Mansfield Legacy boys and girls sweep Granbury; junior point guard scores career-high

BOYS

Legacy 68, Granbury 44

Trey Tennyson, who signed with Central Connecticut State in November, scored a game-high 21 points as Mansfield Legacy defeated Granbury 68-44 in a District 5-5A game.

Legacy, which entered the week ranked No. 20 in the latest state 5A polls, jumped out to a 19-12 lead after the opening quarter. The Broncos (22-4, 4-0) led 33-24 at halftime.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Trailing by seven after the first quarter, the Pirates (0-4) rallied back to within 25-19 after back-to-back threes from Micah Tucker. But the Broncos raced away in the third quarter, outscoring Granbury 23-13. Monta Davis chipped in 14 and Aharon Sterling added 12 points.

Cade Dudley led the Pirates with 19 points.





GIRLS

Legacy 74, Granbury 60

Junior Harmoni Turner scored 14 points in the first quarter on her way to a career-high 42 points as Mansfield Legacy defeated Granbury 74-60 in a District 5-5A game.

The Broncos (20-5, 5-1), ranked No. 12 in the latest state 5A poll, led 9-0 to force a timeout from Granbury (1-5). They led 20-8 after the first quarter. Texas State signee Keslyn King picked up a 3-point play to push the lead to 28-18 in the second quarter and her 3-pointer gave the Broncos their largest lead at 37-20. Legacy went into the break up 39-27.

Turner knocked down five quick points in the third and Legacy led 58-40. King finished with 16 points.

Midwestern State signee Mandy Withey led Granbury with 18 points and 13 rebounds.