Texas star wide receiver, former Carroll Dragon made a big announcement on Twitter

Texas WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey announced Tuesday on Twitter that he’ll forgo his senior season with the Longhorns and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Humphrey finished his junior season with 86 catches for 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns. His 86 catches were fifth-most in school history, his 1,176 yards were third-most and his nine touchdowns were tied for seventh.

For his career, he totaled 125 receptions for 1,622 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 125 receptions finish tied for 10th-most in school history, while his 1,622 yards finish just outside the Top 10.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“I would like to first thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the sport that we all love. Next, I would like to thank my family for always having my back and helping me grow as a young man each and every day. I would also like to thank Coach Strong for giving me the chance to attend such a prestigious university,” Humphrey said in a tweet. “Furthermore, I would like to thank The University of Texas at Austin for giving me an incredible college experience full of support and growth from the students, staff on campus and fans. I would like to give a special thanks to the academic support team, nutrition and equipment staffs for all the time they have invested into the team. Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Herman, Coach McKnight, Coach Mehringer, Coach Meekins and Coach Samples for the time they have spent developing me into the young adult I am now and helping me prepare for my future. It has not been an easy decision, but after a lot of thoughts and prayers, I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft. I’m forever grateful to be a part of a family that was so close together. I loved my time at UT. I’m going to represent UT on and off the field as I move forward in my career to take care of my family and all the communities that I can. Hook ‘Em Horns for life!”

Humphrey made 7 catches for 67 yards in his final game during the Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia. His best outing of the season came at Texas Tech when he finished with 159 yards receiving and 2 TDs.

A 3-star prospect out of Southlake Carroll, Humphrey, who graduated in 2016, was ranked as the No. 19 ATH in the country. Humphrey, who played running back in high school, held 15 offers and chose Texas over Wisconsin, Cal, Ole Miss, Kansas and more.

In three years with the Dragons, he accounted 5,000 yards and 57 TDs.