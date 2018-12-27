Career-highs from Legacy, Nolan Catholic stars highlight Thursday’s basketball action

BOYS

Mansfield Legacy started the 58th annual MT Rice tournament in Waco with two wins on Thursday and got a career game from senior standout Tre Tennyson.

In the opener vs. Austin Anderson, Tennyson, who signed with Central Connecticut State in November, dropped a school-record 42 points as the Broncos hung on to win, 65-60.

The Broncos added a second win, 68-38, vs. FW Eastern Hills.

Legacy advances to the Gold Bracket to face Waco Midway at 1 p.m. on Friday from Midway HS.

Whataburger Orange

Mansfield Timberview, ranked as the No. 1 5A team in the state, continued its impressive start to the season with a 74-64 win over South Grand Prairie to open the 61st annual Whataburger tourney at Thomas Coliseum.

CJ Smith scored a game-high 25 points while Air Force signee Trazarien White added 18.

The Wolves improved to a school-record 18-0 and will face Arkansas power Little Rock Parkview in the quarterfinals at 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Parkview defeated Southlake Carroll, 75-51.

The top team in 6A, Denton Guyer, defeated Euless Trinity, 79-67. Oklahoma signee De’Vion Harmon led the way with 20 points while Jalen Wilson (Michigan) added 18.

The Wildcats will face Eisenhower at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

DALLAS ISD CLASSIC

Arlington Grace Prep, ranked No. 1 in TAPPS 4A, kicked off Thursday with a 76-53 victory over Dallas Bryan Adams.

Evan McCarthy dropped a game-high 24 points while Myles McCrary added 21.

The Lions had a 38-24 lead at halftime and scored 23 points in the fourth quarter.

GIRLS

Through 3 1/2 years of high school basketball, Abbey Walter’s career-high stood at 28 points. On Thursday, the senior guard from Nolan Catholic had scored 28 points in a single half.

Walter, who sat out the fourth quarter, poured in a career-high 30 points as the Vikings beat Gatesville, 55-36, to open the Texas Bank Holiday Classic in Brownwood.

Walter would score 19 points in Nolan’s second game, a 38-35 win over San Saba.

MISD Spring Creek

The Timberview girls improved to 21-1 with a pair of wins over Braswell, 90-35, and Birdville, 43-36 to kick off the Mansfield ISD Spring Creek BBQ Invitational on Thursday.

The Wolves, ranked No. 2 in 5A, will host North Little Rock at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Over at Legacy, the Broncos also picked up two wins, 56-55 vs. Guyer and 65-56 vs. Cibolo Steele. Junior guard Harmoni Turner scored 20 and 22 points. Texas State signee Keslyn King had a game-high 22 against Guyer.

CENTRAL CLASSIC

Also improving to 21-1 this season was LD Bell after the Blue Raiders defeated Fossil Ridge, 61-46, and Ryan, 60-20. Myra Gordon, a 4-star junior guard scored 33 and 30 points.

Host Keller Central also went 2-0 on Thursday after the Chargers beat FW Eastern Hills and Northwest.