Former DFW high school basketball standout transfers to Texas Tech

After just over a year with national powerhouse UConn, LD Bell’s all-time leading scorer Lexi Gordon has transferred to Texas Tech, the Red Raiders announced on Sunday.
“I am very proud to welcome home the highly-ranked Texas girls’ basketball phenom, Lexi Gordon. She brings exceptional ability to score and will thrive in our high-octane offensive system,” Tech coach Marlene Stollings said in a press release. “Lexi’s tireless work ethic and high basketball IQ are characteristics that will help catapult our program into the national spotlight.”
Gordon ended her prep career as one of the best at Bell High School.
She averaged 24.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game during her senior season. She was a 5-star recruit and ranked as the No. 29 overall player in the nation.
“I chose Texas Tech because I felt at home on my visit. Every person I met made me feel valued and loved here. I strongly believe in Coach M’s vision,” Gordon said in a press release. “I will also have the amazing opportunity to play in the Big 12 where my family can attend several games. I’m ready to start my new journey as a Lady Raider.”
Gordon was a 6A all-state selection as a senior and finished with over 2,500 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.
She was a 3-time District Offensive MVP and Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. Gordon was also selected to the Star-Telegram all-area team four times.
