Dallas-Fort Worth area holiday high school boys and girls basketball tournaments

Send tournament scores and schedules to bgosset@star-telegram.com
BOYS
WHATABURGER BOYS ORANGE
December 27-29, Thomas Coliseum, Haltom City
Teams to watch
Arkansas Little Rock Parkview: Has become a regular at the Whataburger tourney, winners in 2016.
Denton Guyer: Class 6A No. 1 in the state, watch for top players De’Vion Harmon (OU) and Jalen Wilson (Michigan).
Mansfield Timberview: Class 5A No. 1 in the state, defending tourney champions, Wolves are off to 17-0 start.
Justin Northwest: Back-to-back state appearances, top player Avery Anderson is signed with Oklahoma State.
Richardson Pearce: Ranked the third-best 6A team in the state, top player Drew Timmie is signed with Gonzaga.
Duncanville: Class 6A’s No. 22 ranked team, top player Jahmius Ramsey is signed with Texas Tech.
6A No. 4 Dallas Jesuit
6A No. 11 Waxahachie
6A No. 18 Morton Ranch
6A No. 20 Eisenhower
5A No. 6 SA Wagner
5A No. 8 Sulphur Springs
WHATABURGER BOYS BLUE
December 27-29, Chisholm Trail HS
4A No. 6 Kennedale
4A No. 9 Liberty Hill
4A No. 12 Argyle
4A No. 13 Decatur
4A No. 25 Seminole
3A No. 1 Brock
3A No. 4 Bowie
3A No. 6 Grandview
3A No. 14 Wall
3A No. 19 Peaster
1A No. 2 Nazareth
DALLAS ISD HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL
December 27-29, Dallas (Loos FH, Davis FH, Forester FH, Cobb FH)
6A No. 10 Desoto
5A No. 2 Lancaster
5A No. 14 SOC
5A No. 16 Frisco Liberty
5A No. 20 Kimball
4A No. 1 Wilmer-Hutchins
4A No. 2 Silsbee
4A No. 5 Dallas Carter
3A No. 13 Madison
TAPPS 5A No. 1 TC-Cedar Hill
TAPPS 4A No. 1 Grace Prep
IN-AND-OUT HOLIDAY CLASSIC
December 27-29, Allen (Allen HS, Ereckson Middle, Lowery Freshman Center)
6A No. 2 Allen
6A No. 5 Rockwall
6A No. 15 Shoemaker
6A No. 17 Lake Travis
6A No. 25 Steele
5A No. 5 Red Oak
5A No. 13 Little Elm
5A No. 15 Hightower
5A No. 17 Brewer
5A No. 23 Rudder
FWISD CLASSIC
December 27-29, Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center
BYRON NELSON CLASSIC
December 27-29, Byron Nelson HS
GIRLS
MISD SPRING CREEK BBQ INVITATIONAL
December 27-29, Mansfield (Mansfield HS, Lake Ridge HS, Timberview HS, Legacy HS)
Teams to watch
Mansfield Timberview: Back-to-back state appearances, No. 2 in Class 5A, defending tourney champs.
Birdville: Ranked No. 12 in 5A, Hawks defense allowing 37 points per game.
Mansfield Legacy: Ranked No. 14 in 5A, top player 4-star junior Harmoni Turner is the No. 56 overall player in the nation.
Amarillo: Defending Class 5A state champions, No. 3 in the state.
Canyon: 19-time state champ, No. 2 in 4A, record of 285-31 in the past 10 years, according to MaxPreps.
Prosper: Ranked No. 15 in 6A, top player Jordyn Oliver is signed with Baylor.
The Colony: Top player 3-star junior Jewel Spear is the No. 60 overall player in the nation.
6A No. 7 South Grand Prairie
6A No. 8 Allen
6A No. 11 Cypress Creek
6A No. 18 Cypress Ranch
6A No. 19 Atascocita
6A No. 25 Austin Westlake
5A No. 21 Pflugerville
2A No. 2 Grapeland
SANDRA MEADOWS CLASS
December 27-29, Duncanville HS
Teams to watch
Duncanville: 21-time tourney champs out of 67 years including last season, No. 3 in 6A.
Arkansas Conway: Went 27-4 last season, won this tourney in 2014.
Arkansas Fayetteville: Went 30-2 in 2016 when they won this tourney.
Brentwood Academy, TN: Went 29-2 last season, state champs in 2014, 15 and 16.
McEachern, GA: State champs in 2012, 14, 15 and 16.
6A No. 3 Sachse
6A No. 5 Cedar Hill
6A No. 6 DeSoto
6A No. 22 Plano West
5A No. 7 SA Veterans Memorial
5A No. 15 Lone Star
5A No. 24 Frisco Liberty
4A No. 14 Houston Wheatley
WHATABURGER GIRLS BLUE
December 27-29, Saginaw HS
4A No. 1 Levelland
4A No. 5 Stephenville
4A No. 20 Seminole
3A No. 1 Wall
3A No. 6 Jim Ned
3A No. 13 Winnsboro
3A No. 15 Ponder
2A No. 2 Panhandle
1A No. 1 Nazareth
1A No. 2 Dodd City
TAPPS 6A No. 4 Argyle Liberty Christian
CENTRAL CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
December 27-29, Keller Central HS
