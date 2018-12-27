High School Sports

High school boys basketball scores: December 27

By Brian Gosset

December 27, 2018 05:50 PM

Denton Guyer’s Jalen Wilson (10) moves toward the hoop as the Wildcats beat DeSoto 48-45 in a boys basketball playoff game at Arlington Lamar High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
Denton Guyer’s Jalen Wilson (10) moves toward the hoop as the Wildcats beat DeSoto 48-45 in a boys basketball playoff game at Arlington Lamar High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com
Denton Guyer’s Jalen Wilson (10) moves toward the hoop as the Wildcats beat DeSoto 48-45 in a boys basketball playoff game at Arlington Lamar High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

List will be updated throughout the day.

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Thursday December 27

WHATABURGER ORANGE

Timberview 74, SGP 64

Guyer 79, Trinity 67

Eisenhower 58, Pearce 56 OT

Sulphur Springs 67, Morton Ranch 60

Wagner 65, Jesuit 62

Martin vs. Waxahachie

Northwest vs. Duncanville

LR Parkview vs. Carroll

BYRON NELSON CLASSIC

LD Bell 60, Memorial 44

Mansfield 55, Marcus 47

Byron Nelson 56, Seagoville 37

Tascosa 55, Lakeview Centennial 54

TOMMY THOMAS CLASSIC (THE COLONY)

Richardson 64, Reedy 55

Lewisville 56, Mesquite 55

McKinney North 73, MacArthur 67 3OT

Leander 53, Wakeland 44

Lovejoy 46, Frisco 38

Hebron 55, McKinney Boyd 47

Wylie 72, Crowley 52

The Colony 56, Ranchview 43

MacArthur 55, Reedy 52

McKinney North 65, Richardson 47

IN N OUT CLASSIC (ALLEN)

Brewer 52, Cedar Hill 28

MORITZ CLASSIC (ALEDO)

Timber Creek 67, Terrell 38

FREDRICKSBURG TOURNEY

Granbury 49, Fredricksburg 39

Hidalgo 59, Cleburne 48

MT RICE TOURNEY (WACO)

Legacy 65, Austin Anderson 60

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

  Comments  