Mansfield Timberview stays perfect, routs Arkansas power Little Rock Parkview

It was a meeting of state powerhouses when Texas and Arkansas faced off in the Whataburger Boys Orange tournament at Thomas Coliseum on Friday.

Mansfield Timberview, the No. 1 team in Class 5A, represented Texas as the Wolves dismantled Little Rock Parkview, a regular at the Whataburger tournament, 70-46, in the quarterfinals.

The Wolves improved to a school-record 19-0 and will play the winner between 6A No. 22 Duncanville and 5A No. 8 Sulphur Springs in Friday night’s semifinal at 9:30 p.m.

Senior forward Trazarien White, who signed with Air Force in November, scored five of Timberview’s first seven points, helping the Wolves march out to an early 13-3 lead with 2:15 left in the opening quarter.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Tristan Starks picked off a pass and assisted on Davontae McKinney’s second field goal to make it 11-3 one minute earlier.

Parkview, who beat Southlake Carroll in the first round on Thursday, got a fast-break dunk and block from big man and ACU signee Airion Simmons to cut the deficit to 15-9, but McKinney had a 3-point play to push the Wolves to 18-9 after the first.

Timberview senior guard CJ Smith, who poured in a game-high 25 points in Thursday’s win vs. South Grand Prairie, added a field goal to start the second that extended the lead to 20-9.

McKinney and Starks hit back-to-back shots to make it 25-11 with 5:56 before intermission.

Auburn signee Allen Flanigan nailed 3 of his team-high 20 points to help the Patriots get back within 9, but Starks’ free throw with 3 minutes in the period pushed it back to 14. Smith added another layup and Jared Washington’s put-back 2 gave Timberview a 35-22 advantage at the half.

The Wolves kept their comfortable lead while Parkview got as close as 8 in the third. Timberview led 51-38 after three.

Parkview only scored 8 in the fourth and Washington’s free throw gave Timberview its largest lead, 57-40 with 5:30 to play. Washington added a 3-pointer less than 30 seconds later and Smith scored his final points to make it 20.

Smith finished with 16 while White, who scored the final 6 points for the Wolves, had a game-high 21 and added 7 rebounds. Marquiss Childs was the star in the first half with 11 points and finished with 12. Starks filled the stat sheet with 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Washington and McKinney had 6 and 4 points.

Simmons had 9 for Parkview to go along with 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks. Ryan Gordon added 11 points.