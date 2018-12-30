Southlake Carroll grad becomes all-time assists leader at Colorado

Kennedy Leonard was a senior at Southlake Carroll in 2014-15 when I covered my first girls basketball season for the Star-Telegram, but right away, I could tell she was on a different level.

Four years later, now a senior at Colorado, Leonard became the program’s all-time assists leader on Sunday.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

The Buffs lost their Pac-12 opener to Utah, but Leonard finished with six assists to pass Bridget Turner for the most assists in school history. She has 615 assists in her career.

Leonard, who added 13 points and 7 rebounds vs. Utah, led the Dragons to a 26-7 record and undefeated district season by averaging 17.2 points, 7.5 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game, and was named Star-Telegram player of the year as a senior.

She holds the Carroll school record for assists with 921 and is also in the Top-3 in scoring, rebounds and steals for the Lady Dragons. She was also a McDonald’s All-American nominee and was invited to play in the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star Game.

Leonard, who was named to the preseason watch list for the Nancy Lieberman Award, earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors for the second straight season as a junior, averaging 14.7 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals, while starting all 31 games at point guard. She broke Colorado’s single-season record with 200 assists on the year, eclipsing her own record as a sophomore.