Dallas-Fort Worth area holiday high school boys and girls basketball tournaments

BOYS

WHATABURGER BOYS ORANGE

December 27-29, Thomas Coliseum, Haltom City

Teams to watch

Arkansas Little Rock Parkview: Has become a regular at the Whataburger tourney, winners in 2016.

Denton Guyer: Class 6A No. 1 in the state, watch for top players De’Vion Harmon (OU) and Jalen Wilson (Michigan).

Mansfield Timberview: Class 5A No. 1 in the state, defending tourney champions, Wolves are off to 17-0 start.

Justin Northwest: Back-to-back state appearances, top player Avery Anderson is signed with Oklahoma State.

Richardson Pearce: Ranked the third-best 6A team in the state, top player Drew Timmie is signed with Gonzaga.

Duncanville: Class 6A’s No. 22 ranked team, top player Jahmius Ramsey is signed with Texas Tech.

6A No. 4 Dallas Jesuit

6A No. 11 Waxahachie

6A No. 18 Morton Ranch

6A No. 20 Eisenhower

5A No. 6 SA Wagner

5A No. 8 Sulphur Springs

WHATABURGER BOYS BLUE

December 27-29, Chisholm Trail HS

4A No. 6 Kennedale

4A No. 9 Liberty Hill

4A No. 12 Argyle

4A No. 13 Decatur

4A No. 25 Seminole

3A No. 1 Brock

3A No. 4 Bowie

3A No. 6 Grandview

3A No. 14 Wall

3A No. 19 Peaster

1A No. 2 Nazareth

DALLAS ISD HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

December 27-29, Dallas (Loos FH, Davis FH, Forester FH, Cobb FH)

6A No. 10 Desoto

5A No. 2 Lancaster

5A No. 14 SOC

5A No. 16 Frisco Liberty

5A No. 20 Kimball

4A No. 1 Wilmer-Hutchins

4A No. 2 Silsbee

4A No. 5 Dallas Carter

3A No. 13 Madison

TAPPS 5A No. 1 TC-Cedar Hill

TAPPS 4A No. 1 Grace Prep

IN-AND-OUT HOLIDAY CLASSIC

December 27-29, Allen (Allen HS, Ereckson Middle, Lowery Freshman Center)

6A No. 2 Allen

6A No. 5 Rockwall

6A No. 15 Shoemaker

6A No. 17 Lake Travis

6A No. 25 Steele

5A No. 5 Red Oak

5A No. 13 Little Elm

5A No. 15 Hightower

5A No. 17 Brewer

5A No. 23 Rudder

FWISD CLASSIC

December 27-29, Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center

BYRON NELSON CLASSIC

December 27-29, Byron Nelson HS

GIRLS

MISD SPRING CREEK BBQ INVITATIONAL

December 27-29, Mansfield (Mansfield HS, Lake Ridge HS, Timberview HS, Legacy HS)

Teams to watch

Mansfield Timberview: Back-to-back state appearances, No. 2 in Class 5A, defending tourney champs.

Birdville: Ranked No. 12 in 5A, Hawks defense allowing 37 points per game.

Mansfield Legacy: Ranked No. 14 in 5A, top player 4-star junior Harmoni Turner is the No. 56 overall player in the nation.

Amarillo: Defending Class 5A state champions, No. 3 in the state.

Canyon: 19-time state champ, No. 2 in 4A, record of 285-31 in the past 10 years, according to MaxPreps.

Prosper: Ranked No. 15 in 6A, top player Jordyn Oliver is signed with Baylor.

The Colony: Top player 3-star junior Jewel Spear is the No. 60 overall player in the nation.

6A No. 7 South Grand Prairie

6A No. 8 Allen

6A No. 11 Cypress Creek

6A No. 18 Cypress Ranch

6A No. 19 Atascocita

6A No. 25 Austin Westlake

5A No. 21 Pflugerville

2A No. 2 Grapeland

SANDRA MEADOWS CLASS

December 27-29, Duncanville HS

Teams to watch

Duncanville: 21-time tourney champs out of 67 years including last season, No. 3 in 6A.

Arkansas Conway: Went 27-4 last season, won this tourney in 2014.

Arkansas Fayetteville: Went 30-2 in 2016 when they won this tourney.

Brentwood Academy, TN: Went 29-2 last season, state champs in 2014, 15 and 16.

McEachern, GA: State champs in 2012, 14, 15 and 16.

6A No. 3 Sachse

6A No. 5 Cedar Hill

6A No. 6 DeSoto

6A No. 22 Plano West

5A No. 7 SA Veterans Memorial

5A No. 15 Lone Star

5A No. 24 Frisco Liberty

4A No. 14 Houston Wheatley

WHATABURGER GIRLS BLUE

December 27-29, Saginaw HS

4A No. 1 Levelland

4A No. 5 Stephenville

4A No. 20 Seminole

3A No. 1 Wall

3A No. 6 Jim Ned

3A No. 13 Winnsboro

3A No. 15 Ponder

2A No. 2 Panhandle

1A No. 1 Nazareth

1A No. 2 Dodd City

TAPPS 6A No. 4 Argyle Liberty Christian

CENTRAL CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

December 27-29, Keller Central HS