: January 11

By Brian Gosset

January 11, 2019 10:16 PM

Denton Guyer’s Jalen Wilson (10) moves toward the hoop as the Wildcats beat DeSoto 48-45 in a boys basketball playoff game at Arlington Lamar High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
Friday Jan. 11

Castleberry 63, Benbrook 61 OT

Haltom 61, Richland 57

LD Bell 63, SA Central 52

Guyer 80, Fossil Ridge 46

Byron Nelson 51, Eaton 41

Carroll 68, Timber Creek 48

Flower Mound 58, MacArthur 42

Hebron 56, Irving 39

Desoto 66, Summit 46

Lake Ridge 72, Mansfield 68 OT

Duncanville 104, WT White 47

Jesuit 57, Plano East 53

Allen 71, Plano West 42

McKinney 66, Boyd 44

Timberview 64, Legacy 46

Seguin 61, Granbury 51

Burleson 55, Everman 42

Centennial 67, Crowley 63

South Hills 68, Arl Heights 65

Southwest 66, Carter-Riverside 6

Brewer 40, Birdville 37

Colleyville Heritage 60, Saginaw 41

Grapevine 61, Boswell 43

The Colony 51, Braswell 47

Little Elm 72, Northwest 61

