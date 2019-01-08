High School Sports

High school boys basketball scores: January 8

By Brian Gosset

January 08, 2019 10:03 PM

Please email scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Tuesday January 8

Haltom 53, Abilene 41

Arlington 52, Paschal 30

Martin 80, Sam Houston 65

North Crowley 75, Trimble Tech 39

Guyer 72, Byron Nelson 59

Fossil Ridge 57, Keller 40

Eaton 51, Carroll 48

Timber Creek 52, Central 38

Coppell 61, Flower Mound 60

Desoto 65, Grand Prairie 42

Lake Ridge 57, Cedar Hill 56

Mansfield 67, Waxahachie 48

Duncanville 70, Pearce 68

Berkner 98, Molina 31

Richardson 37, Skyline 32

Jesuit 80, McKinney 67

Allen 90, Prosper 74

McKinney Boyd 55, Plano 51

Wylie 73, North Garland 35

Garland 40, Naaman Forest 37

Rockwall 70, Mesquite 54

Horn 76, North Mesquite 57

Aledo 45, Country Day 32

Timberview 68, Crowley 67

Legacy 68, Granbury 44

Burleson Centennial 75, Burleson 66

Brewer 68, Colleyville Heritage 44

Grapevine 77, Birdville 60

Northwest 58, Braswell 44

Liberty 77, Lebanon Trail 46

Independence 57, Centennial 41

Turner 56, Wilson 46

Highland Park 94, Jefferson 39

Adamson 63, Samuell 49

Lancaster 79, Poteet 71

Kaufman 63, West Mesquite 58

North Forney 57, Forney 33

Ennis 60, Cleburne 51

Decatur 53, Wichita Falls 43

Argyle 55, Ranchview 43

Alvarado 57, Glen Rose 55

Kennedale 94, Benbrook 61

Nolan Catholic 44, TC-Addison 21

Grace Prep 81, Shelton 39

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

university-of-texas

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

  Comments  