High School Sports

High school girls basketball scores: January 8

By Brian Gosset

January 08, 2019 10:17 PM

Mansfield Legacy’s Harmoni Turner shoots a free throw while scoring a career-high 42 points vs. Granbury, Tuesday Jan. 8, 2019.
Mansfield Legacy’s Harmoni Turner shoots a free throw while scoring a career-high 42 points vs. Granbury, Tuesday Jan. 8, 2019. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com
Tuesday January 8

Abilene 69, Haltom 63

SA Central 42, Richland 19

Grapevine 39, Birdville 31

Boswell 81, Azle 31

Summit 53, South Grand Prairie 47

Midlothian 59, Joshua 32

Colleyville Heritage 54, Brewer 44

Lake Dallas 45, Denton 35

Ryan 50, Little Elm 36

Country Day 62, SW Christian 58

Timberview 50, Crowley 33

Cedar Hill 65, Lake Ridge

Guyer 55, Nelson 38

MacArthur 50, Marcus 39

Flower Mound 52, Coppell 34

Nimitz 38, Irving 29

Hebron 62, Lewisville 59 3OT

Rockwall 47, Mesquite 23

Horn 75, North Mesquite 43

Kaufman 39, West Mesquite 28

North Forney 48, Forney 39

Poteet 48, Lancaster 23

Prosper 58, Allen 42

Ranchview 58, North Hills 24

Heritage 58, Ferris 38

McKinney North 76, Princeton 74

Denison 72, Lovejoy 54

Wylie East 66, Sherman 24

Timber Creek 57, Central 41

Keller 61, Fossil Ridge 42

Carroll 39, Eaton 25

Legacy 74, Granbury 60

Waxahachie 47, Mansfield 36

Dunbar 66, Western Hills 48

Everman 51, Seguin 29

