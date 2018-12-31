LD Bell and Legacy standouts named girls and boys basketball players of the week

LD Bell junior Myra Gordon and Mansfield Legacy senior Tre Tennyson have been named Star-Telegram high school girls and boys basketball players of the week from December 24-29, 2018.

Gordon, a 4-star prospect, was named an all-tourney selection of the Keller Central Christmas Classic after averaging more than 30 points for the Blue Raiders (23-2), which finished in third place.

She scored 30 or more points in each game, but one, a 25-point effort vs. Central on Saturday to clinch third.

Gordon is averaging 28 points per game on the season.

Legacy won the MT Rice tournament in Waco and Tennyson, who signed with Central Connecticut State in November, was named tournament MVP. Tennyson set a school-record with 42 points on Day 1 in a 65-60 win over Austin Anderson.

Tennyson scored 22 of a game-high 26 points after halftime to beat Pearland, 61-60, in OT to win the tourney on Saturday.