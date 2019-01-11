High school boys basketball scores: January 11

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Friday Jan. 11
Castleberry 63, Benbrook 61 OT
Haltom 61, Richland 57
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
LD Bell 63, SA Central 52
Guyer 80, Fossil Ridge 46
Byron Nelson 51, Eaton 41
Carroll 68, Timber Creek 48
Flower Mound 58, MacArthur 42
Hebron 56, Irving 39
Desoto 66, Summit 46
Lake Ridge 72, Mansfield 68 OT
Duncanville 104, WT White 47
Jesuit 57, Plano East 53
Allen 71, Plano West 42
McKinney 66, Boyd 44
Timberview 64, Legacy 46
Seguin 61, Granbury 51
Burleson 55, Everman 42
Centennial 67, Crowley 63
South Hills 68, Arl Heights 65
Southwest 66, Carter-Riverside 6
Brewer 40, Birdville 37
Colleyville Heritage 60, Saginaw 41
Grapevine 61, Boswell 43
The Colony 51, Braswell 47
Little Elm 72, Northwest 61
Comments