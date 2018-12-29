High school boys basketball scores: December 28

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Friday December 28
WHATABURGER ORANGE
Guyer 90, Wagner 76
Duncanville 79, Timberview 49
Guyer 69, Eisenhower 46
Wagner 66, Waxahachie 60
Timberview 70, Parkview 46
Duncanville 63, Sulphur Springs 53
Carroll 59, South Grand Prairie 52
Pearce 52, Trinity 50
Jesuit 61, Martin 51
Northwest 80, Morton Ranch 67
WHATABURGER BLUE
Kennedale 81, Seminole 49
Decatur 48, Brock 42
Argyle 50, Grandview 27
Bowie 55, Liberty Christian 32
Brock 63, Seminole 54
Liberty Christian 48, Grandview 40
Decatur 60, Kennedale 55
Argyle 40, Bowie 29
Ponder 41, Levelland 31
Peaster 65, Nazareth 53
Peaster 82, Ponder 67
IN N OUT CLASSIC (ALLEN)
Allen 63, Cy Creek 48
Hightower 83, Rockwall 79
Atascocita 67, Coppell 55
Lake Travis 42, Rockwall Heath 36
Lake Travis 51, Lone Star 36
Shoemaker 82, Little Elm 57
Lone Star 57, FB Travis 56
Brewer 60, Hendrickson 56
Allen 67, Brewer 55
Little Elm 86, Coppell 62
Rockwall 82, Dickinson 78
Red Oak 58, Newman Smith 39
Summit 55, Highland Park 46
Prestonwood 78, Heritage 52
Klein Oak 46, Cedar Hill 44
Rudder 60, Plano East 48
Berkner 61, Amarillo 41
Keller Central 45, Rowlett 43
Mt Pleasant 67, North Forney 51
Prestonwood 59, Keller Central 56
Summit 66, Berkner 54
Highland Park 64, Amarillo 61
Frisco Heritage 70, Rowlett 50
Red Oak 52, Rudder 51
Plano East 59, Naaman Forest 50
Cedar Hill 72, North Forney 53
Lorena 58, Sunnyvale 51
HSAA 83, Whitesboro 66
Legacy Christian 59, Crandall 54
Nolan Catholic 67, Melissa 48
John Paul II 56, Celina 55
DALLAS ISD CLASSIC
St. Mark’s 79, Desoto 60
Lancaster 38, Skyline 38
Desoto 61, Wilmer-Hutchins 59
St Mark’s 64, Carter 61
Skyline 72, Silsbee 64
Lancaster 64, Conrad 46
Liberty 68, West Mesquite 48
Kimball 71, Wyatt 54
SOC 61, TC-Cedar Hill 56
Lincoln 62, Plano 58
Adams 70, Madison 60
Prosper 53, Hillcrest 50
Grace Prep 71, Wilson 56
FORT WORTH ISD CLASSIC
Bishop Lynch 81, Fossil Ridge 52
Austin LBJ 49, Frisco Centennial 46
Burges 60, Dunbar 58
Caprock 43, South Hills 38
Haltom 66, Ennis 39
Arlington Heights 59, Ennis 58
Cornerstone 72, Denton 41
Plano West 75, Horn 66 2OT
South Hills 67, Denton 48
TOMMY THOMAS CLASSIC (THE COLONY)
Lewisville 63, McKinney North 48
Wylie 65, The Colony 54
Wylie 74, Lewisville 55
MacArthur 63, Wakeland 57
Mesquite 65, Ranchview 43
Wakeland 73, Frisco 71
Reedy 66, Mesquite 64
Boyd 49, Ranchview 48
Crowley 56, Frisco 43
Richardson 65, Leander 47
Boyd 50, Reedy 41
Crowley 77, MacArthur 61
BYRON NELSON CLASSIC
Marcus 64, Frisco Memorial 39
Lakeview Centennial 84, Seagoville 48
Mansfield 60, LD Bell 51
Tascosa 40, Byron Nelson 34
MT RICE TOURNAMENT (WACO)
Lake Ridge 94, Waco High 55
Legacy 57, Midway 51
Pearland 70, Lake Ridge 68
Legacy 62, Connally 49
LONGVIEW TOURNAMENT
Hallsville 62, Corsicana 39
Grapevine 58, Mexia 56
Grapevine 82, Corsicana 49
BRIDGEPORT CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Birdville 76, Benbrook 43
Birdville 86, Aubrey 67
Joshua 84, Godley 34
Braswell 64, Joshua 32
BYRON JOHNSTON CLASSIC (MIDLAND)
Burleson Centennial 76, Plainview 37
Burleson Centennial 71, SA Central 41
FREDRICKSBURG TOURNAMENT
Granbury 69, Hidalgo 56
Huffman 62, Granbury 48
HAYS TOURNAMENT
Colleyville Heritage 64, San Marcos 51
BEACH BALL CLASSIC (SOUTH CAROLINA)
North Crowley 66, Bishop O’Connell 62
LAKE COUNTRY CHRISTIAN CLASSIC
FW THESA 63, TC-Willow Park 43
Heritage Christian 72, Grapevine Faith 64
Lake Country 59, All Saints 45
Casady 93, Pantego 42
St. Stephen’s 75, Colleyville Covenant 69
Oakridge 79, Jefferson 49
Nimitz 42, TC-Addison 40
DASCHE 73, Lake Country 72 OT
FW THESA 77, Heritage Christian 66
Nimitz 74, Oakridge 66
Colleyville Covenant 90, Pantego 40
Grapevine Faith 70, TC-Willow Park 41
TC-Addison 49, Jefferson 30
GLEN ROSE SHOOTOUT
Eaton 55, Everman 49
Saginaw 49, El Dorado 40
