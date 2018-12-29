High School Sports

High school boys basketball scores: December 28

By Brian Gosset

December 29, 2018 02:54 PM

Denton Guyer senior guard De’Vion Harmon, right
Friday December 28

WHATABURGER ORANGE

Guyer 90, Wagner 76

Duncanville 79, Timberview 49

Guyer 69, Eisenhower 46

Wagner 66, Waxahachie 60

Timberview 70, Parkview 46

Duncanville 63, Sulphur Springs 53

Carroll 59, South Grand Prairie 52

Pearce 52, Trinity 50

Jesuit 61, Martin 51

Northwest 80, Morton Ranch 67

WHATABURGER BLUE

Kennedale 81, Seminole 49

Decatur 48, Brock 42

Argyle 50, Grandview 27

Bowie 55, Liberty Christian 32

Brock 63, Seminole 54

Liberty Christian 48, Grandview 40

Decatur 60, Kennedale 55

Argyle 40, Bowie 29

Ponder 41, Levelland 31

Peaster 65, Nazareth 53

Peaster 82, Ponder 67

IN N OUT CLASSIC (ALLEN)

Allen 63, Cy Creek 48

Hightower 83, Rockwall 79

Atascocita 67, Coppell 55

Lake Travis 42, Rockwall Heath 36

Lake Travis 51, Lone Star 36

Shoemaker 82, Little Elm 57

Lone Star 57, FB Travis 56

Brewer 60, Hendrickson 56

Allen 67, Brewer 55

Little Elm 86, Coppell 62

Rockwall 82, Dickinson 78

Red Oak 58, Newman Smith 39

Summit 55, Highland Park 46

Prestonwood 78, Heritage 52

Klein Oak 46, Cedar Hill 44

Rudder 60, Plano East 48

Berkner 61, Amarillo 41

Keller Central 45, Rowlett 43

Mt Pleasant 67, North Forney 51

Prestonwood 59, Keller Central 56

Summit 66, Berkner 54

Highland Park 64, Amarillo 61

Frisco Heritage 70, Rowlett 50

Red Oak 52, Rudder 51

Plano East 59, Naaman Forest 50

Cedar Hill 72, North Forney 53

Lorena 58, Sunnyvale 51

HSAA 83, Whitesboro 66

Legacy Christian 59, Crandall 54

Nolan Catholic 67, Melissa 48

John Paul II 56, Celina 55

DALLAS ISD CLASSIC

St. Mark’s 79, Desoto 60

Lancaster 38, Skyline 38

Desoto 61, Wilmer-Hutchins 59

St Mark’s 64, Carter 61

Skyline 72, Silsbee 64

Lancaster 64, Conrad 46

Liberty 68, West Mesquite 48

Kimball 71, Wyatt 54

SOC 61, TC-Cedar Hill 56

Lincoln 62, Plano 58

Adams 70, Madison 60

Prosper 53, Hillcrest 50

Grace Prep 71, Wilson 56

FORT WORTH ISD CLASSIC

Bishop Lynch 81, Fossil Ridge 52

Austin LBJ 49, Frisco Centennial 46

Burges 60, Dunbar 58

Caprock 43, South Hills 38

Haltom 66, Ennis 39

Arlington Heights 59, Ennis 58

Cornerstone 72, Denton 41

Plano West 75, Horn 66 2OT

South Hills 67, Denton 48

TOMMY THOMAS CLASSIC (THE COLONY)

Lewisville 63, McKinney North 48

Wylie 65, The Colony 54

Wylie 74, Lewisville 55

MacArthur 63, Wakeland 57

Mesquite 65, Ranchview 43

Wakeland 73, Frisco 71

Reedy 66, Mesquite 64

Boyd 49, Ranchview 48

Crowley 56, Frisco 43

Richardson 65, Leander 47

Boyd 50, Reedy 41

Crowley 77, MacArthur 61

BYRON NELSON CLASSIC

Marcus 64, Frisco Memorial 39

Lakeview Centennial 84, Seagoville 48

Mansfield 60, LD Bell 51

Tascosa 40, Byron Nelson 34

MT RICE TOURNAMENT (WACO)

Lake Ridge 94, Waco High 55

Legacy 57, Midway 51

Pearland 70, Lake Ridge 68

Legacy 62, Connally 49

LONGVIEW TOURNAMENT

Hallsville 62, Corsicana 39

Grapevine 58, Mexia 56

Grapevine 82, Corsicana 49

BRIDGEPORT CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Birdville 76, Benbrook 43

Birdville 86, Aubrey 67

Joshua 84, Godley 34

Braswell 64, Joshua 32

BYRON JOHNSTON CLASSIC (MIDLAND)

Burleson Centennial 76, Plainview 37

Burleson Centennial 71, SA Central 41

FREDRICKSBURG TOURNAMENT

Granbury 69, Hidalgo 56

Huffman 62, Granbury 48

HAYS TOURNAMENT

Colleyville Heritage 64, San Marcos 51

BEACH BALL CLASSIC (SOUTH CAROLINA)

North Crowley 66, Bishop O’Connell 62

LAKE COUNTRY CHRISTIAN CLASSIC

FW THESA 63, TC-Willow Park 43

Heritage Christian 72, Grapevine Faith 64

Lake Country 59, All Saints 45

Casady 93, Pantego 42

St. Stephen’s 75, Colleyville Covenant 69

Oakridge 79, Jefferson 49

Nimitz 42, TC-Addison 40

DASCHE 73, Lake Country 72 OT

FW THESA 77, Heritage Christian 66

Nimitz 74, Oakridge 66

Colleyville Covenant 90, Pantego 40

Grapevine Faith 70, TC-Willow Park 41

TC-Addison 49, Jefferson 30

GLEN ROSE SHOOTOUT

Eaton 55, Everman 49

Saginaw 49, El Dorado 40

