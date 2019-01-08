High school boys basketball scores: January 8

Please email scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Tuesday January 8
Haltom 53, Abilene 41
Arlington 52, Paschal 30
Martin 80, Sam Houston 65
North Crowley 75, Trimble Tech 39
Guyer 72, Byron Nelson 59
Fossil Ridge 57, Keller 40
Eaton 51, Carroll 48
Timber Creek 52, Central 38
Coppell 61, Flower Mound 60
Desoto 65, Grand Prairie 42
Lake Ridge 57, Cedar Hill 56
Mansfield 67, Waxahachie 48
Duncanville 70, Pearce 68
Berkner 98, Molina 31
Richardson 37, Skyline 32
Jesuit 80, McKinney 67
Allen 90, Prosper 74
McKinney Boyd 55, Plano 51
Wylie 73, North Garland 35
Garland 40, Naaman Forest 37
Rockwall 70, Mesquite 54
Horn 76, North Mesquite 57
Aledo 45, Country Day 32
Timberview 68, Crowley 67
Legacy 68, Granbury 44
Burleson Centennial 75, Burleson 66
Brewer 68, Colleyville Heritage 44
Grapevine 77, Birdville 60
Northwest 58, Braswell 44
Liberty 77, Lebanon Trail 46
Independence 57, Centennial 41
Turner 56, Wilson 46
Highland Park 94, Jefferson 39
Adamson 63, Samuell 49
Lancaster 79, Poteet 71
Kaufman 63, West Mesquite 58
North Forney 57, Forney 33
Ennis 60, Cleburne 51
Decatur 53, Wichita Falls 43
Argyle 55, Ranchview 43
Alvarado 57, Glen Rose 55
Kennedale 94, Benbrook 61
Nolan Catholic 44, TC-Addison 21
Grace Prep 81, Shelton 39
