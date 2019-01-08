High school girls basketball scores: January 8

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Tuesday January 8
Abilene 69, Haltom 63
SA Central 42, Richland 19
Grapevine 39, Birdville 31
Boswell 81, Azle 31
Summit 53, South Grand Prairie 47
Midlothian 59, Joshua 32
Colleyville Heritage 54, Brewer 44
Lake Dallas 45, Denton 35
Ryan 50, Little Elm 36
Country Day 62, SW Christian 58
Timberview 50, Crowley 33
Cedar Hill 65, Lake Ridge
Guyer 55, Nelson 38
MacArthur 50, Marcus 39
Flower Mound 52, Coppell 34
Nimitz 38, Irving 29
Hebron 62, Lewisville 59 3OT
Rockwall 47, Mesquite 23
Horn 75, North Mesquite 43
Kaufman 39, West Mesquite 28
North Forney 48, Forney 39
Poteet 48, Lancaster 23
Prosper 58, Allen 42
Ranchview 58, North Hills 24
Heritage 58, Ferris 38
McKinney North 76, Princeton 74
Denison 72, Lovejoy 54
Wylie East 66, Sherman 24
Timber Creek 57, Central 41
Keller 61, Fossil Ridge 42
Carroll 39, Eaton 25
Legacy 74, Granbury 60
Waxahachie 47, Mansfield 36
Dunbar 66, Western Hills 48
Everman 51, Seguin 29
