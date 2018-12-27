High school boys basketball scores: December 27

List will be updated throughout the day.
Thursday December 27
WHATABURGER ORANGE
Timberview 74, SGP 64
Guyer 79, Trinity 67
Eisenhower 58, Pearce 56 OT
Sulphur Springs 67, Morton Ranch 60
Wagner 65, Jesuit 62
Martin vs. Waxahachie
Northwest vs. Duncanville
LR Parkview vs. Carroll
BYRON NELSON CLASSIC
LD Bell 60, Memorial 44
Mansfield 55, Marcus 47
Byron Nelson 56, Seagoville 37
Tascosa 55, Lakeview Centennial 54
TOMMY THOMAS CLASSIC (THE COLONY)
Richardson 64, Reedy 55
Lewisville 56, Mesquite 55
McKinney North 73, MacArthur 67 3OT
Leander 53, Wakeland 44
Lovejoy 46, Frisco 38
Hebron 55, McKinney Boyd 47
Wylie 72, Crowley 52
The Colony 56, Ranchview 43
MacArthur 55, Reedy 52
McKinney North 65, Richardson 47
IN N OUT CLASSIC (ALLEN)
Brewer 52, Cedar Hill 28
MORITZ CLASSIC (ALEDO)
Timber Creek 67, Terrell 38
FREDRICKSBURG TOURNEY
Granbury 49, Fredricksburg 39
Hidalgo 59, Cleburne 48
MT RICE TOURNEY (WACO)
Legacy 65, Austin Anderson 60
